Watch Aston Villa v Newcastle Live TV – These global channel listings for Tuesday
Around the world, here are the channels you can watch Aston Villa v Newcastle Live TV.
The global TV listings are featured below for local (to you) coverage on Tuesday (8.15pm (UK) kick-off).
Eddie Howe and his Newcastle United players looking to follow up the FA Cup away win over Fulham on Saturday.
Global listings courtesy of LivesoccerTV:
Albania SuperSport 3 Digitalb
Algeria beIN Sports HD 1TODbeIN SPORTS CONNECT
Andorra Canal+ Foot
Angola DStv NowSuperSport MaXimo 1SuperSport Variety 2
Anguilla Csport.tv
Antigua and Barbuda Csport.tv
Argentina Star+ESPN
Aruba Csport.tv
Australia Optus Sport
Austria Sky Sport Premier League
Azerbaijan AZ Sport 7
Bahamas Csport.tv
Bahrain beIN Sports HD 1TODbeIN SPORTS CONNECT
Bangladesh Star Sports Select HD2
Barbados Csport.tv
Belgium Play SportsPlay Sports 1VOOsport World 2
Belize Paramount+
Benin SuperSport MaXimo 1SuperSport Variety 2
Bhutan Star Sports Select HD2
Bolivia Star+ESPN2
Botswana SuperSport MaXimo 1SuperSport Variety 2DStv Now
Brazil GUIGONOW NET e ClaroDirecTV GOESPNStar+
British Virgin Islands Csport.tv
Brunei Astro Go
Bulgaria Play Diema XtraDiema Sport 3
Burkina Faso SuperSport MaXimo 1DStv NowSuperSport Variety 2
Burundi SuperSport MaXimo 1SuperSport Variety 2DStv Now
Cameroon SuperSport MaXimo 1DStv NowSuperSport Variety 2
Canada fuboTV Canada
Cape Verde DStv NowSuperSport Variety 2SuperSport MaXimo 1
Cayman Islands Csport.tv
Central African Republic SuperSport MaXimo 1SuperSport Variety 2
Chad TODSuperSport Variety 2beIN SPORTS CONNECTSuperSport MaXimo 1beIN Sports HD 1DStv Now
Chile ESPN2Star+
China QQ Sports LiveiQiyiMigu
Cocos Islands Sky Sport NOW
Colombia ESPNStar+
Comoros SuperSport MaXimo 1SuperSport Variety 2
Congo SuperSport Variety 2SuperSport MaXimo 1DStv Now
Congo DR SuperSport Variety 2SuperSport MaXimo 1
Costa Rica Paramount+
Cote D’Ivoire DStv NowSuperSport MaXimo 1SuperSport Variety 2
Croatia Arena Sport 3 Croatia
Cyprus Cytavision on the GoCytavision Sports 3
Czech Republic Skylink
Denmark Viaplay DenmarkV Sport Ultra HD
Djibouti SuperSport Variety 2beIN Sports HD 1TODbeIN SPORTS CONNECTDStv NowSuperSport MaXimo 1
Dominica Csport.tv
Dominican Republic Paramount+Csport.tv
Ecuador ESPNStar+
Egypt beIN Sports HD 1TODbeIN SPORTS CONNECT
El Salvador Paramount+
Equatorial Guinea DStv NowSuperSport Variety 2SuperSport MaXimo 1
Eritrea DStv NowSuperSport MaXimo 1SuperSport Variety 2
Estonia Viaplay Estonia
Ethiopia DStv NowSuperSport Variety 2SuperSport MaXimo 1
Fiji Sky Sport NOW
Finland Elisa Viihde ViaplayV Sport Ultra HDV Sport 2 FinlandV Sport Football
France Canal+ Foot
Gabon SuperSport MaXimo 1SuperSport Variety 2DStv Now
Gambia SuperSport MaXimo 1SuperSport Variety 2DStv Now
Germany Sky Sport Premier League
Ghana SuperSport MaXimo 1SuperSport Variety 2DStv Now
Grenada Csport.tv
Guatemala Paramount+
Guinea DStv NowSuperSport MaXimo 1SuperSport Variety 2
Guinea-Bissau SuperSport Variety 2DStv NowSuperSport MaXimo 1
Honduras Paramount+
Hong Kong Now E
Hungary Match4
Iceland SíminnSport
India Star Sports Select 2Hotstar VIPStar Sports Select HD2JioTV
Indonesia Vidio
Iraq TODbeIN SPORTS CONNECTbeIN Sports HD 1
Ireland TNT Sports 1BBC Radio 5 Live Sports Extradiscovery+discovery+ App
Israel Sport 3
Italy SKY Go ItaliaNOW TVSky Sport 4KSky Sport Uno
Jamaica Csport.tv
Jordan beIN SPORTS CONNECTTODbeIN Sports HD 1
Kenya DStv NowSuperSport Variety 2SuperSport MaXimo 1
Kiribati Sky Sport NOW
Kosovo SuperSport Kosova 3
Kuwait beIN Sports HD 1beIN SPORTS CONNECTTOD
Latvia Viaplay Latvia
Lebanon beIN SPORTS CONNECTbeIN Sports HD 1TOD
Lesotho SuperSport Variety 2SuperSport MaXimo 1DStv Now
Liberia DStv NowSuperSport Variety 2SuperSport MaXimo 1
Libya TODbeIN SPORTS CONNECTbeIN Sports HD 1
Lithuania Viaplay Lithuania
Macau iQiyi
Madagascar SuperSport MaXimo 1SuperSport Variety 2DStv Now
Malawi SuperSport MaXimo 1DStv NowSuperSport Variety 2
Malaysia Astro SuperSport 3sookaAstro Go
Maldives Star Sports Select HD2
