Opinion

This game could ruin football

There will be a myriad of opinions, most of them leaning towards the negative, about the phenomena that is “modern football”…

Right now, we are forced to try and assess the dull and complicated ramifications of Profit and Sustainability rules (PSR) as Newcastle endeavour to walk the tightrope between whether we can sign someone without being exposed to the prospect of swift and (no doubt) gleefully applied points deductions.

I’m still struggling with when and why we shifted to calling it PSR instead of FFP.

There are many things that the traditional football supporter will find mind boggling and p… boiling in equal measure. Ticket prices, kick off times, the village idiots of the world flooding social media with silly and desperate pleas for attention. Fluctuating levels of frustration and no sign of any of it slowing down. Then, of course, there’s VAR.

Now, I have long been an advocate of VAR, as the eradication of blatant injustice should be a no-brainer. The two issues that are needed to sort it out are definitive and consistently applied rules around handball, which is currently a swamp of confusion, and a common sense approach to offside, where a small margin of allowance is given, rather than these ridiculous lines trying to prove someone has moved a fraction of boot ahead of the last defender.

Even with these improvements, there would still be the problem that has long existed; that of human error. The referees implementing the rules seem ever capable of clownery and incompetence whether they’re running around the field or sat in front of multiple video screens.

Newcastle have, of course, been a victim of this on occasion.

When Crystal Palace contrived to concede a goal and a penalty in the same move last season, the overturning of this in their favour was unbelievable.

As was the over implementation of a debatable offside against Isak that would have surely brought a win at Anfield. Neither of these decisions proved costly in the long run (we still made the CL and weren’t close to the title) but unfortunately the same can’t be said about the suspicious decision to wrongly penalise Livramento for handball in Paris, which ultimately cost us a place in European knockouts.

The Isak incident at Anfield (among other things) may not encourage sympathy with Liverpool, but it has to be said they were on the wrong end of the worst VAR performance to date, when they had a goal wrongly disallowed at Tottenham for no better reason than the fact the VAR was playing Candy Crush, swiping right on Tinder, or doing whatever else it was that distracted his attention from the one job he had. Spurs’ late winner rubbed this right in and it could yet prove the difference between the Scousers winning the title or not. Klopp, understandably (on this occasion!) was incandescent after the match, going so far as to suggest the game got replayed. Naturally, everyone laughed at him. The miscarriage of justice was obvious, but the game was over now and the moment had gone, grow up and get on with it.

In the last week though, there has been an incident that has taken this very idea one ludicrous step too far. In a Belgian Pro League game between Genk and Anderlecht last month, the home side scored from a penalty rebound, only for the goal to be disallowed due to infringement in the box by a Genk player. However, replays showed that Anderlecht players were also infringing, meaning a retake should have been the decision, not a disallowed goal. The VAR failed to spot this and Genk took the Klopp approach, escalating an appeal to the Belgian football disciplinary council. Earlier this week the council found in their favour and ordered the game to be replayed.

This is ridiculous on many levels. First of all, the game was scoreless and Genk would take the lead before falling foul of a late comeback to lose 2-1, this was hardly a decisive moment in the game. Secondly, Genk have called out the very presence of VAR as a factor in this, whereas anyone who was at the Newcastle v Burton Albion game a few years back can tell you officials are equally as incapable of this incompetence on the pitch (newly acquired fans can google it). Finally, this could well be a death knell for football.

How many other sides, often with more clout and higher profile than Genk, will take this as an excuse to get litigious whenever they receive a result they don’t like?

One of the main criticisms of VAR is how it slows the game down. Goal celebrations tainted by the fact that the screen may go purple and some half-interested imbecile may decide to rob you of that moment.

I would argue though, that this is counter balanced by the hope it gives when you concede, especially in those moments where it looks like the wrong decision has been allowed by the on-pitch officials.

At least you know when the final whistle goes the result is definitive, whereas Genk’s petty behaviour now opens up a future where wins against the likes of Man City or Arsenal will be potentially taken under the wet blanket of having to survive forthcoming legal action.

This kind of repercussion could be the thing that pushes many over the edge in a world where the financial clout of the super powers is already hampering competition and, as a direct result, the spectacle the league could and should be.

A quick check of the Belgian League table tells me that Genk are fifth, two points behind Club Brugge in the final European qualifying place. I hope that Conference League spot is worth it to them.

You can follow the author on Twitter @Mr_Dolf