Opinion

This was the greatest Sunderland win at the weekend against Newcastle United

As you may be aware, the final scoreline was Sunderland 0 Newcastle 3.

Eddie Howe’s side dominating from the first whistle, humiliating the home team who were scared to leave their own half.

An excellent Newcastle United game plan from the NUFC boss and his players executing that plan to perfection.

This away hammering achieved despite fair to say the home side absolutely getting the better of the decisions from the match officials, plus the wind and not great pitch (dodgy bounce a number of times) also trying to help make it more of a leveller for the underdogs.

Anyway, whilst they were humiliated on and off the pitch in every other aspect, there was one great win for Sunderland on Saturday.

These are all the third round FA Cup results where a Premier League club faced a lower league club:

Luton 0 Bolton 0 (League One)

Nottingham Forest 2 Blackpool 2 (Second in League One)

West Ham 1 Bristol City 1 (11th in Championship)

(Second bottom of Championship) QPR 2 Bournemouth 3

(Eleventh in League Two) Gillingham 0 Sheffield United 4

(Sixth Bottom of Championship) Stoke 2 Brighton 4

(Twelfth in Championship) Middlesbrough 0 Villa 1 (87th minute heavily deflected winner)

Fulham 1 Rotherham 0 (Rock bottom of Championship)

Man City 5 Huddersfield 0 (fourth bottom of Championship)

Chelsea 4 Preston 0 (Fourteenth in Championship)

(Eighteenth in League One) Wigan 0 Man U 2

(Sixth in Championship) Sunderland 0 Newcastle 3

So there you go, as well as four all Premier League ties, the 12 results above where a top tier club met one from a lower one.

Here are a few facts underpinning Sunderland 0 Newcastle 3…

Of the 12 ties, Newcastle faced easily the highest ranked club, Sunderland sixth in the Championship and the next highest Bristol City, who are eleventh in the second tier and were away at West Ham.

Newcastle United were away from home.

Newcastle playing against their most bitter local rivals.

Only three Premier League clubs got a scoreline as good as, or better than, Newcastle. Man City home against a team twenty first in the Championship, Chelsea at home to the team fourteenth in the second tier, Sheff Utd away at the side eleventh in the fourth tier.

Yet despite all of the above, Sunderland managing to get the media to report this humiliating home hammering, as just Newcastle scraping the bare minimum!

Honestly, to hear so much of the media, they are desperate to give Eddie Howe and his players no credit whatsoever.

Their narrative is that they want everybody to believe that it should be an absolute formality for a mid-table PL club to go away to the side sixth in the second tier and comprehensively hammer them. They now want everybody to think that this is the norm and yet even just the other results this weekend prove that this is anything but the norm.

At the same time as they are desperate to report what Newcastle did as the bare minimum, the media at the same time are reporting Bristol City drawing at West Ham (sixth in PL and three places above NUFC) as nothing really out of the ordinary. You had Villa lucky to get that late deflected winner at Championship mid-table Boro, Forest only draw at home to League One Blackpool, Fulham fortunate to win only 1-0 at home to a bottom of the Championship team.

For me, Sunderland 0 Newcastle 3 was the exact opposite of the norm and what should have been expected, instead it was for me the result and performance of the round.

The thing with the media is that as well as nonsense ahead of the match where they were all over Sunderland, the match coverage totally set the scene for what was to follow. ITV employing lifelong Sunderland fan Chris Waddle, ex-Mackem manager Roy Keane, one-time SAFC striker Ally McCoist.

Honestly, if Sunderland had only lost by one or two goals, managed to get over the halfway line more than a handful of times, maybe even managed a single corner! Then I swear loads of the media would have been presenting this as a bit of a moral victory for Sunderland.

Don’t be fooled for one minute.

Newcastle United did the bare minimum on Saturday AND piled on a whole lot more than that, misery and humiliation for the Mackems.