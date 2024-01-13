News

Watch Newcastle v Manchester City Live TV – These global channel listings for Saturday

Around the world, here are the channels you can watch Newcastle v Manchester City Live TV.

The global TV listings are featured below for local (to you) coverage on Saturday (5.30pm (UK) kick-off).

Eddie Howe and his Newcastle United players looking to use the momentum and confidence from the FA Cup hammering of Sunderland, as a platform to go on and get more positive results in the Premier League.

Global listings courtesy of LivesoccerTV:

Albania SuperSport 2 Digitalb

Algeria beIN SPORTS CONNECTbeIN Sports HD 1beIN Sports EnglishTODbeIN 4K Arabia

Andorra Canal+ Foot

Angola DStv NowSuperSport MaXimo 2SuperSport MaXimo 1SuperSport Premier League ROA

Anguilla Csport.tv

Antigua and Barbuda Csport.tv

Argentina ESPN ArgentinaStar+

Armenia Fast Sports 1FAST TV

Aruba Csport.tv

Australia Optus Sport

Austria Sky Sport Austria 1Sky Sport Premier LeagueSky Go

Azerbaijan AZ Sport 7Idman TV

Bahamas Csport.tv

Bahrain beIN Sports HD 1TODbeIN Sports EnglishbeIN SPORTS CONNECTbeIN 4K Arabia

Bangladesh Star Sports 3 Asia

Barbados Csport.tv

Belgium Play SportsPlay Sports 1VOOsport World 1

Belize Paramount+

Benin SuperSport Premier League ROASuperSport MaXimo 1SuperSport MaXimo 2Canal+ Sport 3 Afrique

Bhutan Star Sports 3 Asia

Bolivia ESPNStar+

Bosnia and Herzegovina Moja TVArena Sport 1P

Botswana SuperSport MaXimo 2DStv NowSuperSport Premier League ROASuperSport MaXimo 1

Brazil GUIGOStar+ESPNDirecTV GONOW NET e Claro

British Virgin Islands Csport.tv

Brunei Astro Go

Bulgaria Diema Sport 2Play Diema Xtra

Burkina Faso SuperSport MaXimo 2SuperSport Premier League ROADStv NowSuperSport MaXimo 1Canal+ Sport 3 Afrique

Burundi SuperSport MaXimo 1DStv NowCanal+ Sport 3 AfriqueSuperSport MaXimo 2SuperSport Premier League ROA

Cameroon SuperSport MaXimo 2DStv NowSuperSport Premier League ROACanal+ Sport 3 AfriqueSuperSport MaXimo 1

Canada fuboTV Canada

Cape Verde SuperSport Premier League ROADStv NowSuperSport MaXimo 1Canal+ Sport 3 AfriqueSuperSport MaXimo 2

Cayman Islands Csport.tv

Central African Republic SuperSport Premier League ROASuperSport MaXimo 2Canal+ Sport 3 AfriqueSuperSport MaXimo 1

Chad TODbeIN 4K ArabiabeIN Sports HD 1Canal+ Sport 3 AfriquebeIN SPORTS CONNECTbeIN Sports EnglishDStv NowSuperSport Premier League ROASuperSport MaXimo 2SuperSport MaXimo 1

Chile Star+ESPN Chile

China MiguiQiyiQQ Sports Live

Cocos Islands Sky Sport Premier LeagueSky Sport NOW

Colombia ESPNStar+

Comoros SuperSport MaXimo 1SuperSport Premier League ROASuperSport MaXimo 2

Congo SuperSport MaXimo 1Canal+ Sport 3 AfriqueSuperSport Premier League ROADStv NowSuperSport MaXimo 2

Congo DR SuperSport MaXimo 1SuperSport MaXimo 2SuperSport Premier League ROA

Costa Rica Paramount+

Cote D’Ivoire SuperSport Premier League ROACanal+ Sport 3 AfriqueDStv NowSuperSport MaXimo 2SuperSport MaXimo 1

