Two Premier League clubs charged with breaking FFP rules – Monday update

Monday has brought breaking news, that two Premier League clubs have been charged with breaching FFP rules.

The Athletic reporting that both Everton and Nottingham Forest have been referred to an independent commission by the Premier League, for breaking FFP / PSR (Profitability and Sustainability Regulations). Both clubs have confirmed the charges with official statements (see below).

Everton, have already been deducted 1o point for this season, having broken FFP / PSR rules for the three seasons up to and including the 2021-22 season.

Today’s announcement refers to the three seasons up to and including the 2022/23 season.

Previously, all Premier League clubs had to submit their accounts by March. However, that has been brought forward to 31 December, with any breaches and subsequent charges confirmed 14 days later.

The idea of these new guidelines is aimed at fast tracking FFP / PSR decisions to ensure any breaches are dealt with quickly, in time for punishments, especially points deductions, to be effective in the same season as the charge is brought.

So Everton potentially / probably looking at more points taken off them this season. With Forest obviously at risk of this for the first time.

Everton statement 15 January 2024:

“Everton Football Club acknowledges the Premier League’s decision to refer a breach of Profit & Sustainability rules (PSR) for the assessment period ending with the 2022/23 season to an independent Premier League commission.

“This relates to a period which covers seasons 2019/20, 2020/21, 2021/22 and 2022/23. It therefore includes financial periods (2019/20, 2020/21 and 2021/22) for which the club has already received a 10-point sanction. The club is currently appealing that sanction.

“The Premier League does not have guidelines which prevent a club being sanctioned for alleged breaches in financial periods which have already been subject to punishment, unlike other governing bodies, including the EFL. As a result – and because of the Premier League’s new commitment to deal with such matters “in-season” – the club is in a position where it has had no option but to submit a PSR calculation which remains subject to change, pending the outcome of the appeal.

“The club must now defend another Premier League complaint which includes the very same financial periods for which it has already been sanctioned, before that appeal has even been heard. The Club takes the view that this results from a clear deficiency in the Premier League’s rules.

“Everton can assure its fans that it will continue to defend its position during the ongoing appeal and, should it be required to do so, at any future commission – and that the impact on supporters will be reflected as part of that process.”

Nottingham Forest statement – 15 January 2024:

“Nottingham Forest acknowledges the statement from the Premier League confirming that the club has today been charged with a breach of the league’s Profitability and Sustainability Rules.

“The club intends to continue to cooperate fully with the Premier League on this matter and are confident of a speedy and fair resolution.”