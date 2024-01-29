News

Unai Emery talks facing Newcastle United challenge and the Jacob Ramsey media claims

Unai Emery has been talking to the media.

The Aston Villa manager meeting journalists on Monday afternoon.

Unai Emery speaking ahead of the first game of Tuesday night’s match at Villa Park.

Unai Emery on playing Newcastle United:

“They were really unlucky in the Champions League, particularly in their last match.

“They have some key players injured.

“They have a very good coach, they’re a very good club and they have very good players.

“Their best performance could be tomorrow with the level they have.

“We are going to respect them and the individual players they have.

“We are going to be ready, focusing and concentrating on stopping them.”

Unai Emery on the opening day defeat at St James’ Park:

“It was tough.

“Not only the result but for the match because it was the moment Tyrone [Mings] was injured. It was a difficult moment.

“We were with some circumstances that were really bad. We analysed and worked after that match, trying to improve, and I think that now it’s completely different.

“We respect Newcastle a lot.

“They have some injured players.

“To share Premier League and Champions League the demand is very high with injuries and circumstances like that.

“They are not being like last year when they had an amazing season, played fantastic and qualified for the Champions League. They were successful in the cups as well.

“This year is different, but my respect has not changed. We are going to respect them like they deserve and we are ready for tomorrow.”

Unai Emery on how he wants his team to play on Tuesday night:

“When we are with the ball, I want us to impose our positioning and game plan to avoid their high-pressing aggressiveness.

“We have to be careful about their set pieces, corners and free-kicks. They are very good players and are specialists at set pieces.

“We want to play a match in 90 minutes doing everything. We have to do everything: with the ball, without possession, trying to be organised defensively, trying to be aggressive in the duels.

“It’s a really exciting match, trying to face them with their best level like they showed in the first match. We are trying to show our good moment now.”

Unai Emery asked about media claims that Newcastle United had made an approach for Jacob Ramsey:

“Jacob Ramsey is a very important player. He grew up here in the Academy and his progress is clear, getting better.

“His level is increasing a lot and I want to keep him here with us.”

Emery added: “He is a potentially big, big player in Aston Villa and England. I want to keep him here 100%.”