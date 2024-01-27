News

Why Fulham lost to Newcastle United – Marco Silva

Marco Silva has been explaining why his Fulham side lost to Newcastle United.

Goals in each half, from Sean Longstaff and Dan Burn respectively, settling the issue.

Newcastle United in the hat for the fifth round of the FA Cup.

Marco Silva speaking after Fulham 0 Newcastle 2:

“That is football sometimes.

“You play well but the key moments were not clear for us and that is our fault.

“The chances that we did create, with the amount that we created, we should have been more ruthless.

“We arrived so many times in dangerous areas that we have to better decide the last action, the pass, or the finish.

“We have to be stronger in these situations, on the set-pieces and with our finishing.

We have to be in the right mindset, which we were, if you want to be in the next round, but we lost.

“Congratulations to Newcastle.

“They played the best way they could tonight.

“We were the better team but, again, we were punished by the details.

“The fact we are not there in the next round is our fault.”

Stats via BBC Sport:

Fulham 0 Newcastle 2 – Saturday 27 January 2024 7pm:

Goals:

Newcastle United:

Longstaff 39, Burn 61

Fulham:

Possession was Fulham 56% Newcastle 44%

Total shots were Fulham 14 Newcastle 8

Shots on target were Fulham 2 Newcastle 6

Corners were Fulham 10 Newcastle 5

Attendance: 18,960 (Approx 6,000 Newcastle – Incl in home sections)

Referee: Jarred Gillett

Newcastle team v Fulham:

Dubravka, Trippier (Krafth 86), Schar, Botman, Burn, Longstaff, Guimaraes, Miley, Murphy (Livramento 75), Isak, Gordon (Ritchie 90+4)

Unused subs:

Karius, Dummett, Hall, A Murphy, Parkinson, Hernes

(Fulham 0 Newcastle 2 – Instant Newcastle United fan / writer reaction – Read HERE)

(Fulham 0 Newcastle 2 – Match ratings and comments on all the Newcastle United players – Read HERE)

Newcastle United confirmed matches to early March 2024:

Tuesday 30 January 2024 – Aston Villa v Newcastle (8.15pm) TNT Sports

Saturday 3 February 2024 – Newcastle v Luton (3pm)

Saturday 10 February 2024 – Forest v Newcastle (5.30pm) Sky Sports

Saturday 17 February 2024 – Newcastle v Bournemouth (3pm)

Saturday 24 February 2024 – Arsenal v Newcastle (8pm) TNT Sports

(Midweek of Wednesday 28 February 2024 – FA Cup fifth round will be played)

Saturday 2 March 2024 – Newcastle v Wolves (3pm)