Opinion

16 games to ‘save’ Newcastle United season – Change of mindset needed

This is it for Newcastle United.

Potentially 16 matches remaining this season.

I see a lot of talk ahead of Tuesday night, saying that the game at Blackburn Rovers is the chance for Newcastle United to ‘save’ their season.

To me, there is a major change of mindset needed here, instead it is the chance to light the touchpaper to the remainder of this season.

Victory over Blackburn can really launch us into March and the stages of this season.

Win tonight and then follow up with a home victory in the Premier League over Wolves, that would mean we were in the quarter-finals of the FA Cup and on 40 points with 11 PL matches to go.

Imagine winning tonight and say a home tie against Coventry for a place in the semis and a trip to Wembley (hopefully one of two…).

Wins over Blackburn and Wolves would see Newcastle United on a run of eight matches, with five wins, two draws and just one defeat.

Then a nine day break for Eddie Howe to get returning players extra fit and ready, to face what look a gutless Chelsea on Monday 11 April.

United have already faced all of the top four home and away and I look at the final four Premier League matches of the season.

If Newcastle can get into a decent position, I can see us picking up 12 points from the final possible 12.

Burnley and Sheff Utd will be already relegated, Brentford nothing to play for, whilst that 4-1 home win over Brighton last season, effectively pretty much confirmed our Champions League spot.

Not saying CL qualification is on the agenda but lets just see how high we can go, plus a possible trip to Wembley (or two)…

The rest of the season starts here tonight at Blackburn.

Newcastle United match schedule for rest of 2023/24 (TV decisions awaited on matches after Spurs at home on 13 April):

Tuesday 27 February 2024 – Blackburn v Newcastle (7.45pm) BBC1

Saturday 2 March 2024 – Newcastle v Wolves (3pm)

Monday 11 March 2024 – Chelsea v Newcastle (8pm) Sky Sports

Saturday 16 March 2024 – Crystal Palace v Newcastle (3pm) ***If Newcastle beat Blackburn, NUFC will be playing in FA Cup sixth round / quarter-finals this weekend instead.

Saturday 30 March 2024 – Newcastle v West Ham (12.30pm) TNT Sports

Tuesday 2 April 2024 – Newcastle v Everton (7.30pm) TNT Sports

Saturday 6 April 2024 – Fulham v Newcastle (3pm)

Saturday 13 April 2024 – Newcastle v Spurs (12.30pm) TNT Sports

Saturday 20 April 2024 – Man U v Newcastle United Semi-final – ***If Newcastle beat Blackburn AND sixth round opponents, NUFC will be playing in FA Cup semi-finals this weekend instead.

Saturday 27 April 2024 – Newcastle United v Sheff Utd

Saturday 4 May 2024 – Burnley v Newcastle

Saturday 11 May 2024 – Newcastle v Brighton

Sunday 19 May 2024 – Brentford v Newcastle (4pm)

Saturday 25 May 2024- FA Cup final