Watch Newcastle v Manchester City Live TV – These global channel listings for Saturday
Around the world, here are the channels you can watch Newcastle v Manchester City Live TV.
The global TV listings are featured below for local (to you) coverage on Saturday (5.30pm (UK) kick-off).
Eddie Howe and his Newcastle United players looking to use the momentum and confidence from the FA Cup hammering of Sunderland, as a platform to go on and get more positive results in the Premier League.
Global listings courtesy of LivesoccerTV:
Albania SuperSport 2 Digitalb
Algeria beIN SPORTS CONNECTbeIN Sports HD 1beIN Sports EnglishTODbeIN 4K Arabia
Andorra Canal+ Foot
Angola DStv NowSuperSport MaXimo 2SuperSport MaXimo 1SuperSport Premier League ROA
Anguilla Csport.tv
Antigua and Barbuda Csport.tv
Argentina ESPN ArgentinaStar+
Armenia Fast Sports 1FAST TV
Aruba Csport.tv
Australia Optus Sport
Austria Sky Sport Austria 1Sky Sport Premier LeagueSky Go
Azerbaijan AZ Sport 7Idman TV
Bahamas Csport.tv
Bahrain beIN Sports HD 1TODbeIN Sports EnglishbeIN SPORTS CONNECTbeIN 4K Arabia
Bangladesh Star Sports 3 Asia
Barbados Csport.tv
Belgium Play SportsPlay Sports 1VOOsport World 1
Belize Paramount+
Benin SuperSport Premier League ROASuperSport MaXimo 1SuperSport MaXimo 2Canal+ Sport 3 Afrique
Bhutan Star Sports 3 Asia
Bolivia ESPNStar+
Bosnia and Herzegovina Moja TVArena Sport 1P
Botswana SuperSport MaXimo 2DStv NowSuperSport Premier League ROASuperSport MaXimo 1
Brazil GUIGOStar+ESPNDirecTV GONOW NET e Claro
British Virgin Islands Csport.tv
Brunei Astro Go
Bulgaria Diema Sport 2Play Diema Xtra
Burkina Faso SuperSport MaXimo 2SuperSport Premier League ROADStv NowSuperSport MaXimo 1Canal+ Sport 3 Afrique
Burundi SuperSport MaXimo 1DStv NowCanal+ Sport 3 AfriqueSuperSport MaXimo 2SuperSport Premier League ROA
Cameroon SuperSport MaXimo 2DStv NowSuperSport Premier League ROACanal+ Sport 3 AfriqueSuperSport MaXimo 1
Canada fuboTV Canada
Cape Verde SuperSport Premier League ROADStv NowSuperSport MaXimo 1Canal+ Sport 3 AfriqueSuperSport MaXimo 2
Cayman Islands Csport.tv
Central African Republic SuperSport Premier League ROASuperSport MaXimo 2Canal+ Sport 3 AfriqueSuperSport MaXimo 1
Chad TODbeIN 4K ArabiabeIN Sports HD 1Canal+ Sport 3 AfriquebeIN SPORTS CONNECTbeIN Sports EnglishDStv NowSuperSport Premier League ROASuperSport MaXimo 2SuperSport MaXimo 1
Chile Star+ESPN Chile
China MiguiQiyiQQ Sports Live
Cocos Islands Sky Sport Premier LeagueSky Sport NOW
Colombia ESPNStar+
Comoros SuperSport MaXimo 1SuperSport Premier League ROASuperSport MaXimo 2
Congo SuperSport MaXimo 1Canal+ Sport 3 AfriqueSuperSport Premier League ROADStv NowSuperSport MaXimo 2
Congo DR SuperSport MaXimo 1SuperSport MaXimo 2SuperSport Premier League ROA
Costa Rica Paramount+
