Videos

Watch official Aston Villa 1 Newcastle 3 match highlights here – All 3 goals AND the celebrations

Watch the Aston Villa 1 Newcastle 3 match highlights below.

An excellent performance from Eddie Howe’s side.

They were relentless and determined to get back to winning ways in the Premier League

Newcastle United winning 3-1 but it could and should have been more.

The black and whites dominating this away match against opponents who had the best home record in the Premier League (nine wins, one draw, no losses – before Tuesday night).

These official Aston Villa 1 Newcastle 3 match highlights telling the story of the game.

All three away goals AND the celebrations!

See for yourselves.

Stats via BBC Sport:

Aston Villa 1 Newcastle 3 – Tuesday 30 January 2024 8.15pm:

Goals:

Newcastle United:

Schar 32,36 Moreno OG 52

Villa:

Watkins 71

(Half-time stats in brackets)

Possession was Villa 61% (53%) Newcastle 39% (47%)

Total shots were Villa 12 (3) Newcastle 14 (9)

Shots on target were Villa 6 (1) Newcastle 5 (4)

Corners were Villa 8 (3) Newcastle 7 (4)

Referee: John Brooks

Newcastle team v Aston Villa:

Dubravka, Trippier, Schar, Botman, Burn, Longstaff, Guimaraes, Miley (Livramento 75), Murphy, Isak (Almiron 43), Gordon (Krafth 90+9)

Unused subs:

Karius, Dummett, Ritchie, Hall, White, Hernes

(Unai Emery reacts to getting schooled second time this season by Eddie Howe – Aston Villa well beaten – Read HERE)

(Aston Villa 1 Newcastle 3 – Match ratings and comments on all the Newcastle United players – Read HERE)

(Aston Villa 1 Newcastle 3 – Instant Newcastle United fan / writer reaction – Read HERE)

(Aston Villa 1 Newcastle 3 – An Eddie Howe masterclass as United superb – Read HERE)

Newcastle United confirmed matches to early March 2024:

Saturday 3 February 2024 – Newcastle v Luton (3pm)

Saturday 10 February 2024 – Forest v Newcastle (5.30pm) Sky Sports

Saturday 17 February 2024 – Newcastle v Bournemouth (3pm)

Saturday 24 February 2024 – Arsenal v Newcastle (8pm) TNT Sports

(Sometime in midweek of Wednesday 28 February 2024 – Blackburn v Newcastle)

Saturday 2 March 2024 – Newcastle v Wolves (3pm)