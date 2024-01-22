Opinion

This is why Newcastle United have ended up in this position – Facts speak for themselves

A lot has been said and written about Newcastle United.

Recently, not a lot of that has been positive.

A disappointing run of results over a six weeks or so period for Eddie Howe’s side.

Then we hit a ‘winter break’, which has been anything but for Newcastle United fans.

The players and coaching staff might have had a few days off but Newcastle fans feeling increasingly battered by the media onslaught.

This player could be leaving, that player could be leaving, no guarantee of any players arriving. Need to sell before Newcastle United can buy and so on.

22 May 2023

Castagne shoots, Pope saves, the final whistle blows, Newcastle United guaranteed fourth AND a Champions League slot, with that point against Leicester getting NUFC over the line.

In the end a comfortable fourth in reality, finishing four points above Liverpool and actually, for me Newcastle United had deserved third. I think NUFC had certainly been the third best performing team and Man U had carried the luck on many occasions.

Not complaining though, the difference between finishing third and fourth was negligible, the difference between finishing fourth and fifth was massive!

Summer 2023

The media was full of wise words for Newcastle United.

Universal from journalists, it would take a near miracle for Newcastle United to finish top four again the following season, the extra demands of the Champions League would prove a massive step too far. The existing NUFC squad not good enough in terms of quality and depth.

Was this a case of too much too soon?

After a decade and a half of Mike Ashley dragging the club into the gutter, was qualifying for the Champions League a step too far in the first full season of the new ownership and Eddie Howe?

You’re having a laugh, for both club and fans, Newcastle United in the Champions League surely only a massive positive.

Eddie Howe and Newcastle United owners prepare for the 2023/24 challenges…

Sandro Tonali was a shock capture, both AC Milan fans and Italian football in general, furious that one of Italy’s brightest young stars was leaving Serie A.

ASM had become a fading fringe player and he was sacrificed in a £23m sale which was a cornerstone in allowing Newcastle United to stretch FFP possibilities in buying Tonali, plus Harvey Barnes and Tino Livramento. With also one eye very much on building for the future, 18 year olds Yankuba Minteh and Lewis Hall signed as well. Minteh needing to go out on loan to get invaluable experience, whilst Hall a bonus signing, in that it was only possible (with FFP limitations) to sign this bright prospect because it was an initial loan and a £28m permanent deal transfer fee to be sparked in summer 2024.

Especially with those FFP limitations, the consensus was that Newcastle United had done very well in the transfer market. Tonali a real coup for NUFC, Barnes a superb record of goals and assists in the Premier League, Livramento another coup. A 20 year old marked as a future England international and Newcastle United only able to land / afford him due to a serious injury and a full year out, meaning he was £38m and not more like double that.

6 December 2024

Recovering from a tough schedule to start the season, Newcastle United had prospered on all fronts, despite the shock Tonali gambling ban and an incredible ever growing list of injuries that meant 10+ players missing was becoming the norm.

Despite the same 11 having had to start and play pretty much all the minutes in three very tough games in a week, United had just hammered Chelsea 4-1 and Man U 1-0 (should have been 4-0 or 5-0) with in between, cheated out of a famous win in Paris with that late penalty decision, ending 1-1.

Anyway, the position was at that point, less than seven weeks ago…

Newcastle United fifth in the Premier League after a run of 10 games featuring seven wins and just one defeat.

One step away from another League Cup semi-final, which would be only the third in NUFC history.

Knowing avoiding defeat against AC Milan in the final group game would guarantee Europa League football in February, whilst a win and PSG failing to win their last game, would guarantee Champions League last 16.

22 January 2024

Newcastle United are out of the Champions League and League Cup, though still in the FA Cup.

A run of six defeats in seven Premier League matches now sees Eddie Howe’s team in tenth.

Conclusions (This is why Newcastle United have ended up in this position – The facts speak for themselves)

Newcastle United were doing really well, competing on all fronts having headed into December still very much in Champions League and League Cup contention, plus fifth in Premier League when winning against Man U on 2 December 2023.

