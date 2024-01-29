Opinion

This image sums up for me just how good Lewis Miley is going to be

News earlier today (Monday) that Lewis Miley had signed a new long-term contract with Newcastle United.

Great news, getting such an outstanding young prospect on a new lengthy deal.

One of the few / only massive positives of this season’s crazy injury list is the opportunity it has given Lewis Miley to show us all what he can do.

In the most difficult of circumstances, the 17 year old midfielder has done incredibly well.

No matter who he has been up against, Lewis Miley hasn’t looked out of place.

The teenager playing against the likes of AC Milan, Man City, PSG, Chelsea, Borussia Dortmund, Liverpool, Tottenham, Man U…

What were you doing when you were 17???

When watching on TV recently, I have been amused when Liverpool are playing and the commentators will go on and on for example, about how young Conor Bradley is doing. He has looked decent but he has came into a very settled team with few injuries, in a less pressurised position (right-back v central midfield) AND he is three years older than Lewis Miley!

I think that because Lewis Miley has came in and done so well, playing game after game for the months, it is easy for so many, especially in the media, to forget just how young he is.

Another contributory factor to his youth often overlooked, is summed up by this image today that the club have put out on social media after the new contract announcement…

I was laughing my head off, just how tall is he?!!

Eddie Howe is no dwarf (5ft 10 / 1.78m) but Lewis Miley absolutely towers over his team boss. The 17 year old is listed as 6ft 2 / 1.89m but he may have edged up further than that.

When you see him here in this club image, if you have (or have had) teenage lads of your own, you will have often seen this, with potentially both them and their friends. Suddenly shooting up in height and looking very gangly at this age, out of proportion.

This is the really exciting thing with Lewis Miley, he is so good at football at this age at this stage of his physical / mental development but… Just how good is he going to be with ever more first team experience AND once he starts to fill out and get physically stronger, more in proportion, added stamina and so on???

Newcastle United official statement – Lewis Miley agrees new long-term deal – 29 January 2024:

Newcastle United are delighted to announce that Lewis Miley has signed a new long-term contract.

The 17-year-old midfielder has committed his future to the Magpies having become an important part of Eddie Howe’s first team squad this season.

A product of the Newcastle United Academy, Lewis became United’s youngest ever Premier League debutant when he featured for his boyhood club on the final day of the 2022/23 season away at Chelsea.

He has since made 18 competitive first team appearances, including three outings in the UEFA Champions League, and has been capped at Under-19 level for England.

In November 2023, Lewis became the youngest ever Newcastle United player to register an assist in the Premier League when he set up an Alexander Isak goal in a 4-1 victory over Chelsea.

He also became the youngest player to record an assist for an English side in UEFA Champions League history in December 2023, laying on a pass for Joelinton to score against AC Milan.

And just three days later, he became Newcastle United’s youngest ever scorer in the Premier League, bagging the opener at the Gallowgate End as the Magpies ran out 3-0 winners against Fulham.

Upon committing his future to the club, Lewis said: “It’s a really proud moment for me and my family to sign another professional contract with my boyhood club. I couldn’t be prouder.

“Hopefully I can continue to do well over the next few years, and I can keep improving my performance and getting better as a player.

“It’s a real joy playing in front of the fans, especially to hear them chanting my name. Their support means so much to me and my family, and I’m looking forward to the future.”

Newcastle United head coach, Eddie Howe, commented: “Lewis is an exceptional young talent and has all the attributes to be a huge part of Newcastle United’s journey, both now and for many years to come.

“He has already contributed to the team with excellent performances in very challenging circumstances this season, and we are very excited about what is to come as he continues to develop his game and grow with us.

“I’d like to acknowledge the role of the club’s Academy in Lewis’ development. He is a shining example of the club’s talent pathway and he can hopefully inspire our younger players to follow in his footsteps.”