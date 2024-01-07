Watch official Sunderland 0 Newcastle 3 match highlights here – All 3 goals AND the celebrations
Watch the Sunderland 0 Newcastle 3 match highlights below.
An excellent performance from Eddie Howe’s side.
They were relentless and determined to get back to winning ways.
Newcastle United winning 3-0 but it could and should have been more.
The black and whites dominating this derby mis-match from the very first whistle.
These official Sunderland 0 Newcastle 3 match highlights telling the story of the game.
All three goals AND the celebrations!
See for yourselves.
Stats via BBC Sport:
Sunderland 0 Newcastle 3 – Saturday 6 January 2024 12.30pm:
Goals:
Newcastle United:
Ballard OG 35, Isak 46, 90 pen
Sunderland:
(Half-time stats in brackets)
Possession was Sunderland 36% (28%) Newcastle 64% (72%)
Total shots were Sunderland 5 (1) Newcastle 10 (6)
Shots on target were Sunderland 2 (0) Newcastle 4 (2)
Corners were Sunderland 0 (0) Newcastle 5 (2)
Attendance: 44,814 (6,000 Newcastle)
Referee: Craig Pawson
Newcastle team v Sunderland:
Dubravka, Trippier, Schar (Lascelles 90+2), Botman, Burn (Dummett 90+2), Guimaraes, Longstaff, Joelinton (Miley 47), Isak, Gordon (Ritchie 90+2), Almiron (Livramento 90+2)
Unused subs:
Karius, Krafth, Hall, Parkinson
(Eddie Howe reflects as United hammer the Mackems – Sunderland 0 Newcastle 3 – Read HERE)
(Sunderland 0 Newcastle 3 – Match ratings and comments on all the Newcastle United players – Read HERE)
(Sunderland 0 Newcastle 3 – Instant Newcastle United fan / writer reaction – Read HERE)
(Geordies outclass Mackems on and off the pitch – Sunderland 0 Newcastle 3 – Read HERE)
Newcastle United confirmed matches to end of February 2024:
Saturday 13 January 2024 – Newcastle v Man City (5.30pm) TNT Sports
Tuesday 30 January 2024 – Aston Villa v Newcastle (8.15pm) TNT Sports
Saturday 3 February 2024 – Newcastle v Luton (3pm)
Saturday 10 February 2024 – Forest v Newcastle (5.30pm) Sky Sports
Saturday 17 February 2024 – Newcastle v Bournemouth (3pm)
Saturday 24 February 2024 – Arsenal v Newcastle (8pm) TNT Sports
If you would like to feature on The Mag, submit your article to contribute@themag.co.uk