Unai Emery reacts to getting schooled second time this season by Eddie Howe – Aston Villa well beaten

Unai Emery left absolutely stunned by the final whistle.

Holding the best home record in the Premier League with nine wins, one draw and no defeats, 29 goals scored and just the eight conceded.

Unai Emery then seeing his team way second best to Newcastle United.

Unai Emery schooled by Eddie Howe for a second time this season, as NUFC the better side in every area.

The NUFC Head Coach getting his tactics absolutely right, both in defence and in attack.

The Villa boss graciously admitting that there was only one team that deserved to win.

Unai Emery reacts to his Aston Villa side getting well beaten on home turf by Newcastle United:

“The loss has to come one day and Newcastle deserved it overall.

“In the first 60 minutes they were better than us; strong in set-pieces and we conceded two goals.

“We weren’t controlling the game like we planned and we were doing before in other matches.

“The consequence at the end was we lost.

“I’m very proud for our supporters and very proud of the players of the way we did [previously this season].

It’s finished (the unbeaten run at home since February 2023) because we lost after a very long time being successful here.

“We’re going to work again, to react quickly and to be strong again with our supporters here.

“Always when you are losing it’s a little bit frustrating for the players and supporters, but we have to try to get the perspective we have now with everything we were doing.

“We have to accept this loss today because Newcastle played very well and they’re a team with good players, with good coaches and they were very successful last year.

“This year they’ve had some problems but they’ve shown that they are going to push for a top seven position.

“We have to accept it and push to try to keep our position and performances like we did.”

Stats via BBC Sport:

Aston Villa 1 Newcastle 3 – Tuesday 30 January 2024 8.15pm:

Goals:

Newcastle United:

Schar 32,36 Moreno OG 52

Villa:

Watkins 71

(Half-time stats in brackets)

Possession was Villa 61% (53%) Newcastle 39% (47%)

Total shots were Villa 12 (3) Newcastle 14 (9)

Shots on target were Villa 6(1) Newcastle 5(4)

Corners were Villa 8 (3) Newcastle 7 (4)

Referee: John Brooks

Newcastle team v Aston Villa:

Dubravka, Trippier, Schar, Botman, Burn, Longstaff, Guimaraes, Miley (Livramento 75), Murphy, Isak (Almiron 43), Gordon (Krafth 90+9)

Unused subs:

Karius, Dummett, Ritchie, Hall, White, Hernes