Mali SuperSport MaXimo 1DStv NowSuperSport Variety 2
Malta TSN3 Malta
Marshall Islands Sky Sport NOW
Mauritania TODDStv NowSuperSport MaXimo 1beIN SPORTS CONNECTbeIN Sports HD 1SuperSport Variety 2
Mauritius DStv NowSuperSport MaXimo 1SuperSport Variety 2
Mayotte SuperSport Variety 2SuperSport MaXimo 1
Mexico Paramount+
Montserrat Csport.tv
Morocco beIN SPORTS CONNECTbeIN Sports HD 1TOD
Mozambique DStv NowSuperSport Variety 2SuperSport MaXimo 1
Namibia SuperSport Variety 2SuperSport MaXimo 1DStv Now
Nauru Sky Sport NOW
Nepal Star Sports Select HD2
Netherlands Viaplay Netherlands
New Zealand Sky Sport NOW
Nicaragua Paramount+
Niger SuperSport MaXimo 1DStv NowSuperSport Variety 2
Nigeria SuperSport MaXimo 1SuperSport Variety 2
Niue Sky Sport NOW
Norway Viaplay NorwayV Sport Ultra HD
Oman TODbeIN Sports HD 1beIN SPORTS CONNECT
Pakistan Star Sports Select HD2
Palau Sky Sport NOW
Palestine beIN Sports HD 1beIN SPORTS CONNECTTOD
Panama Paramount+Csport.tv
Paraguay Star+ESPN
Peru ESPN2Star+
Philippines Setanta Sports
Poland Viaplay Poland
Portugal Eleven Sports 2 PortugalDAZN Portugal
Qatar beIN Sports HD 1TODbeIN SPORTS CONNECT
Reunion SuperSport MaXimo 1SuperSport Variety 2
Romania Digi OnlineDigi Sport 2 RomaniaPrima Sport 2Orange Sport 3 Romania
Rwanda SuperSport MaXimo 1SuperSport Variety 2
Saint Helena SuperSport Variety 2SuperSport MaXimo 1
Saint Kitts and Nevis Csport.tv
Saint Lucia Csport.tv
Saint Vincent and the Grenadines Csport.tv
Samoa Sky Sport NOW
Sao Tome And Principe SuperSport Variety 2SuperSport MaXimo 1
Saudi Arabia beIN SPORTS CONNECTbeIN Sports HD 1TOD
Senegal SuperSport Variety 2SuperSport MaXimo 1DStv Now
Seychelles SuperSport Variety 2DStv NowSuperSport MaXimo 1Csport.tv
Sierra Leone DStv NowSuperSport Variety 2SuperSport MaXimo 1
Singapore StarHub TV+
Slovakia Skylink
Slovenia Arena Sport 2 Slovenia
Solomon Islands Sky Sport NOW
Somalia SuperSport MaXimo 1TODSuperSport Variety 2beIN SPORTS CONNECTbeIN Sports HD 1
South Africa SuperSport MaXimo 1SuperSport Variety 3DStv App
South Sudan TODDStv NowbeIN SPORTS CONNECTbeIN Sports HD 1
Spain DAZN Spain
Sri Lanka Star Sports Select HD2
Sudan TODDStv NowSuperSport MaXimo 1beIN SPORTS CONNECTSuperSport Variety 2beIN Sports HD 1
Swaziland SuperSport MaXimo 1SuperSport Variety 2DStv Now
Sweden V Sport FootballViaplay SwedenV Sport Ultra HD
Switzerland Sky Sport Premier League
Syria beIN Sports HD 1TODbeIN SPORTS CONNECT
Taiwan eltaott.tv
Tanzania SuperSport MaXimo 1DStv NowSuperSport Variety 2
Thailand True ID
Togo SuperSport MaXimo 1DStv NowSuperSport Variety 2
Tonga Sky Sport NOW
Trinidad and Tobago Csport.tv
Tunisia beIN SPORTS CONNECTbeIN Sports HD 1TOD
Turkey TODbeIN CONNECT Turkey
Turks and Caicos Islands Csport.tv
Tuvalu Sky Sport NOW
Uganda SuperSport Variety 2SuperSport MaXimo 1DStv Now
United Arab Emirates beIN Sports HD 1beIN SPORTS CONNECTTOD
United Kingdom discovery+ AppTNT Sports UltimateBBC Radio 5 Live Sports ExtraTNT Sports 1discovery+
United States Telemundo Deportes En VivoUNIVERSO NOWnbcsports.comUSA NetworkNBC Sports AppUNIVERSO
Uruguay Star+ESPN
Vanuatu Sky Sport NOW
Venezuela ESPNStar+
Yemen beIN SPORTS CONNECTTODbeIN Sports HD 1
Zambia SuperSport MaXimo 1SuperSport Variety 2
Zimbabwe DStv NowSuperSport MaXimo 1SuperSport Variety 2
(*If you don’t see your country listed – You can email info@livesoccertv.com and ask them whether there is a channel showing Aston Villa v Newcastle live TV, or if they have their info wrong on any country/channel, please let them know via that email address)
Newcastle United confirmed matches to early March 2024:
Tuesday 30 January 2024 – Aston Villa v Newcastle (8.15pm) TNT Sports
Saturday 3 February 2024 – Newcastle v Luton (3pm)
Saturday 10 February 2024 – Forest v Newcastle (5.30pm) Sky Sports
Saturday 17 February 2024 – Newcastle v Bournemouth (3pm)
Saturday 24 February 2024 – Arsenal v Newcastle (8pm) TNT Sports
(Midweek of Wednesday 28 February 2024 – FA Cup fifth round will be played, NUFC away at either Blackburn or Wrexham)
Saturday 2 March 2024 – Newcastle v Wolves (3pm)
