Videos

Watch official Sunderland 0 Newcastle 3 match highlights here – All 3 goals AND the celebrations

Watch the Sunderland 0 Newcastle 3 match highlights below.

An excellent performance from Eddie Howe’s side.

They were relentless and determined to get back to winning ways.

Newcastle United winning 3-0 but it could and should have been more.

The black and whites dominating this derby mis-match from the very first whistle.

These official Sunderland 0 Newcastle 3 match highlights telling the story of the game.

All three goals AND the celebrations!

See for yourselves.

Stats via BBC Sport:

Sunderland 0 Newcastle 3 – Saturday 6 January 2024 12.30pm:

Goals:

Newcastle United:

Ballard OG 35, Isak 46, 90 pen

Sunderland:

(Half-time stats in brackets)

Possession was Sunderland 36% (28%) Newcastle 64% (72%)

Total shots were Sunderland 5 (1) Newcastle 10 (6)

Shots on target were Sunderland 2 (0) Newcastle 4 (2)

Corners were Sunderland 0 (0) Newcastle 5 (2)

Attendance: 44,814 (6,000 Newcastle)

Referee: Craig Pawson

Newcastle team v Sunderland:

Dubravka, Trippier, Schar (Lascelles 90+2), Botman, Burn (Dummett 90+2), Guimaraes, Longstaff, Joelinton (Miley 47), Isak, Gordon (Ritchie 90+2), Almiron (Livramento 90+2)

Unused subs:

Karius, Krafth, Hall, Parkinson

Newcastle United confirmed matches to end of February 2024:

Saturday 13 January 2024 – Newcastle v Man City (5.30pm) TNT Sports

Tuesday 30 January 2024 – Aston Villa v Newcastle (8.15pm) TNT Sports

Saturday 3 February 2024 – Newcastle v Luton (3pm)

Saturday 10 February 2024 – Forest v Newcastle (5.30pm) Sky Sports

Saturday 17 February 2024 – Newcastle v Bournemouth (3pm)

Saturday 24 February 2024 – Arsenal v Newcastle (8pm) TNT Sports