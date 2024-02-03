Opinion

3 Positives and 3 Negatives to take from Aston Villa 1 Newcastle 3

Tuesday night’s match ended Aston Villa 1 Newcastle 3.

Ahead of each match we ask one of our writers to come up with three positives and three negatives following the game.

Plenty to talk about after this one…

On this occasion it is David Punton:

POSITIVES

Sweet success

Bruno bagged himself a Kinder Surprise at full time but it was United’s return to form that was the real sweetener.

This was supposed to be a very tough game against a rampant Villa side chasing the top four.

Instead, we saw Howe’s side take the game to the side in claret and blue.

We were on the front foot. The attacks were slick, in behind their high line, and our set-pieces were spot on.

You can tell what a few proper weeks on the training ground does for these players, allied to the reduced fixture congestion.

Howe go it spot on against Emery, just like on the opening day. Switching Burn for Livramento to nullify Ledon Bailey was a clever change.

That’s a double over a side that hadn’t lost at home for 17 Premier League matches.

A welcome return to the Newcastle team we all know this can be. Even when we look depleted we have found a way through games.

A new attacking formula

After Isak was forced off by injury, we saw Miggy down the left, Gordon up front, Murphy on the other side. It really worked, so the manager has food for thought there.

Murphy has been a welcome return to the side too. He’s a great athlete. I didn’t realise how much we had missed him.

Almiron, who was seemingly on his way to Saudi a few days, ago could do some real damage down the left side if Howe wants it.

That could free Gordon (right footed) to play wide or through the middle.

Ab Fab

Fabian Schar cost £3m and he’s one of the best goal scoring central defenders in the Premier League.

This was a ten out of ten for the Swiss superstar.

For a defender to strike twice like that shows just what an asset he can be.

With Botman back to his best we now have our two best defenders in tandem once again, which bodes really well as we look ahead to the run in and the FA Cup tie at Blackburn.

NEGATIVES

Not another one

The injury list has been cruel on us this season.

Here again, Alex Isak limps out, and with Wilson not quite right, we were without a real number nine.

Isak’s looking at two to four weeks out by all accounts. A big miss.

Trial by television

Once again supporters are shafted by the broadcasters.

This time someone has had the daft idea to kick off at 8.15pm. Far too late, especially for away fans travelling back to Tyneside, coming just days after Fulham away which finished too late for Mags to catch any trains back to Tyneside.

No arrivals

Howe confirmed in the post-match press conference that we look unlikely to get any new players in the current transfer window.

Unless he was fibbing, we will have to get through to May with what we have.

We can and will do it. A few ins would be a major boost but the FFP regs have us over a barrel.

Stats via BBC Sport:

Aston Villa 1 Newcastle 3 – Tuesday 30 January 2024 8.15pm:

Goals:

Newcastle United:

Schar 32,36 Moreno OG 52

Villa:

Watkins 71

(Half-time stats in brackets)

Possession was Villa 61% (53%) Newcastle 39% (47%)

Total shots were Villa 12 (3) Newcastle 14 (9)

Shots on target were Villa 6 (1) Newcastle 5 (4)

Corners were Villa 8 (3) Newcastle 7 (4)

Referee: John Brooks

Newcastle team v Aston Villa:

Dubravka, Trippier, Schar, Botman, Burn, Longstaff, Guimaraes, Miley (Livramento 75), Murphy, Isak (Almiron 43), Gordon (Krafth 90+9)

Unused subs:

Karius, Dummett, Ritchie, Hall, White, Hernes

Newcastle United confirmed matches to early March 2024:

Saturday 3 February 2024 – Newcastle v Luton (3pm)

Saturday 10 February 2024 – Forest v Newcastle (5.30pm) Sky Sports

Saturday 17 February 2024 – Newcastle v Bournemouth (3pm)

Saturday 24 February 2024 – Arsenal v Newcastle (8pm) TNT Sports

(Sometime in midweek of Wednesday 28 February 2024 – Blackburn v Newcastle)

Saturday 2 March 2024 – Newcastle v Wolves (3pm)