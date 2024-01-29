News

Watch Aston Villa v Newcastle Live TV – These global channel listings for Tuesday

Around the world, here are the channels you can watch Aston Villa v Newcastle Live TV.

The global TV listings are featured below for local (to you) coverage on Tuesday (8.15pm (UK) kick-off).

Eddie Howe and his Newcastle United players looking to follow up the FA Cup away win over Fulham on Saturday.

Global listings courtesy of LivesoccerTV:

Albania SuperSport 3 Digitalb

Algeria beIN Sports HD 1TODbeIN SPORTS CONNECT

Andorra Canal+ Foot

Angola DStv NowSuperSport MaXimo 1SuperSport Variety 2

Anguilla Csport.tv

Antigua and Barbuda Csport.tv

Argentina Star+ESPN

Aruba Csport.tv

Australia Optus Sport

Austria Sky Sport Premier League

Azerbaijan AZ Sport 7

Bahamas Csport.tv

Bahrain beIN Sports HD 1TODbeIN SPORTS CONNECT

Bangladesh Star Sports Select HD2

Barbados Csport.tv

Belgium Play SportsPlay Sports 1VOOsport World 2

Belize Paramount+

Benin SuperSport MaXimo 1SuperSport Variety 2

Bhutan Star Sports Select HD2

Bolivia Star+ESPN2

Botswana SuperSport MaXimo 1SuperSport Variety 2DStv Now

Brazil GUIGONOW NET e ClaroDirecTV GOESPNStar+

British Virgin Islands Csport.tv

Brunei Astro Go

Bulgaria Play Diema XtraDiema Sport 3

Burkina Faso SuperSport MaXimo 1DStv NowSuperSport Variety 2

Burundi SuperSport MaXimo 1SuperSport Variety 2DStv Now

Cameroon SuperSport MaXimo 1DStv NowSuperSport Variety 2

Canada fuboTV Canada

Cape Verde DStv NowSuperSport Variety 2SuperSport MaXimo 1

Cayman Islands Csport.tv

Central African Republic SuperSport MaXimo 1SuperSport Variety 2

Chad TODSuperSport Variety 2beIN SPORTS CONNECTSuperSport MaXimo 1beIN Sports HD 1DStv Now

Chile ESPN2Star+

China QQ Sports LiveiQiyiMigu

Cocos Islands Sky Sport NOW

Colombia ESPNStar+

Comoros SuperSport MaXimo 1SuperSport Variety 2

Congo SuperSport Variety 2SuperSport MaXimo 1DStv Now

Congo DR SuperSport Variety 2SuperSport MaXimo 1

Costa Rica Paramount+

Cote D’Ivoire DStv NowSuperSport MaXimo 1SuperSport Variety 2

Croatia Arena Sport 3 Croatia

Cyprus Cytavision on the GoCytavision Sports 3

Czech Republic Skylink

Denmark Viaplay DenmarkV Sport Ultra HD

Djibouti SuperSport Variety 2beIN Sports HD 1TODbeIN SPORTS CONNECTDStv NowSuperSport MaXimo 1

Dominica Csport.tv

Dominican Republic Paramount+Csport.tv

Ecuador ESPNStar+

Egypt beIN Sports HD 1TODbeIN SPORTS CONNECT

El Salvador Paramount+

Equatorial Guinea DStv NowSuperSport Variety 2SuperSport MaXimo 1

Eritrea DStv NowSuperSport MaXimo 1SuperSport Variety 2

Estonia Viaplay Estonia

Ethiopia DStv NowSuperSport Variety 2SuperSport MaXimo 1

Fiji Sky Sport NOW

Finland Elisa Viihde ViaplayV Sport Ultra HDV Sport 2 FinlandV Sport Football

France Canal+ Foot

Gabon SuperSport MaXimo 1SuperSport Variety 2DStv Now

Gambia SuperSport MaXimo 1SuperSport Variety 2DStv Now

Germany Sky Sport Premier League

Ghana SuperSport MaXimo 1SuperSport Variety 2DStv Now

Grenada Csport.tv

Guatemala Paramount+

Guinea DStv NowSuperSport MaXimo 1SuperSport Variety 2

Guinea-Bissau SuperSport Variety 2DStv NowSuperSport MaXimo 1

Honduras Paramount+

Hong Kong Now E

Hungary Match4

Iceland SíminnSport

India Star Sports Select 2Hotstar VIPStar Sports Select HD2JioTV

Indonesia Vidio

Iraq TODbeIN SPORTS CONNECTbeIN Sports HD 1

Ireland TNT Sports 1BBC Radio 5 Live Sports Extradiscovery+discovery+ App

Israel Sport 3

Italy SKY Go ItaliaNOW TVSky Sport 4KSky Sport Uno

Jamaica Csport.tv

Jordan beIN SPORTS CONNECTTODbeIN Sports HD 1

Kenya DStv NowSuperSport Variety 2SuperSport MaXimo 1

Kiribati Sky Sport NOW

Kosovo SuperSport Kosova 3

Kuwait beIN Sports HD 1beIN SPORTS CONNECTTOD

Latvia Viaplay Latvia

Lebanon beIN SPORTS CONNECTbeIN Sports HD 1TOD

Lesotho SuperSport Variety 2SuperSport MaXimo 1DStv Now

Liberia DStv NowSuperSport Variety 2SuperSport MaXimo 1

Libya TODbeIN SPORTS CONNECTbeIN Sports HD 1

Lithuania Viaplay Lithuania

Macau iQiyi

Madagascar SuperSport MaXimo 1SuperSport Variety 2DStv Now

Malawi SuperSport MaXimo 1DStv NowSuperSport Variety 2

Malaysia Astro SuperSport 3sookaAstro Go

Maldives Star Sports Select HD2

Mali SuperSport MaXimo 1DStv NowSuperSport Variety 2

Malta TSN3 Malta

Marshall Islands Sky Sport NOW

Mauritania TODDStv NowSuperSport MaXimo 1beIN SPORTS CONNECTbeIN Sports HD 1SuperSport Variety 2

