Opinion

United choice for Sunderland v Newcastle is key

With Sunderland v Newcastle fast approaching, it’s vital that Eddie Howe and the coaching staff select the most appropriate team come Saturday against the Mackems.

It was August 20th 2011 when Newcastle last beat Sunderland, courtesy of a Ryan Taylor free kick which sent the Geordie faithful into a frenzy in the Stadium of Light.

Since then, Newcastle United have faced Sunderland nine times and have only managed three draws and accumulated three points out of a possible 27.

What will be key for United in this Sunderland v Newcastle clash, is the team selection.

When these two teams met most recently (eight to eleven years ago), there’s no question Newcastle have had the better squads on paper. Although for some reason, certain players not able to handle the intensity as well as some of the Mackems.

Players such as Lee Cattermole, Phil Bardsley, Steven Fletcher, Sebastian Larsson, always seemed to get the better of those in black and white. The likes of Yohan Cabaye, Papiss Cisse, Moussa Sissoko and Ayoze Pere, who on their day had real ability, could rarely, if ever, get a grip of this occasion.

The last two victories Newcastle have produced over their local rivals involved certain players with no star status, but full understanding of the fixture.

When Newcastle beat Sunderland 5-1 at St. James’ Park back in 2010, It was a Kevin Nolan hat-trick and a brace from Shola Ameobi which led to one of the most memorable derby days in derby history.

However, it wasn’t just the goal scorers who put on a display that afternoon, it was Danny Simpson, Mike Williamson, Joey Barton, Andy Carroll etc. who put in fine performances.

The following season it was Ryan Taylor and local lad Steven Taylor who came into the fold, with Ryan scoring the winner in a 1-0 victory. Although it is unfair to generalise and suggest that the foreign players don’t / won’t perform in this derby, there is certainly evidence that those more local do show up in these games.

Sunderland are renowned for replacing their managers before the Tyne-Wear fixture, having watched Paolo Di Canio, Gus Poyet, Dick Advocaat and Sam Allardyce making instant impacts when arriving in the North-East. With Sunderland sitting 6th in the table and experiencing the “new manager” bounce, only losing one out of four since Michael Beale’s appointment back in mid December, this is going to be a very demanding game.

With Eddie’s options limited due to injuries, it may be that those players who are best purposed for this fixture will have to play, with local lads Sean Longstaff, Lewis Miley, and Dan Burn all starting against Liverpool on New Years day.

Skipper Jamaal Lascelles, Matt Ritchie and Paul Dummett could all also play a part in this fixture and will understand the ramification of the result. These three will be able to handle the occasion and there is a benefit of taking the strain off the likes of Miguel Almiron, Fabian Schar and Sven Botman who has just come back from injury.

There is full faith in Eddie to make the right selections for this game and there is no questioning the effort this Newcastle squad puts in on a weekly basis, no matter who the opponent is.

Whoever does feature will be reminded how just big this is as matchday gets ever closer and hopefully it will be the 6,000 travelling fans who will be celebrating around 2.45pm on Saturday afternoon.

