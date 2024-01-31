News

This photo that all Newcastle United fans will absolutely love from last night…

The photo that Newcastle United fans had all really really wanted to see last night.

Three nights wait since the last one.

An excellent Newcastle United performance at Villa Park that made it three away wins in a row in all competitions, with eight goals scored in that trio of matches and only one conceded.

It also very importantly got United back to winning ways in the Premier League due to a superb display, that saw Eddie Howe and his players far superior to their Aston Villa counterparts.

The photo below is visible proof, as usual, of just what unity there is within the club.

All for one and one for all, from each and every player AND the coaching staff and backroom boys.

Absolutely loving this.

This manager and his players deserve our support, whether winning OR losing.

They did us proud last night, superb in defence and creating plenty of chances at the other end, scoring three.

Another photo = The fifteenth one of this season.

The Newcastle United Head Coach introduced this tradition of a post-match everybody included photo following each victory, as he felt it had worked as a bonding exercise when he was at Bournemouth.

Great to see.

It is also a massive bonus just how much it winds up fans of certain other clubs and journalists.

‘Look at them, think they have won the Premier League / Champions League… etc etc’

I absolutely love it, keep these wins (and photos!!!) coming.

Stats via BBC Sport:

Aston Villa 1 Newcastle 3 – Tuesday 30 January 2024 8.15pm:

Goals:

Newcastle United:

Schar 32,36 Moreno OG 52

Villa:

Watkins 71

(Half-time stats in brackets)

Possession was Villa 61% (53%) Newcastle 39% (47%)

Total shots were Villa 12 (3) Newcastle 14 (9)

Shots on target were Villa 6(1) Newcastle 5(4)

Corners were Villa 8 (3) Newcastle 7 (4)

Referee: John Brooks

Newcastle team v Aston Villa:

Dubravka, Trippier, Schar, Botman, Burn, Longstaff, Guimaraes, Miley (Livramento 75), Murphy, Isak (Almiron 43), Gordon (Krafth 90+9)

Unused subs:

Karius, Dummett, Ritchie, Hall, White, Hernes

Newcastle United confirmed matches to early March 2024:

Saturday 3 February 2024 – Newcastle v Luton (3pm)

Saturday 10 February 2024 – Forest v Newcastle (5.30pm) Sky Sports

Saturday 17 February 2024 – Newcastle v Bournemouth (3pm)

Saturday 24 February 2024 – Arsenal v Newcastle (8pm) TNT Sports

(Sometime in midweek of Wednesday 28 February 2024 – Blackburn v Newcastle)

Saturday 2 March 2024 – Newcastle v Wolves (3pm)