Opinion

This Jose Mourinho ‘exclusive’ sums up just how big a story Newcastle United are now

I was interested to read this about Newcastle United and Jose Mourinho.

As ‘exclusive’ late on Monday (22 January 2024) night.

This particularly NUFC exclusive coming from France.

This report / exclusive is from French sports website Le10Sport:

‘Dismissed from his position by AS Roma, Jose Mourinho may not remain without a position for very long.

Here are our revelations.

According to our information, a track is gaining momentum in recent days.

It (the track) leads to the Premier League, to Newcastle United.

The Magpies checking the name of Jose Mourinho (after his AS Roma sacking this month)… putting themselves in working order to speed up the file.

Tenth in the Premier League, Newcastle does not meet the expectations of the Saudi investors who took over the club in 2021.

The fate of the current coach, Eddie Howe, could quickly be resolved if the Jose Mourinho track were to become concrete.

A track that would delight the (Newcastle United) supporters (if Jose Mourinho became NUFC manager), with whom the Portuguese has always been “special”.

Asked about Newcastle in the past, the former Manchester United and Chelsea boss had this to say:

“The only thing I can say is that for many, many years I worked with one of the greatest figures in the world. most important people in the history of Newcastle, Sir Bobby Robson, and that is why I have always had an emotional connection with this city and its supporters .”

Honestly, this sums up just how big a story Newcastle United are these days AND how so many journalists / media, in the UK and elsewhere, will just write / say absolutely anything.

Do you believe for one second that this French sports website has anything ‘exclusive’ about Newcastle United or Jose Mourinho?

There are zero connections between France and Jose Mourinho / Newcastle United.

Apart from the journalist cutting and pasting that quote from Jose Mourinho off the internet, what else makes up their ‘exclusive’ on him supposedly replacing Eddie Howe??

As Newcastle United fans we all know (or should do) that Jose Mourinho worked as a translator for Bobby Robson when he managed in Portugal and Spain. We all know that Mourinho has spoken many times about his special connection with Sir Bobby and we like to hear it.

However, it sums up just how clueless this French website / journalist is, when they assume the Newcastle United fanbase would be ‘delighted’ if Jose Mourinho replaced Eddie Howe!

Everybody associated with Newcastle United (owners, head coach, players, fans…) is gutted by this recent run of results BUT they / we are also aware of factors that have massively impacted. Especially having half the first team squad unavailable for months.

Bringing in Jose Mourinho wouldn’t change that list of unavailable players and as a manager who has always relied on spending freely to get success, since his Porto days anyway, coming to Newcastle United who are currently squeezed by FFP restrictions, how would that work.

Of course, I don’t even know why I am wasting time on this French exclusive as it is pure fantasy and clearly only based on a mixture of mischief and trying to get attention.

As for in general the type of manager the Newcastle United owners want at the club, back in October 2021 after sacking Steve Bruce, they made clear that (at the time) two managers still in their 40s (Unai Emery and Eddie Howe) and with their best days ahead of them (hopefully), fitted the profile of what they wanted. Not somebody such as a 60 something Jose Mourinho, who has had a brilliant managerial career but those great days now well in the past.

I think definitely the Saudi Arabia PIF led ownership definitely likes the idea of having somebody long-term, a younger manager on the rise.

So if / when it ever came to Eddie Howe leaving, for whatever reason, safe to say a replacement would have that kind of Emery / Howe profile, not one of the old guard.