What on earth is happening at Newcastle United? – BBC Sport pundit

Some interesting comments from this BBC Sport pundit on Newcastle United.

Chris Sutton speaking ahead of Saturday’s game against Fulham at Craven Cottage.

A chance for Eddie Howe and his players to go through to the fifth round of the FA Cup.

Pointing out to BBC Sport what he sees as the relevant situations of the two clubs, is Chris Sutton on the money with his reasoning?

Chris Sutton talking to BBC Sport:

“What on earth is happening at Newcastle United?

“I keep reading reports that they are about to sell half their team.

“I feel sorry for Magpies boss Eddie Howe because of the uncertainty over the future of some of his key players.

“But I don’t see things going well for him at Craven Cottage either.

“Fulham are the kind of team who can turn it on at times and they are going to throw everything they’ve got at Newcastle.

“Prediction: Fulham 2 Newcastle 1”

So what to make of what the BBC Sport man has said?

Well, I think it is amusing that somebody who works inside the football media, isn’t taking a more nuanced approach to the ‘reports’ he is reading.

There is ‘reading reports that Newcastle are about to sell half their team’, sell ‘key players’…

Then there is of course the reality.

Newcastle United haven’t sold anybody in this window, unless you count Javier Manquillo who had only months left on his contract and and agreement was reached for him to go to Celta Vigo on a free. Newcastle saving the wages on a player who wouldn’t have played in the remainder of the season, Manquillo getting a chance now to play having recovered from injury.

However, as Bayern Munich’s Sporting Director has now made clear, Newcastle never had any intention of selling Kieran Trippier. That as Newcastle United had put out there through certain journalists, the England defender was never leaving this window. Evidenced by the fact that Bayern went up to £13m for a player who turns 34 in September, yet still no interest.

As the BBC Sport pundit also surely knows, this was never a case of Newcastle United desperate to sell anybody, in any window. Just an acknowledgement from the likes of Darren Eales and Eddie Howe of the reality that is there for all clubs, that you have to work within FFP restrictions. So until the summer when they will have more flexibility, to make any major signings this month, would entail probably having to sell one or more players in order to have far higher FFP stretch.

If Eddie Howe and NUFC did sell anybody, it would only because they thought it would then allow them to strengthen even more.

This was the case in January 2023 when Shelvey was sold and Wood went out on loan, which allowed Anthony Gordon to come in. Then in the summer (2023) ASM and Wood were sold and that helped give Newcastle the FFP flexibility to then bring in Tonali, Barnes, Livramento, Minteh and Hall (on loan).

As for the actual football, we know Fulham can be a dangerous team, though inconsistent. Their last two Premier League home matches saw them win against Arsenal but lose 2-0 to Burnley.

Chris Sutton also doesn’t mention the fact that whilst Eddie Howe has had a full two weeks to prepare, Marco Silva and his players threw everything at Liverpool last night and drew 1-1, however, that meant a 3-2 aggregate defeat and the scousers not Fulham reaching the League Cup final.

The BBC Sport pundit reckons Fulham will ‘throw everything’ at this FA Cup match but interesting to see just what they have got left to throw at Newcastle United, after last night. Indeed, how many changes might Silva make, knowing he has a massive Premier League match on Tuesday, Everton are fourth bottom and if they win at Craven Cottage they will be only two points behind Fulham.

As for Newcastle United, despite selling half the team… Eddie Howe still has all eleven players available who came so close to beating Man City in their last match and all eleven shown fit and training on Wednesday in training ground images released by NUFC.

This is also the team that hammered Sunderland 3-0 away from home in the last round, with the exception of Joelinton who has had surgery, Lewis Miley replaced him just after half-time in that Sunderland win.

With Tino Livramento back from illness and hopes of just maybe one or two others potentially returning this weekend or shortly after, maybe a bit light at the end of the tunnel.

A win on Saturday would give everybody a boost AND without a doubt, Eddie Howe and Newcastle United will be throwing everything at this Fulham match.