Mauritius DStv NowSuperSport MaXimo 1SuperSport Variety 2

Mayotte SuperSport Variety 2SuperSport MaXimo 1

Mexico Paramount+

Montserrat Csport.tv

Morocco beIN SPORTS CONNECTbeIN Sports HD 1TOD

Mozambique DStv NowSuperSport Variety 2SuperSport MaXimo 1

Namibia SuperSport Variety 2SuperSport MaXimo 1DStv Now

Nauru Sky Sport NOW

Nepal Star Sports Select HD2

Netherlands Viaplay Netherlands

New Zealand Sky Sport NOW

Nicaragua Paramount+

Niger SuperSport MaXimo 1DStv NowSuperSport Variety 2

Nigeria SuperSport MaXimo 1SuperSport Variety 2

Niue Sky Sport NOW

Norway Viaplay NorwayV Sport Ultra HD

Oman TODbeIN Sports HD 1beIN SPORTS CONNECT

Pakistan Star Sports Select HD2

Palau Sky Sport NOW

Palestine beIN Sports HD 1beIN SPORTS CONNECTTOD

Panama Paramount+Csport.tv

Paraguay Star+ESPN

Peru ESPN2Star+

Philippines Setanta Sports

Poland Viaplay Poland

Portugal Eleven Sports 2 PortugalDAZN Portugal

Qatar beIN Sports HD 1TODbeIN SPORTS CONNECT

Reunion SuperSport MaXimo 1SuperSport Variety 2

Romania Digi OnlineDigi Sport 2 RomaniaPrima Sport 2Orange Sport 3 Romania

Rwanda SuperSport MaXimo 1SuperSport Variety 2

Saint Helena SuperSport Variety 2SuperSport MaXimo 1

Saint Kitts and Nevis Csport.tv

Saint Lucia Csport.tv

Saint Vincent and the Grenadines Csport.tv

Samoa Sky Sport NOW

Sao Tome And Principe SuperSport Variety 2SuperSport MaXimo 1

Saudi Arabia beIN SPORTS CONNECTbeIN Sports HD 1TOD

Senegal SuperSport Variety 2SuperSport MaXimo 1DStv Now

Seychelles SuperSport Variety 2DStv NowSuperSport MaXimo 1Csport.tv

Sierra Leone DStv NowSuperSport Variety 2SuperSport MaXimo 1

Singapore StarHub TV+

Slovakia Skylink

Slovenia Arena Sport 2 Slovenia

Solomon Islands Sky Sport NOW

Somalia SuperSport MaXimo 1TODSuperSport Variety 2beIN SPORTS CONNECTbeIN Sports HD 1

South Africa SuperSport MaXimo 1SuperSport Variety 3DStv App

South Sudan TODDStv NowbeIN SPORTS CONNECTbeIN Sports HD 1

Spain DAZN Spain

Sri Lanka Star Sports Select HD2

Sudan TODDStv NowSuperSport MaXimo 1beIN SPORTS CONNECTSuperSport Variety 2beIN Sports HD 1

Swaziland SuperSport MaXimo 1SuperSport Variety 2DStv Now

Sweden V Sport FootballViaplay SwedenV Sport Ultra HD

Switzerland Sky Sport Premier League

Syria beIN Sports HD 1TODbeIN SPORTS CONNECT

Taiwan eltaott.tv

Tanzania SuperSport MaXimo 1DStv NowSuperSport Variety 2

Thailand True ID

Togo SuperSport MaXimo 1DStv NowSuperSport Variety 2

Tonga Sky Sport NOW

Trinidad and Tobago Csport.tv

Tunisia beIN SPORTS CONNECTbeIN Sports HD 1TOD

Turkey TODbeIN CONNECT Turkey

Turks and Caicos Islands Csport.tv

Tuvalu Sky Sport NOW

Uganda SuperSport Variety 2SuperSport MaXimo 1DStv Now

United Arab Emirates beIN Sports HD 1beIN SPORTS CONNECTTOD

United Kingdom discovery+ AppTNT Sports UltimateBBC Radio 5 Live Sports ExtraTNT Sports 1discovery+

United States Telemundo Deportes En VivoUNIVERSO NOWnbcsports.comUSA NetworkNBC Sports AppUNIVERSO

Uruguay Star+ESPN

Vanuatu Sky Sport NOW

Venezuela ESPNStar+

Yemen beIN SPORTS CONNECTTODbeIN Sports HD 1

Zambia SuperSport MaXimo 1SuperSport Variety 2

Zimbabwe DStv NowSuperSport MaXimo 1SuperSport Variety 2

(*If you don’t see your country listed – You can email info@livesoccertv.com and ask them whether there is a channel showing Aston Villa v Newcastle live TV, or if they have their info wrong on any country/channel, please let them know via that email address)

Newcastle United confirmed matches to early March 2024:

Tuesday 30 January 2024 – Aston Villa v Newcastle (8.15pm) TNT Sports

Saturday 3 February 2024 – Newcastle v Luton (3pm)

Saturday 10 February 2024 – Forest v Newcastle (5.30pm) Sky Sports

Saturday 17 February 2024 – Newcastle v Bournemouth (3pm)

Saturday 24 February 2024 – Arsenal v Newcastle (8pm) TNT Sports

(Midweek of Wednesday 28 February 2024 – FA Cup fifth round will be played, NUFC away at either Blackburn or Wrexham)

Saturday 2 March 2024 – Newcastle v Wolves (3pm)