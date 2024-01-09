Opinion

We asked do fans now want regular Sunderland v Newcastle United derbies? Intriguing results!

The question we were asking on Monday was – Would you now like to see regular Sunderland v Newcastle United derbies?

Saturday saw the first derby in eight years and as we all saw, Eddie Howe’s players totally dominant.

The Newcastle United players and fans having plenty to celebrate, with the biggest NUFC derby away win since a certain Alan Shearer scored in the last ever match of his career.

So, had this derby experience left you desperate for more?

Or was it a case of no matter how enjoyable Saturday turned out, best to keep the Mackems down where they belong and this to be only a one-off?

The votes have all been counted and the results are:

40.1% YES, I would like to now see regular Sunderland v Newcastle derbies

59.9% No, I wouldn’t like to now see regular Sunderland v Newcastle derbies

So basically a 60/40 split amongst Newcastle fans voting AGAINST having the Mackems back in the Premier League to enable regular derbies to be played.

I was interested to see whether this win on Saturday would make much difference, however, the voting is very similar to the past. My memory tells me that when we have done similar polls on The Mag in the past, it is usually around 60 per cent to 65 per cent who would happily keep the Mackems down permanently and no derbies.

Stats via BBC Sport:

Sunderland 0 Newcastle 3 – Saturday 6 January 2024 12.30pm:

Goals:

Newcastle United:

Ballard OG 35, Isak 46, 90 pen

Sunderland:

(Half-time stats in brackets)

Possession was Sunderland 36% (28%) Newcastle 64% (72%)

Total shots were Sunderland 5 (1) Newcastle 10 (6)

Shots on target were Sunderland 2 (0) Newcastle 4 (2)

Corners were Sunderland 0 (0) Newcastle 5 (2)

Attendance: 44,814 (6,000 Newcastle)

Referee: Craig Pawson

Newcastle team v Sunderland:

Dubravka, Trippier, Schar (Lascelles 90+2), Botman, Burn (Dummett 90+2), Guimaraes, Longstaff, Joelinton (Miley 47), Isak, Gordon (Ritchie 90+2), Almiron (Livramento 90+2)

Unused subs:

Karius, Krafth, Hall, Parkinson

