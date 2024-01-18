This is full FA Cup fourth round with third round replays complete – Opportunity for Newcastle United
The FA Cup fourth round draw was made on Monday 8 January.
After hammering Sunderland away, Eddie Howe hoping for a positive result in the draw.
In the event, Newcastle United drawing Fulham away.
Could have been better, could have been worse.
Though it is a real positive that Newcastle have a full two weeks to prepare, whilst Fulham have a massive Carabao Cup semi-final second leg only three days before the NUFC match. The first leg seeing Fulham take the lead but end up losing 2-1 at Anfield, so that leaves them all to play for to try and get to Wembley in that competition.
A number of Premier League clubs exited in the third round – Arsenal, West Ham, Crystal Palace, Brentford and Burnley.
With the final third round replays completed on Wednesday night, we can now see the final FA Cup fourth round ties all confirmed:
Watford v Southampton
Blackburn Rovers v Wrexham
Bournemouth v Swansea City
West Brom v Wolves
Bristol City v Nottingham Forest
Leicester City v Birmingham City
Sheffield Wednesday v Coventry City
Chelsea v Aston Villa
Ipswich Town v Maidstone United
Liverpool v Norwich City
Tottenham Hotspur v Manchester City
Leeds United v Plymouth Argyle
Everton v Luton Town
Newport County v Manchester United
Sheffield United v Brighton
Fulham v Newcastle United
Conclusions
If Newcastle United get past Fulham in the FA Cup fourth round, it could open up a real opportunity, with only two more wins needed to get to Wembley (for the semi-final).
At most, there will be nine other Premier League clubs in the fifth round, as there are six fourth round ties between clubs outside the top tier.
Chelsea or Villa will go out and either Tottenham or Man City.
With Wolves away at local rivals West Brom and Forest away at Bristol City (who beat West Ham in the third round), it would be no surprise that if Newcastle did beat Fulham, the other 15 clubs in the fifth round could have a split of seven Premier League and eight from the lower leagues.
Eddie Howe went full first (available!) eleven against the Mackems and I have no doubt he will do the same in this fourth round match, whilst as I mentioned above, Fulham have that Carabao Cup semi-final competing for their attentions only three days earlier.
It would of course have been preferable to get drawn at home in this FA Cup fourth round but all things considered, the way the draw has fallen overall, we can have no complaints as getting past Fulham would really open up some exciting possibilities.
All 2023-24 FA Cup Round Dates
Extra Preliminary Round – Saturday 5 August 2023
Preliminary Round – Saturday 19 August 2023
First Round Qualifying – Saturday 2 September 2023
Second Round Qualifying – Saturday 16 September 2023
Third Round Qualifying – Saturday 30 September 2023
Fourth Round Qualifying – Saturday 14 October 2023
First Round Proper – Saturday 4 November 2023
Second Round Proper – Saturday 2 December 2023
Third Round Proper – Saturday 6 January 2024
Fourth Round Proper – Saturday 27 January 2024
Fifth Round Proper – Wednesday 28 February 2024
Quarter-final – Saturday 16 March 2024
Semi-final – Saturday 20 April 2024
The Final – Saturday 25 May 2024