Now all kinds of things have contributed to this change in circumstances BUT even the harshest critic would accept that by far the biggest, has been the missing list of players catching up with NUFC.

The team picking itself game after game still, Eddie Howe even within those 11 starters clearly having to play plenty of individuals who clearly aren’t fully fit as there is nobody else available. Including having to start a 17 year old midfielder match after match, with the media then treating that as though it is normal!

None of this has been normal this season.

It has been the worst situation regarding the number of regularly missing players, in the club’s history.

United had to face Man City with 11 unavailable, as has become the norm.

Newcastle with nobody on the bench whilst Liverpool replace four of their midfield / attackers and three of them instrumental in the two goals that won the game, Man City bringing on Kevin De Bruyne to do the same…

The Newcastle United owners and Eddie Howe threw everything at this season, last summer they pushed it to the max in order to try and compete on all fronts.

And you know what, they almost bloody did it!

Ironically, the slide into this horrendous ongoing list of unavailable players actually started with the two big summer signings who had came in as the main figures to help United compete on all fronts. Midfield and in attack is where you absolutely need the strength in depth / quality to do this and before their NUFC careers had hardly got started, a freak foot injury and a gambling ban that nobody at Newcastle United could have foreseen, meant Harvey Barnes and Sandro Tonali have sat it all out these past four or so months.

Eddie Howe and the Newcastle United owners threw everything at this season and the unprecedented injury (and gambling ban…) situation has massively undermined it all.

It was actually quite astonishing just how far Eddie Howe got Newcastle United this season, before it all became too much and on top of that, all the fine margins and luck deserted us.

These past eight games during this run of disappointing results, have seen Newcastle United leading in six of them. Nothing wrong with how Eddie Howe has approached these matches, more a case of time after time the opposition introducing a lot of quality and fresh legs from the bench and NUFC having no reserves, in terms of energy, as well as quality fresh legs.

Having last summer (as we as fans surely wanted them to do???) thrown everything at this season, the Newcastle United owners and Eddie Howe, find themselves (temporarily!) very much restricted by FFP limitations.

They (FFP restrictions) were pushed to the limit in summer of 2023 and now a case of having to get all of these missing stars back from injury (and gambling ban…) and go again. Plus of course, this window maybe and most definitely in the summer, a case of having to trade non-essential players out in order to make FFP stretch as far as possible.

I am not sure why so many Newcastle United fans are struggling to understand this.

This is not a crisis. Newcastle United players, whether the very best or not the very best, are not going to be sold to stave off disaster.

Just a case of accepting that everything was thrown at this season that possibly could be and who knows what might have been the outcome without that unprecedented number of missing players month after month?

Simply need to make the best we can of the rest of this season, hopefully a decent FA Cup run and/or start climbing the Premier League table again, see what might be possible. However, doing these things the next few months without sabotaging the bigger picture.

It would be plain daft to risk breaking the FFP rules and almost as daft sabotaging the overall plan by panic player trading this month.

This summer is going to be a massive window and reset for Newcastle United I think. If we can get everybody fit and available again AND do the kind of transfer business in and out that I believe will happen, then NUFC will be in a very strong position to attack next season, even better / stronger than what we had to throw at this current season back last August.

The 2024/25 season

Put it this way….

I reckon Newcastle United will go from having on the bench a combination of two or three goalkeepers, two or three veterans and a handful of kids out of the NUFC creche, to instead one of the best and most powerful set of substitute options for Eddie Howe to utilise match after match, on top of a starting eleven that will give anyone a game.

Patience is a tough one to swallow when you are hit by this kind of recent run of results, but as they say, form (availability…) is temporary and class is permanent.

There is a lot of class at Newcastle United these days in the form of Eddie Howe and an ever growing number of quality players. We are still very much heading in the right direction, this is only a temporary bump in the road.