Croatia Arena Sport 3 Croatia

Cyprus Cytavision Sports 3Cytavision on the Go

Czech Republic Canal+ SportSkylink

Denmark V Sport Ultra HDViaplay DenmarkTV3+ HD

Djibouti beIN SPORTS CONNECTSuperSport MaXimo 2beIN 4K ArabiaSuperSport Premier League ROAbeIN Sports EnglishCanal+ Sport 3 AfriqueDStv NowTODbeIN Sports HD 1SuperSport MaXimo 1

Dominica Csport.tv

Dominican Republic Paramount+Csport.tv

Ecuador Star+ESPN

Egypt beIN SPORTS CONNECTbeIN 4K ArabiaTODbeIN Sports HD 1beIN Sports English

El Salvador Paramount+

Equatorial Guinea Canal+ Sport 3 AfriqueSuperSport Premier League ROADStv NowSuperSport MaXimo 2SuperSport MaXimo 1

Eritrea DStv NowSuperSport MaXimo 2SuperSport Premier League ROASuperSport MaXimo 1

Estonia Viaplay Estonia

Ethiopia SuperSport MaXimo 1SuperSport Premier League ROADStv NowSuperSport MaXimo 2

Faroe Islands TV3+ HD

Fiji Sky Sport Premier LeagueSky Sport NOW

Finland V Sport Ultra HDV Sport 2 FinlandV Sport PremiumElisa Viihde Viaplay

France Canal+ Foot

Gabon Canal+ Sport 3 AfriqueDStv NowSuperSport MaXimo 1SuperSport Premier League ROASuperSport MaXimo 2

Gambia SuperSport Premier League ROACanal+ Sport 3 AfriqueSuperSport MaXimo 2SuperSport MaXimo 1DStv Now

Georgia Setanta Sports Georgia

Germany Sky GoWOWSky Sport Premier League

Ghana Canal+ Sport 3 AfriqueDStv NowSuperSport Premier League ROASuperSport MaXimo 1SuperSport MaXimo 2

Greece Nova Sports Premier League

Grenada Csport.tv

Guatemala Paramount+

Guinea Canal+ Sport 3 AfriqueSuperSport MaXimo 2SuperSport Premier League ROASuperSport MaXimo 1DStv Now

Guinea-Bissau SuperSport MaXimo 1SuperSport Premier League ROADStv NowCanal+ Sport 3 AfriqueSuperSport MaXimo 2

Honduras Paramount+

Hong Kong 620 Now Premier League TV621 Now Premier League 1Now ENow Player

Hungary Match4

Iceland SíminnSport

India JioTVHotstar VIPStar Sports 3 Asia

Indonesia Vidio

Iran IRIB Varzesh

Iraq beIN Sports EnglishbeIN SPORTS CONNECTTODbeIN Sports HD 1beIN 4K Arabia

Ireland BBC Radio 5 Livediscovery+discovery+ AppTNT Sports 1

Israel Sport 1

Italy Sky Sport UnoSKY Go ItaliaNOW TV

Jamaica Csport.tv

Jordan beIN Sports HD 1beIN SPORTS CONNECTbeIN 4K ArabiabeIN Sports EnglishTOD

Kenya SuperSport MaXimo 1SuperSport MaXimo 2DStv NowSuperSport Premier League ROA

Kiribati Sky Sport NOWSky Sport Premier League

Korea Republic SPOTV ON

Kosovo SuperSport Kosova 2ArtMotion

Kuwait beIN Sports HD 1TODbeIN Sports EnglishbeIN SPORTS CONNECTbeIN 4K Arabia

Latvia Viaplay Latvia

Lebanon beIN SPORTS CONNECTTODbeIN 4K ArabiabeIN Sports EnglishbeIN Sports HD 1

Lesotho DStv NowSuperSport Premier League ROASuperSport MaXimo 1SuperSport MaXimo 2

Liberia SuperSport Premier League ROADStv NowSuperSport MaXimo 2SuperSport MaXimo 1

