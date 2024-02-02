Transfer Market

2024 January transfer window final Newcastle United count – One in and seven out

The 2024 (Winter) January transfer window closed at 11pm on 1 February 2024.

From around mid-January onwards, speculation had been rife of potential major transfer action, particularly on who might leave St James’ Park, in order to allow FFP freedom to bring an incoming signing or two.

However, as we entered the very final stages of this January transfer window, that speculation appeared to have faded away to just faint hopes of loans incoming.

So with the window having slammed shut finally, how did the 2024 January transfer window end for Newcastle United?

Here are ‘all’ the ins and outs.

INS

Alfie Harrison – Eddie Howe had already confirmed last week that agreement on his signing had been made. Only though on deadline day did Newcastle United finally put out their official statement detailing the signing for the usual ‘undisclosed’ fee. However, the media in Manchester claimed that whilst Newcastle had paid only a ‘nominal’ fee for the 18 year old midfielder, it was claimed that if United sell Harrison in the future, Man City will be entitled to 40 per cent of the profit.

OUTS

Isaac Hayden – Having ended his loan in Belgium with Standard Liege with claims of late / no wages paid. Isaac Hayden has now joined QPR on loan for the rest of the season. The deadline day announcement came after a number of second tier clubs had been linked with the midfielder. He still has another two years left on his contract after this season ends.

Michael Ndiweni – The 20 year old striker has signed on loan for Scottish First Division side Annan Athletic and will spend the rest of the season there.

Josh Scott – The 21 year old homegrown midfielder Josh Scott has now made a permanent move to Scottish Championship side Queens Park.

Javier Manquillo – The 29 year old made a permanent move to Celta Vigo, reuniting with Rafa Benitez.

Remi Savage – The 22 year old defender joined Scottish Championship side Inverness Caledonian Thistle on a permanent basis earlier this month. The second tier Scottish side currently managed by former NUFC striker Duncan Ferguson.

Cameron Ferguson – The same day as Savage’s signing was announced, Duncan Ferguson’s son, also a striker, Cameron Ferguson left NUFC following a ‘mutual agreement regarding his contract.’

Dylan Stephenson – The 21 year old striker has joined South Shields on loan until the end of the season, they play in the National League North.