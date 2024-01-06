News

This photo that all Newcastle United fans will absolutely love from today…

The photo that Newcastle United fans had all really really wanted to see this afternoon.

Having had to wait a whole three weeks since the last one…

Such desire and commitment to make sure Newcastle United got back to winning ways, absolutely annihilating Sunderland at their own stadium.

The photo below is visible proof, as usual, of just what unity there is within the club.

All for one and one for all, from each and every player AND the coaching staff and backroom boys.

Absolutely loving this.

This manager and his players deserve our support, whether winning OR losing.

They did us proud today, dominating the match throughout.

Another photo = The thirteenth one of this season.

A brilliant decision as well, on this occasion shifting from the usual dressing room location.

Deciding instead to get everybody out on the Mackem pitch and take the victory photo in front of the travelling six thousand supporters.

The Newcastle United Head Coach introduced this tradition of a post-match everybody included photo following each victory, as he felt it had worked as a bonding exercise when he was at Bournemouth.

Great to see.

It is also a massive bonus just how much it winds up fans of certain other clubs and journalists.

‘Look at them, think they have won the Premier League / Champions League / World Cup etc etc’

I absolutely love it, keep these wins (and photos!!!) coming.

Stats via BBC Sport:

Sunderland 0 Newcastle 3 – Saturday 6 January 2024 12.30pm:

Goals:

Newcastle United:

Ballard OG 35, Isak 46,, 90 pen

Sunderland:

(Half-time stats in brackets)

Possession was Sunderland 36% (28%) Newcastle 64% (72%)

Total shots were Sunderland 5 (1) Newcastle 10 (6)

Shots on target were Sunderland 2 (0) Newcastle 4 (2)

Corners were Sunderland 0 (0) Newcastle 5 (2)

Attendance: 44,814 (6,000 Newcastle)

Referee: Craig Pawson

Newcastle team v Sunderland:

Dubravka, Trippier, Schar (Lascelles 90+2), Botman, Burn (Dummett 90+2), Guimaraes, Longstaff, Joelinton (Miley 47), Isak, Gordon (Ritchie 90+2), Almiron (Livramento 90+2)

Unused subs:

Karius, Krafth, Hall, Parkinson