Libya beIN Sports HD 1beIN SPORTS CONNECTbeIN 4K ArabiaTODbeIN Sports English

Lithuania Viaplay Lithuania

Macau iQiyi

Madagascar SuperSport MaXimo 2SuperSport MaXimo 1SuperSport Premier League ROADStv Now

Malawi DStv NowSuperSport MaXimo 1SuperSport Premier League ROASuperSport MaXimo 2

Malaysia Astro GoAstro SuperSport 3sooka

Maldives Star Sports 3 Asia

Mali SuperSport MaXimo 1SuperSport Premier League ROADStv NowCanal+ Sport 3 AfriqueSuperSport MaXimo 2

Malta TSN2 MaltaGO TV Anywhere

Marshall Islands Sky Sport NOWSky Sport Premier League

Mauritania SuperSport MaXimo 1beIN Sports HD 1beIN Sports EnglishTODDStv NowbeIN 4K ArabiaSuperSport Premier League ROACanal+ Sport 3 AfriqueSuperSport MaXimo 2beIN SPORTS CONNECT

Mauritius SuperSport MaXimo 2SuperSport MaXimo 1SuperSport Premier League ROADStv Now

Mayotte SuperSport Premier League ROASuperSport MaXimo 2SuperSport MaXimo 1

Mexico Paramount+

Montenegro Arena 1 Premium

Montserrat Csport.tv

Morocco beIN 4K ArabiabeIN Sports EnglishbeIN SPORTS CONNECTTODbeIN Sports HD 1

Mozambique SuperSport MaXimo 1SuperSport MaXimo 2DStv NowSuperSport Premier League ROA

Namibia DStv NowSuperSport MaXimo 2SuperSport Premier League ROASuperSport MaXimo 1

Nauru Sky Sport Premier LeagueSky Sport NOW

Nepal Star Sports 3 Asia

Netherlands Viaplay Netherlands

New Zealand Sky Sport NOWSky Sport Premier League

Nicaragua Paramount+

Niger SuperSport MaXimo 2SuperSport MaXimo 1SuperSport Premier League ROACanal+ Sport 3 AfriqueDStv Now

Nigeria SuperSport MaXimo 2Canal+ Sport 3 AfriqueSuperSport Premier League NigeriaDStv NowSuperSport MaXimo 1

Niue Sky Sport Premier LeagueSky Sport NOW

North Macedonia Arena 1 Premium

Norway V Sport Ultra HDV Sport Premier LeagueViaplay Norway

Oman beIN Sports HD 1beIN Sports EnglishbeIN SPORTS CONNECTbeIN 4K ArabiaTOD

Pakistan Star Sports 3 Asia

Palau Sky Sport Premier LeagueSky Sport NOW

Palestine beIN SPORTS CONNECTbeIN Sports EnglishbeIN Sports HD 1beIN 4K ArabiaTOD

Panama Csport.tvParamount+

Paraguay ESPNStar+

Peru ESPNStar+

Philippines Setanta Sports

Poland Canal+ SportViaplay PolandCanal+ Sport Online

Portugal Eleven Sports 1 PortugalDAZN Portugal

Qatar beIN Sports EnglishTODbeIN 4K ArabiabeIN SPORTS CONNECTbeIN Sports HD 1

Reunion SuperSport MaXimo 2SuperSport MaXimo 1SuperSport Premier League ROA

Romania Digi OnlinePrima Sport 1Orange Sport 1 RomaniaDigi Sport 1 RomaniaOrange TV GoPrima Play

Rwanda SuperSport Premier League ROACanal+ Sport 3 AfriqueSuperSport MaXimo 2SuperSport MaXimo 1

Saint Helena SuperSport Premier League ROASuperSport MaXimo 1SuperSport MaXimo 2

Saint Kitts and Nevis Csport.tv

Saint Lucia Csport.tv

Saint Vincent and the Grenadines Csport.tv

Samoa Sky Sport NOWSky Sport Premier League

Sao Tome And Principe SuperSport MaXimo 1SuperSport MaXimo 2SuperSport Premier League ROA

