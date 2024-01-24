Opinion

Turning down £13m for bloke set to turn 34 – Yet Newcastle United hierarchy are the bad guys?

A busy Newcastle United in this ‘winter break’, no football but plenty talk, as the past week or so we have seen claimed bids / interest in a host of NUFC players – Callum Wilson, Jamaal Lascelles, Kieran Trippier, Miguel Almiron and so on.

Like me, no doubt your head is done in as a Newcastle United fan.

So much speculation and rumour but facts, substance, very much tougher to find.

What we do know now though I think, for sure, is that Bayern Munich are trying to sign Kieran Trippier.

First of all, a very cheeky loan offer. Rejected.

Secondly, Bayern Munich back with a £7m offer for Kieran Trippier. Rjected.

Thirdly, yesterday the Bundesliga club returning with a £12.8m (€15m) offer. Rejected.

Yet despite rejecting all these offers, so far, including around £13m for a bloke who is set to turn 34 in September, for some fans the Newcastle United hierarchy are somehow made out to be the bad guys.

Newcastle United fans angry at the thought of certain players potentially leaving, as though it is those running NUFC who are at fault for this, even though they have rejected all offers, whether real or imaginary (!), so far.

It just seems crazy to me.

There are some criticisms I would aim at our club in terms of lack of communication and certain ticketing issues.

However, when it comes to buying AND potentially selling players, those running our club affairs are clearly proving tough cookies, nobody’s mugs.

Even if NUFC do end up selling any players in this window, or indeed any other one, it would only be because they thought it was a very good offer AND it would allow / help Newcastle United to make key signings of their own. Especially in terms of helping us stretch the FFP restrictions.

The thing is, the Kieran Trippier situation absolutely shows how much things have changed from the days of Mike Ashley.

A player set to turn 34 in September when he will have only nine months left on his contract, an offer of £13m rejected which would even have given a profit on what NUFC paid for Kieran Trippier!

I absolutely think that Newcastle should keep Trippier but if you were looking at it in purely a financial hard-nosed way, not taking other factors into consideration, then I think the reality is that many other clubs, as well as our last owner, would be snapping their hands off for £13m. Kieran Trippier in the summer, would I guess have a transfer value of £5m at the most, in terms of what other clubs would maybe offer.

For Newcastle United though, I think he is worth far more than to us. He is a leader on and off the pitch for Eddie Howe and the club and even if next season say he isn’t starting every week, Trippier will be invaluable in terms of helping to bring along Tino Livramento and others at the club.

Looking even further ahead, I think the England international is the kind of character and quality, where it would be great if he and others of a similar level, became part of an ongoing group of people under Eddie Howe and Dan Ashworth, pushing the coaching / playing side forward.

Newcastle United are playing catch up of 15 years of going backwards and the club from top to bottom is getting investment, across all age groups right up to and including first team, Eddie Howe will need trusted quality people working with / for him, mirroring the situation that happens at other top clubs.