Cote D’Ivoire SuperSport Premier League ROACanal+ Sport 3 AfriqueDStv NowSuperSport MaXimo 2SuperSport MaXimo 1
Croatia Arena Sport 3 Croatia
Cyprus Cytavision Sports 3Cytavision on the Go
Czech Republic Canal+ SportSkylink
Denmark V Sport Ultra HDViaplay DenmarkTV3+ HD
Djibouti beIN SPORTS CONNECTSuperSport MaXimo 2beIN 4K ArabiaSuperSport Premier League ROAbeIN Sports EnglishCanal+ Sport 3 AfriqueDStv NowTODbeIN Sports HD 1SuperSport MaXimo 1
Dominica Csport.tv
Dominican Republic Paramount+Csport.tv
Ecuador Star+ESPN
Egypt beIN SPORTS CONNECTbeIN 4K ArabiaTODbeIN Sports HD 1beIN Sports English
El Salvador Paramount+
Equatorial Guinea Canal+ Sport 3 AfriqueSuperSport Premier League ROADStv NowSuperSport MaXimo 2SuperSport MaXimo 1
Eritrea DStv NowSuperSport MaXimo 2SuperSport Premier League ROASuperSport MaXimo 1
Estonia Viaplay Estonia
Ethiopia SuperSport MaXimo 1SuperSport Premier League ROADStv NowSuperSport MaXimo 2
Faroe Islands TV3+ HD
Fiji Sky Sport Premier LeagueSky Sport NOW
Finland V Sport Ultra HDV Sport 2 FinlandV Sport PremiumElisa Viihde Viaplay
France Canal+ Foot
Gabon Canal+ Sport 3 AfriqueDStv NowSuperSport MaXimo 1SuperSport Premier League ROASuperSport MaXimo 2
Gambia SuperSport Premier League ROACanal+ Sport 3 AfriqueSuperSport MaXimo 2SuperSport MaXimo 1DStv Now
Georgia Setanta Sports Georgia
Germany Sky GoWOWSky Sport Premier League
Ghana Canal+ Sport 3 AfriqueDStv NowSuperSport Premier League ROASuperSport MaXimo 1SuperSport MaXimo 2
Greece Nova Sports Premier League
Grenada Csport.tv
Guatemala Paramount+
Guinea Canal+ Sport 3 AfriqueSuperSport MaXimo 2SuperSport Premier League ROASuperSport MaXimo 1DStv Now
Guinea-Bissau SuperSport MaXimo 1SuperSport Premier League ROADStv NowCanal+ Sport 3 AfriqueSuperSport MaXimo 2
Honduras Paramount+
Hong Kong 620 Now Premier League TV621 Now Premier League 1Now ENow Player
Hungary Match4
Iceland SíminnSport
India JioTVHotstar VIPStar Sports 3 Asia
Indonesia Vidio
Iran IRIB Varzesh
Iraq beIN Sports EnglishbeIN SPORTS CONNECTTODbeIN Sports HD 1beIN 4K Arabia
Ireland BBC Radio 5 Livediscovery+discovery+ AppTNT Sports 1
Israel Sport 1
Italy Sky Sport UnoSKY Go ItaliaNOW TV
Jamaica Csport.tv
Jordan beIN Sports HD 1beIN SPORTS CONNECTbeIN 4K ArabiabeIN Sports EnglishTOD
Kenya SuperSport MaXimo 1SuperSport MaXimo 2DStv NowSuperSport Premier League ROA
Kiribati Sky Sport NOWSky Sport Premier League
Korea Republic SPOTV ON
Kosovo SuperSport Kosova 2ArtMotion
Kuwait beIN Sports HD 1TODbeIN Sports EnglishbeIN SPORTS CONNECTbeIN 4K Arabia
Latvia Viaplay Latvia
Lebanon beIN SPORTS CONNECTTODbeIN 4K ArabiabeIN Sports EnglishbeIN Sports HD 1
Lesotho DStv NowSuperSport Premier League ROASuperSport MaXimo 1SuperSport MaXimo 2
Liberia SuperSport Premier League ROADStv NowSuperSport MaXimo 2SuperSport MaXimo 1
Libya beIN Sports HD 1beIN SPORTS CONNECTbeIN 4K ArabiaTODbeIN Sports English
