The river Jordan?

Before I go any further, Jordan Henderson comes across as a decent person from what I’ve seen of him on TV etc.

A great player, won a host of trophies and currently on 81 appearances for England, no mean feat! Credit where credit’s due.

As I sat and pondered what would substitute the lack of a Newcastle United game until Fulham in the cup on Saturday 27th January, the recent Bruno contract improvement / renewal / extension and the reported stand-off with Jolinton and his contract, got me thinking…

In most cases, a club will sign a player with the wages and contract significantly more than they were previously on. Great. A win-win for all parties with the prospect of either a new contract in the future, or the club can sell and hopefully make a profit or recoup money from their initial investment.

It made me wonder what goes on behind the scenes between club / player / agent / family whilst negotiating the finer details of a contract.

Then, lo and behold, the Jordan Henderson Saudi saga part two unfolded.

Part one (July 27th 2023) had seen Jordan Henderson sign for the Saudi Pro League team Al-Ettifaq for a contract with a crazy salary.

However, less than six months (or some would say 183 days to avoid a flat 20% Saudi tax on salary) later, things appeared not to have worked out for him for whatever reason(s).

A move back to the Premier League would surely be a no-brainier with a host of clubs surely scrambling for his services and signature.

However, getting back to what happens behind the scenes during contract negotiations etc, I would imagine that for sure his agents and advisors would know of the tax implications on returning to the UK and this WAS a big financial decision to opt for a move to Ajax instead.

Although Jordan Henderson says finances were not the issue…

Ajax currently in fifth place in the Eredivisie on 28 points, a massive 23 points behind leaders PSV, with the league gone they could struggle to claim any European qualifying place, let alone a Champions League one.

The 1hr 10mins flight time from Holland to Newcastle Airport may also have contributed to for me, what seems a strange football career move for Hendo.

It’ll be interesting to watch how other Saudi moves unfold.

This also being why I believe there may not be too many player loans / sales from Saudi to the Prem’ this month.

UK current income tax rates would clobber him with a hefty bill:

20% tax up to the first £50,270, then 40% up to £125,140 and 45% on anything above £125,141. Image rights taxed at 19%(corporation tax).

Jordan, Jordan what have you done?

You legged-it to Saudi for money and sun.

It hasn’t quite worked out, your Saudi stay,

but you can’t return to the Prem’ or the UK.

The reason is, the hefty bill for tax,

so off you went to lil’ old Ajax.

The contract’s a reported 2.5 years,

and 3 years out of the UK will favour your tax affairs?

Just sayin’