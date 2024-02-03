Opinion

3 Positives and 3 Negatives to take from Arsenal 4 Newcastle 1

Saturday night’s match ended Arsenal 4 Newcastle 1.

Ahead of each match we ask one of our writers to come up with three positives and three negatives following the game.

Plenty to talk about after this one…

On this occasion it is ‘Matt Busby said to Joe Harvey…’:

I wanted to start with the negatives, to get them out of the way…..

NEGATIVES

Still shipping goals

I’ve been advocating starting Loris Karius for a few weeks now and was encouraged to see him make his first start since this time last year when he deputised for Nick Pope in the League Cup Final, our second choice keeper, Martin Dubravka being infamously cup tied.

Our last seven league games had seen us ship nineteen goals before last night, and although I wasn’t expecting us not to concede against a rampant Arsenal, shipping another four is not a good look.

It is of course, not completely down to who plays between the sticks, but we are certainly missing Nick Pope.

The back four is lacking confidence.

Is that because of Pope’s continued absence?

Is it because Sven isn’t fully fit and hasn’t really recovered from that ACL injury?

And what about Dan Burn? Playing out of position and scapegoated during this poor run of form (some of it legitimate, most of it harsh), the big man from Blyth was dropped last night and replaced by a star in the making but who let’s not forget, is still lacking serious game time and was also playing out of position.

Adding to our woes, our midfield isn’t helping our beleaguered defence. Once again it was lightweight, ponderous and didn’t retain the ball, offering very little in the way of protecting that vulnerable defence of ours.

Too predictable?

Eddie Howe remains steadfast in his rigid deployment of a 4-3-3 system that works perfectly when all our players are available, fit and raring to go, and chasing the life out our opponents to devastating effect.

I don’t think this formation and the style of play required works when key personnel are missing, those who make the first eleven look jaded and our options are limited, and yet Eddie persists.

Off field distractions?

There’s been loads posted on The Mag about Dan Ashworth taking a seat in the SJP departure lounge this past week. Has the very public way in which this saga played out been a distraction?

You’d like to think not, but let’s not forget that Arsenal travelled to Oporto in midweek for a Champions League last sixteen encounter, whilst Eddie had the luxury of a full week on the training pitch with the lads.

Being honest, our starting eleven didn’t look at all shabby, but watching last night’s match, you’d have been forgiven for thinking it was Newcastle United who’d been trekking around Europe beforehand, and not Mikel Arteta’s charges.

Now for the Positives!

POSITIVES

The season starts here

The top three are rampant right now (and Villa are doing a decent job of trying to hang onto their coat tails).

My point? We don’t play any of them again and in our pursuit of a decent finish, have ‘six-pointers’ against all of those teams sitting around us in the table. Win most of those and who knows?

And of course, we are still in the FA Cup with a very realistic prospect of reaching the last eight.

Imagine back-to-back back wins at Ewood Park and then at home to Wolves next Saturday? How things can change in a short time.

All of this tells me it’s still all to play for until May.

Cast your mind back just a short while

I do feel it’s incumbent on me to make the point that two years ago, we were battling relegation.

Three years ago, it was the same.

Four years ago, guess what?

Okay, this season we haven’t hit the highs that we managed last season, but injuries have been unprecedented and we’ve had some rotten luck and very dubious decisions to contend with along the way.

Had Tripps not slipped in the 92nd minute at Stamford Bridge before Christmas, I’m pretty sure we’d be at Wembley competing in a second consecutive League Cup Final this weekend.

And don’t forget, we’ve also put in some quite remarkable performances.

There have been many and I can’t mention them all, but how about winning 3-0 at Old Trafford which marked our third consecutive victory against the Red Devils for the first time in over a century? Or the time we inflicted a first defeat of the season on Arsenal at St James in a highly charged atmosphere in November? And what about the demolition of PSG in our first home Champions League match in over twenty years, or that 8-0 win on the road in Sheffield? Not bad eh?

Without those unprecedented injuries, who knows how this season would have panned out?

Willock’s back

Joe Willock is one of my favourite players.

His quite remarkable assist for Alex Isak in last season’s thumping of Tottenham Hotspur is the best I’ve seen. Period.

Returning from injury, little Joe scored a superb goal at Old Trafford earlier in the season and in his next game, managed to get the ball to Anthony Gordon to plunder the winner against Arsenal. Two games later, he limped off, injured again.

Seeing him involved last night was such a fillip and his header for our consolation goal was fantastic. Let’s hope Joe Willock is back for good. We’ve missed his energy and his drive.

Stats via BBC Sport:

Arsenal 4 Newcastle 1 – Saturday 24 February 2024 8pm:

Goals:

Newcastle United:

Willock 84

Arsenal:

Botman OG 18, Havertz 24, Saka 65, Kiwior 69

Possession was Arsenal 55% Newcastle 45%

Total shots were Arsenal 18 Newcastle 3

Shots on target were Arsenal 8 Newcastle 2

Corners were Arsenal 9 Newcastle 0

Referee: Paul Tierney

Attendance: 60,298 (3,000 Newcastle)

Newcastle team v Bournemouth:

Karius, Trippier, Schar, Botman (Lascelles 73), Livramento (Burn 73), Longstaff, Guimaraes (Willock 73), Miley, Almiron (Murphy 64), Gordon, Isak (Barnes 64)

Unused subs:

Gillespie, Ritchie, Krafth, Hall

Newcastle United confirmed matches to end of March 2024:

Tuesday 27 February 2024 – Blackburn v Newcastle (7.45pm) BBC1

Saturday 2 March 2024 – Newcastle v Wolves (3pm)

Monday 11 March 2024 – Chelsea v Newcastle (8pm) Sky Sports

Saturday 16 March 2024 – Crystal Palace v Newcastle (3pm) ***If Newcastle beat Blackburn, NUFC will be playing in FA Cup sixth round this weekend instead.

Saturday 30 March 2024 – Newcastle v West Ham (12.30pm) TNT Sports