Lithuania Viaplay Lithuania
Macau iQiyi
Madagascar SuperSport MaXimo 2SuperSport MaXimo 1SuperSport Premier League ROADStv Now
Malawi DStv NowSuperSport MaXimo 1SuperSport Premier League ROASuperSport MaXimo 2
Malaysia Astro GoAstro SuperSport 3sooka
Maldives Star Sports 3 Asia
Mali SuperSport MaXimo 1SuperSport Premier League ROADStv NowCanal+ Sport 3 AfriqueSuperSport MaXimo 2
Malta TSN2 MaltaGO TV Anywhere
Marshall Islands Sky Sport NOWSky Sport Premier League
Mauritania SuperSport MaXimo 1beIN Sports HD 1beIN Sports EnglishTODDStv NowbeIN 4K ArabiaSuperSport Premier League ROACanal+ Sport 3 AfriqueSuperSport MaXimo 2beIN SPORTS CONNECT
Mauritius SuperSport MaXimo 2SuperSport MaXimo 1SuperSport Premier League ROADStv Now
Mayotte SuperSport Premier League ROASuperSport MaXimo 2SuperSport MaXimo 1
Mexico Paramount+
Montenegro Arena 1 Premium
Montserrat Csport.tv
Morocco beIN 4K ArabiabeIN Sports EnglishbeIN SPORTS CONNECTTODbeIN Sports HD 1
Mozambique SuperSport MaXimo 1SuperSport MaXimo 2DStv NowSuperSport Premier League ROA
Namibia DStv NowSuperSport MaXimo 2SuperSport Premier League ROASuperSport MaXimo 1
Nauru Sky Sport Premier LeagueSky Sport NOW
Nepal Star Sports 3 Asia
Netherlands Viaplay Netherlands
New Zealand Sky Sport NOWSky Sport Premier League
Nicaragua Paramount+
Niger SuperSport MaXimo 2SuperSport MaXimo 1SuperSport Premier League ROACanal+ Sport 3 AfriqueDStv Now
Nigeria SuperSport MaXimo 2Canal+ Sport 3 AfriqueSuperSport Premier League NigeriaDStv NowSuperSport MaXimo 1
Niue Sky Sport Premier LeagueSky Sport NOW
North Macedonia Arena 1 Premium
Norway V Sport Ultra HDV Sport Premier LeagueViaplay Norway
Oman beIN Sports HD 1beIN Sports EnglishbeIN SPORTS CONNECTbeIN 4K ArabiaTOD
Pakistan Star Sports 3 Asia
Palau Sky Sport Premier LeagueSky Sport NOW
Palestine beIN SPORTS CONNECTbeIN Sports EnglishbeIN Sports HD 1beIN 4K ArabiaTOD
Panama Csport.tvParamount+
Paraguay ESPNStar+
Peru ESPNStar+
Philippines Setanta Sports
Poland Canal+ SportViaplay PolandCanal+ Sport Online
Portugal Eleven Sports 1 PortugalDAZN Portugal
Qatar beIN Sports EnglishTODbeIN 4K ArabiabeIN SPORTS CONNECTbeIN Sports HD 1
Reunion SuperSport MaXimo 2SuperSport MaXimo 1SuperSport Premier League ROA
Romania Digi OnlinePrima Sport 1Orange Sport 1 RomaniaDigi Sport 1 RomaniaOrange TV GoPrima Play
Rwanda SuperSport Premier League ROACanal+ Sport 3 AfriqueSuperSport MaXimo 2SuperSport MaXimo 1
Saint Helena SuperSport Premier League ROASuperSport MaXimo 1SuperSport MaXimo 2
Saint Kitts and Nevis Csport.tv
Saint Lucia Csport.tv
Saint Vincent and the Grenadines Csport.tv
Samoa Sky Sport NOWSky Sport Premier League
Sao Tome And Principe SuperSport MaXimo 1SuperSport MaXimo 2SuperSport Premier League ROA
Saudi Arabia beIN Sports HD 1beIN SPORTS CONNECTbeIN 4K ArabiaTOD