Saudi Arabia beIN Sports HD 1beIN SPORTS CONNECTbeIN 4K ArabiaTOD

Senegal SuperSport MaXimo 2DStv NowSuperSport Premier League ROASuperSport MaXimo 1Canal+ Sport 3 Afrique

Serbia Arena 1 Premium

Seychelles DStv NowSuperSport Premier League ROACsport.tvSuperSport MaXimo 1SuperSport MaXimo 2

Sierra Leone SuperSport MaXimo 1DStv NowCanal+ Sport 3 AfriqueSuperSport MaXimo 2SuperSport Premier League ROA

Singapore StarHub TV+221 Hub Premier 1222 Hub Premier 2

Slovakia SkylinkCanal+ Sport

Slovenia Arena Sport 1 Premium

Solomon Islands Sky Sport Premier LeagueSky Sport NOW

Somalia SuperSport MaXimo 1beIN Sports EnglishbeIN Sports HD 1SuperSport Premier League ROAbeIN 4K ArabiabeIN SPORTS CONNECTTODSuperSport MaXimo 2

South Africa DStv AppSuperSport MaXimo 1SuperSport MaXimo 2SuperSport Premier League

South Sudan beIN Sports EnglishbeIN Sports HD 1beIN 4K ArabiaDStv NowTODbeIN SPORTS CONNECT

Spain DAZN SpainMovistar+DAZN 1

Sri Lanka Star Sports 3 Asia

Sudan beIN SPORTS CONNECTDStv NowSuperSport MaXimo 2TODbeIN Sports EnglishbeIN Sports HD 1SuperSport Premier League ROAbeIN 4K ArabiaSuperSport MaXimo 1

Swaziland SuperSport MaXimo 2SuperSport Premier League ROADStv NowSuperSport MaXimo 1

Sweden V Sport Ultra HDV Sport PremiumViaplay Sweden

Switzerland Sky Sport Premier League

Syria beIN Sports EnglishbeIN 4K ArabiabeIN Sports HD 1TODbeIN SPORTS CONNECT

Taiwan ELTA Sports 2eltaott.tv

Tanzania SuperSport MaXimo 2SuperSport Premier League ROASuperSport MaXimo 1DStv Now

Thailand True Premier Football HD 2True Premier Football HD 1True ID

Togo Canal+ Sport 3 AfriqueSuperSport Premier League ROADStv NowSuperSport MaXimo 2SuperSport MaXimo 1

Tonga Sky Sport NOWSky Sport Premier League

Trinidad and Tobago Csport.tv

Tunisia TODbeIN SPORTS CONNECTbeIN Sports EnglishbeIN Sports HD 1beIN 4K Arabia

Turkey beIN CONNECT TurkeybeIN Sports 3 TurkeyIdman TVTOD

Turks and Caicos Islands Csport.tv

Tuvalu Sky Sport Premier LeagueSky Sport NOW

Uganda SuperSport MaXimo 1SuperSport Premier League ROADStv NowSuperSport MaXimo 2

United Arab Emirates beIN Sports EnglishbeIN 4K ArabiaTODbeIN SPORTS CONNECTbeIN Sports HD 1

United Kingdom TNT Sports 1BBC Radio 5 Livediscovery+ AppTNT Sports Ultimatediscovery+

United States SiriusXM FCPeacockNBCUNIVERSO NOWTelemundo Deportes En VivoUNIVERSO

Uruguay Star+ESPN

Vanuatu Sky Sport NOWSky Sport Premier League

Venezuela ESPNStar+

Vietnam VieONK+ SPORT 1

Yemen beIN Sports HD 1beIN 4K ArabiaTODbeIN SPORTS CONNECTbeIN Sports English

Zambia SuperSport MaXimo 2SuperSport Premier League ROASuperSport MaXimo 1

Zimbabwe DStv NowSuperSport Premier League ROASuperSport MaXimo 2SuperSport MaXimo 1

(*If you don’t see your country listed – You can email info@livesoccertv.com and ask them whether there is a channel showing Newcastle v Manchester City live TV, or if they have their info wrong on any country/channel, please let them know via that email address)