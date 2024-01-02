News

This is why Newcastle United lost at Liverpool – Perfectly obvious but missed by so many

For effort I thought the Newcastle United players were brilliant at Liverpool.

Sometimes though, effort isn’t enough.

Just all a bit of a nightmare situation where quite obviously next to none of Newcastle’s midfielders and attackers were / are / have been for some time, 100%.

Then you are away at Liverpool, the worst possible opponents for that in how they play, always at you.

For all Liverpool dominated the game though, this defeat in the end was pretty much down to one thing.

Something perfectly obvious but missed by most, especially the media, deliberately so by the majority.

Newcastle United battled as I said AND were always a danger when crossing the halfway line, scoring two great goals, could / should have had a penalty for the challenge on Longstaff, one of those daft minimal offside decisions given to rule out the Burn goal at 0-0, whilst other decent situations as well, Almiron ruining a great one for example.

However, this is why Liverpool, in the end, won.

Szoboszlai replaced by Gravenberch – 64 minutes

Nunez replaced by Gakpo – 64 minutes

Díaz replaced by Jota – 65 minutes

Endo replaced by Mac Allister – 75 minutes

Liverpool also had Elliot on the bench as well.

The five attacking / midfield players can give it 100% for 60 minutes knowing they have another five similar quality to bring on.

We have Miggy. Who half our fanbase never give a good word to unless he is scoring.

To have this kind of advantage is overwhelming.

Eddie Howe last night missing the likes of Barnes, Willock, Wilson, Tonali, Murphy and Anderson. When Joelinton went off, Eddie Howe had to bring on Lascelles!

So many in this Newcastle team clearly going into the game far less than 100% in terms of physically fit, energy levels etc. I am not moaning about it, this is just fact. A fact that plays such a major part in this Liverpool defeat and many of the other recent ones. It doesn’t mean you automatically lose games BUT it means you are far more likely to.

Problem is that our midfield in particular are so knackered, if we attack in numbers and then lose possession, they just can’t get back. Even on corners we really struggle I think to get back, if the ball is cleared.

Anyway, this Liverpool match in particular and the positive subs they were able to make.

That quartet of Nunez, Endo, Diaz and Szoboszlai, replaced by Gravenberch, Gakpo, Jota and Mac Allister.

The two goals that ended up winning the match for Liverpool…

On 78 minutes substitute Gazpo sprints into the Newcastle box and VAR rules he is marginally onside as he miskicks the ball from Salah’s class pass and bundles it past Dubravka.

On 86 minutes Salah converts the penalty after substitute Mac Allister breaks from the edge of the Liverpool box, as a Newcastle attack is repelled, nobody in sight in front of him apart from (the cheating) substitute Diego Jota, who runs on and the Newcastle defence can’t catch him, as he cons the referee and VAR when diving to win a spot-kick after overhitting the ball.

I don’t believe in coincidences.

Three of the four subs playing key roles in the final two winning goals.

I’m sorry, but any Newcastle United fans who don’t have the greatest sympathy for Eddie Howe and what he is up against at the moment, I have absolutely idea no idea why that would be the case.

Eddie Howe and his players are giving it their all. It isn’t enough at the moment but as fans, surely we just have to stay with them and all of us battle through this together.

If there are Newcastle fans who honestly think replacing Eddie Howe is a thing that should even be considered, ask yourself why? A new manager wouldn’t suddenly see players not injured or not suspended, nor would it make the ones who are playing, suddenly 100% fit and full of energy.

Stats via BBC Sport:

Liverpool 4 Newcastle 2 – Monday 1 January 2024 8pm:

Goals:

Newcastle United:

Isak 54, Botman 81

Liverpool:

Salah 49, 86 pen, Jones 74, Gazpo 78

(Half-time stats in brackets)

Possession was Liverpool 63% (63%) Newcastle 37% (37%)

Total shots were Liverpool 34 (18) Newcastle 5 (1)

Shots on target were Liverpool 15 (5) Newcastle 3 (0)

Corners were Liverpool 7 (4) Newcastle 4 (2)

Referee: Anthony Taylor

Newcastle team v Liverpool:

Dubravka, Livrameto, Schar, Botman, Burn (Hall 82), Lewis Miley (Almiron 54), Guimaraes, Longstaff, Joelinton (Lascelles 82), Isak, Gordon

Unused subs:

Karius, Gillespie, Dummett, Ritchie, Krafth, Alex Murphy