Senegal SuperSport MaXimo 2DStv NowSuperSport Premier League ROASuperSport MaXimo 1Canal+ Sport 3 Afrique
Serbia Arena 1 Premium
Seychelles DStv NowSuperSport Premier League ROACsport.tvSuperSport MaXimo 1SuperSport MaXimo 2
Sierra Leone SuperSport MaXimo 1DStv NowCanal+ Sport 3 AfriqueSuperSport MaXimo 2SuperSport Premier League ROA
Singapore StarHub TV+221 Hub Premier 1222 Hub Premier 2
Slovakia SkylinkCanal+ Sport
Slovenia Arena Sport 1 Premium
Solomon Islands Sky Sport Premier LeagueSky Sport NOW
Somalia SuperSport MaXimo 1beIN Sports EnglishbeIN Sports HD 1SuperSport Premier League ROAbeIN 4K ArabiabeIN SPORTS CONNECTTODSuperSport MaXimo 2
South Africa DStv AppSuperSport MaXimo 1SuperSport MaXimo 2SuperSport Premier League
South Sudan beIN Sports EnglishbeIN Sports HD 1beIN 4K ArabiaDStv NowTODbeIN SPORTS CONNECT
Spain DAZN SpainMovistar+DAZN 1
Sri Lanka Star Sports 3 Asia
Sudan beIN SPORTS CONNECTDStv NowSuperSport MaXimo 2TODbeIN Sports EnglishbeIN Sports HD 1SuperSport Premier League ROAbeIN 4K ArabiaSuperSport MaXimo 1
Swaziland SuperSport MaXimo 2SuperSport Premier League ROADStv NowSuperSport MaXimo 1
Sweden V Sport Ultra HDV Sport PremiumViaplay Sweden
Switzerland Sky Sport Premier League
Syria beIN Sports EnglishbeIN 4K ArabiabeIN Sports HD 1TODbeIN SPORTS CONNECT
Taiwan ELTA Sports 2eltaott.tv
Tanzania SuperSport MaXimo 2SuperSport Premier League ROASuperSport MaXimo 1DStv Now
Thailand True Premier Football HD 2True Premier Football HD 1True ID
Togo Canal+ Sport 3 AfriqueSuperSport Premier League ROADStv NowSuperSport MaXimo 2SuperSport MaXimo 1
Tonga Sky Sport NOWSky Sport Premier League
Trinidad and Tobago Csport.tv
Tunisia TODbeIN SPORTS CONNECTbeIN Sports EnglishbeIN Sports HD 1beIN 4K Arabia
Turkey beIN CONNECT TurkeybeIN Sports 3 TurkeyIdman TVTOD
Turks and Caicos Islands Csport.tv
Tuvalu Sky Sport Premier LeagueSky Sport NOW
Uganda SuperSport MaXimo 1SuperSport Premier League ROADStv NowSuperSport MaXimo 2
United Arab Emirates beIN Sports EnglishbeIN 4K ArabiaTODbeIN SPORTS CONNECTbeIN Sports HD 1
United Kingdom TNT Sports 1BBC Radio 5 Livediscovery+ AppTNT Sports Ultimatediscovery+
United States SiriusXM FCPeacockNBCUNIVERSO NOWTelemundo Deportes En VivoUNIVERSO
Uruguay Star+ESPN
Vanuatu Sky Sport NOWSky Sport Premier League
Venezuela ESPNStar+
Vietnam VieONK+ SPORT 1
Yemen beIN Sports HD 1beIN 4K ArabiaTODbeIN SPORTS CONNECTbeIN Sports English
Zambia SuperSport MaXimo 2SuperSport Premier League ROASuperSport MaXimo 1
Zimbabwe DStv NowSuperSport Premier League ROASuperSport MaXimo 2SuperSport MaXimo 1
(*If you don’t see your country listed – You can email info@livesoccertv.com and ask them whether there is a channel showing Newcastle v Manchester City live TV, or if they have their info wrong on any country/channel, please let them know via that email address)
