This photo that all Newcastle United fans will absolutely love from tonight…

The photo that Newcastle United fans had all really really wanted to see tonight.

A three week wait since the last one.

A gutsy committed performance that made sure Newcastle United got back to winning ways, due to a clean sheet and a couple of goals at Craven Cottage.

That makes it four away wins in a row (in all competitions) for Newcastle at Fulham.

The photo below is visible proof, as usual, of just what unity there is within the club.

All for one and one for all, from each and every player AND the coaching staff and backroom boys.

Absolutely loving this.

This manager and his players deserve our support, whether winning OR losing.

They did us proud today, committed defending and taking the chances when they came at the other end.

Another photo = The fourteenth one of this season.

The Newcastle United Head Coach introduced this tradition of a post-match everybody included photo following each victory, as he felt it had worked as a bonding exercise when he was at Bournemouth.

Great to see.

It is also a massive bonus just how much it winds up fans of certain other clubs and journalists.

‘Look at them, think they have won the Premier League / Champions League / World Cup / FA Cup… etc etc’

I absolutely love it, keep these wins (and photos!!!) coming.

Stats via BBC Sport:

Fulham 0 Newcastle 2 – Saturday 27 January 2024 7pm:

Goals:

Newcastle United:

Longstaff 39, Burn 61

Fulham:

Possession was Fulham 56% Newcastle 44%

Total shots were Fulham 14 Newcastle 8

Shots on target were Fulham 2 Newcastle 6

Corners were Fulham 10 Newcastle 5

Attendance: 18,960 (Approx 6,000 Newcastle – Incl in home sections)

Referee: Jarred Gillett

Newcastle team v Fulham:

Dubravka, Trippier (Krafth 86), Schar, Botman, Burn, Longstaff, Guimaraes, Miley, Murphy (Livramento 75), Isak, Gordon (Ritchie 90+4)

Unused subs:

Karius, Dummett, Hall, A Murphy, Parkinson, Hernes

Newcastle United confirmed matches to early March 2024:

Tuesday 30 January 2024 – Aston Villa v Newcastle (8.15pm) TNT Sports

Saturday 3 February 2024 – Newcastle v Luton (3pm)

Saturday 10 February 2024 – Forest v Newcastle (5.30pm) Sky Sports

Saturday 17 February 2024 – Newcastle v Bournemouth (3pm)

Saturday 24 February 2024 – Arsenal v Newcastle (8pm) TNT Sports

(Midweek of Wednesday 28 February 2024 – FA Cup fifth round will be played)

Saturday 2 March 2024 – Newcastle v Wolves (3pm)