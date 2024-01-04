Opinion

This proves Newcastle United fans need to keep a bit of a perspective about this Sunderland match

It has been bizarre seeing the journey for Newcastle United fans.

On 3 December 2023 the FA Cup draw was made and now 32 days on from there…

Back in early December of course, Newcastle United fans seeing Sunderland come out of the hat just before NUFC.

A first FA Cup meeting between the two clubs in 68 years and the first derby of any kind since eight years ago, a draw at SJP due to a Mitrovic headed equaliser in 2016.

Anyway, that Sunderland v Newcastle draw was met with the immediate reaction of… oooof!!! As in, the surprise of suddenly a derby out of the blue and then out of nowhere, we are now playing them.

Then we were met with the usual arguments amongst Newcastle United fans of whether they ever wanted / want derbies against the Mackems to return or not.

Some on one side of the argument loving just how much it means when these derby matches are played and glorying in the thought of potentially winning.

Whilst on the other side, those Newcastle United fans who would happily never ever see us play Sunderland again. Due to the fact that it means so much AND that no matter how much better Newcastle have been in the past than the Mackems, there is always that chance of things going wrong.

As for any rational arguments though, as to most likely outcome of this particular derby, the consensus was pretty universal. That just like any other lower league opposition, there can be no complacency when playing Sunderland, however, Newcastle have a better team and should almost certainly win.

Just over four weeks later though and a sizeable minority of Newcastle United fans have swung so much in the other direction, some of them almost seeing it as a win for sure for the home side.

I have seen all kinds of comments, some building up the Sunderland players / team up by ridiculous proportions and others talking about how the Mackem players will want it more etc etc.

I know it has been a tough months of results since this FA Cup draw was made but people need to get real.

This can’t be in any way seen as an easy win but Newcastle do have better players and not so long ago I seem to recall everybody loving the fact of how so many Geordies / lifelong Newcastle fans (Longstaff, Burn, Miley, Dummett, Gillespie, Hall, Anderson) were in this NUFC squad, then it was a massive advantage how much they cared about the club and how that was infectious for those who are in the playing squad but who aren’t Geordies and/or lifelong fans.

I have no idea really about any of the Sunderland players, apart from the bare minimum, I don’t even know if any of them are lifelong Mackems / fans. However, I am sure they won’t have as many who understand their club and fans as much as Newcastle’s players do theirs.

As for building up this Sunderland team into something they are not, you need to be reminded of their results, these are their last 16 league games and who they have won, drawn and lost against:

Won: Birmingham, Norwich, Preston, Hull, Leeds, West Brom

Drawn: Swansea, Millwall, Rotherham

Lost: Plymouth, Huddersfield, Stoke, Boro, Leicester, Coventry, Bristol City

In their last five matches since sacking Mowbray, they have lost to Bristol City and Coventry, plus got a lucky late draw against bottom of the table Rotherham only six days ago!

Get a grip! Sunderland have failed to win 10 of their last 16 league matches, they are not suddenly world beaters just because now playing a derby match.

Newcastle United’s last 16 league matches have included wins over Arsenal, Fulham, Brentford, Chelsea (4-1), Palace (4-0), Sheff Utd (8-0), Burnley and Man Utd. That period of time also including a win over best team in the world Man City in the cup and a 3-0 away cup victory at Old Trafford.

As I say, as Newcastle United fans and players, don’t show any complacency, BUT on the other hand absolutely no excuse for overwhelming fear that this is going to be a defeat.