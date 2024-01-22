Transfer Market

What Newcastle United and Kieran Trippier are ‘demanding’ from Bayern Munich – Sport Bild

An intense few days of transfer interest / speculation surrounding Kieran Trippier and Callum Wilson.

Atletico Madrid reported to have made an approach for Callum Wilson but with it simply a loan offer, an easy one for Newcastle United to knock back. Indeed, when this was reported, I saw some journalists claiming this had actually happened earlier this month but was only coming into the public domain now.

However, whenever it was, a very bizarre situation whereby the La Liga club could have thought Newcastle United could have any interest in a purely loan arrangement.

As for Kieran Trippier, a similar story, but with this one it appears the Bayern Munich approach was only in recent days.

Claims in Germany at the weekend that a ‘verbal agreement’ had been reached for Bayern Munich to sign the England defender, only for Sky Sports to then report on Saturday afternoon, that Newcastle United had rejected the approach from the Bundesliga club.

Sky Sports saying their information was that ‘Newcastle have no interest in losing their first-choice right-back.’

This was then followed up by The Telegraph on Sunday, who said that they had spoken to sources inside Newcastle United who had made it clear that there was no intention of letting either player leave this month.

Indeed, the newspaper saying that both players had indicated they were happy to stay.

The Telegraph reporting further that after having been given some days off, the NUFC first team squad, including Kieran Trippier and Callum Wilson, had returned to the training ground on Saturday to begin preparing for Fulham next weekend.

An interesting update from the German media on the Kieran Trippier story.

By the way, there is a tendency I think for many Newcastle fans to think that media in other European countries is better than in the UK.

Well, all I can say is I find it very difficult to spot the difference.

It is a very much like in the UK where you have to be gauge who is reliable and who isn’t… they have just as many fantasists / clickbait merchants as we have here.

I will let you be the judge of this one.

Sport Bild in Germany are now saying about the Kieran Trippier situation…

Newcastle United are demanding up to €15m (£12.8m) transfer fee for Kieran Trippier (33)

Trippier expects an offer of €10m (£8.5m – per season) in salary

With a contract until 2025, that would be a total package of €30m (£25.7m)

Bayern actually just wanted a loan

As I say, you can be the judge of what you believe or not.

I am always dubious when any media claim to know so many exact details of any such deal / ‘demands’ and if I believe anything of this, it would be that Bayern Munich honestly thought they could unsettle Kieran Tripper and actually get a cheap and cheerful loan deal, even though Newcastle have an injury crisis and Trippier is a key player AND Newcastle captain!

After what Bayern Munich have done, I must admit I took great pleasure yesterday in seeing their shock defeat at home to Werder Bremen on Sunday, losing 1-0.

After 11 Bundesliga titles in a row, Bayern Munich now find themselves seven points behind Bayer Leverkusen, though the reigning champions have a game in hand.

All I have to say is… come on Leverkusen!!