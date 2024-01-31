Opinion

Who is the best value pound for pound Newcastle United signing ever(***)? Vote now

Who for you is the best Newcastle United signing ever(***), when we are talking pound for pound?

Who has represented the best ever(***) value?

We decided to find out, by asking Newcastle United fans their opinion.

Here are the 14 transfer deals for you to choose the best ever(*** In this case, we are looking at the early 1980s onwards when using the word ‘ever’).

Kevin Keegan – 1982 (Southampton) £100,000

Peter Beardsley – 1983 (Vancouver Whitecaps) £150,000

Rob Lee – 1992 (Charlton) £700,000

Andy Cole – 1993 (Bristol City) £1.75m

Peter Beardsley – 1993 (Everton) £1.5m

Les Ferdinand – 1995 (QPR) £6m

David Ginola – 1995 (PSG) £2m

Alan Shearer – 1996 (Blackburn) £15m

Shay Given – 1997 (Blackburn) £1.5m

Nolberto Solano – 1998 (Boca Juniors) £2.5m

Michael Owen – 2005 (Real Madrid) £16.8m

Yohan Cabaye – 2011 (Lille) £4.5m

Fabian Schar – 2018 (Deportivo La Coruna) £3.5m

Kieran Trippier – 2022 (Atletico Madrid) £12m

Please vote here, the best Newcastle United pound for pound signing from the 14 listed below.

The poll has now closed – Please go HERE to see the results.

However, if you think we have missed anybody in the last 40 years or so, please let us know in the comments section below.