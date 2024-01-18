Opinion

This is full FA Cup fourth round with third round replays complete – Opportunity for Newcastle United

The FA Cup fourth round draw was made on Monday 8 January.

After hammering Sunderland away, Eddie Howe hoping for a positive result in the draw.

In the event, Newcastle United drawing Fulham away.

Could have been better, could have been worse.

Though it is a real positive that Newcastle have a full two weeks to prepare, whilst Fulham have a massive Carabao Cup semi-final second leg only three days before the NUFC match. The first leg seeing Fulham take the lead but end up losing 2-1 at Anfield, so that leaves them all to play for to try and get to Wembley in that competition.

A number of Premier League clubs exited in the third round – Arsenal, West Ham, Crystal Palace, Brentford and Burnley.

With the final third round replays completed on Wednesday night, we can now see the final FA Cup fourth round ties all confirmed:

Watford v Southampton

Blackburn Rovers v Wrexham

Bournemouth v Swansea City

West Brom v Wolves

Bristol City v Nottingham Forest

Leicester City v Birmingham City

Sheffield Wednesday v Coventry City

Chelsea v Aston Villa

Ipswich Town v Maidstone United

Liverpool v Norwich City

Tottenham Hotspur v Manchester City

Leeds United v Plymouth Argyle

Everton v Luton Town

Newport County v Manchester United

Sheffield United v Brighton

Fulham v Newcastle United

Conclusions

If Newcastle United get past Fulham in the FA Cup fourth round, it could open up a real opportunity, with only two more wins needed to get to Wembley (for the semi-final).

At most, there will be nine other Premier League clubs in the fifth round, as there are six fourth round ties between clubs outside the top tier.

Chelsea or Villa will go out and either Tottenham or Man City.

With Wolves away at local rivals West Brom and Forest away at Bristol City (who beat West Ham in the third round), it would be no surprise that if Newcastle did beat Fulham, the other 15 clubs in the fifth round could have a split of seven Premier League and eight from the lower leagues.

Eddie Howe went full first (available!) eleven against the Mackems and I have no doubt he will do the same in this fourth round match, whilst as I mentioned above, Fulham have that Carabao Cup semi-final competing for their attentions only three days earlier.

It would of course have been preferable to get drawn at home in this FA Cup fourth round but all things considered, the way the draw has fallen overall, we can have no complaints as getting past Fulham would really open up some exciting possibilities.

All 2023-24 FA Cup Round Dates

Extra Preliminary Round – Saturday 5 August 2023

Preliminary Round – Saturday 19 August 2023

First Round Qualifying – Saturday 2 September 2023

Second Round Qualifying – Saturday 16 September 2023

Third Round Qualifying – Saturday 30 September 2023

Fourth Round Qualifying – Saturday 14 October 2023

First Round Proper – Saturday 4 November 2023

Second Round Proper – Saturday 2 December 2023

Third Round Proper – Saturday 6 January 2024

Fourth Round Proper – Saturday 27 January 2024

Fifth Round Proper – Wednesday 28 February 2024

Quarter-final – Saturday 16 March 2024

Semi-final – Saturday 20 April 2024

The Final – Saturday 25 May 2024