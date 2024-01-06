The 2023-24 FA Cup prize fund – Official announcement from The FA details round by round payouts
These are the details of the 2023-24 FA Cup prize fund.
The amount of money clubs can potentially earn, right up to the final on Saturday 25 May 2024.
The 2023-24 FA Cup prize fund payouts shown below, round by round.
These amounts are on top of money clubs bank from gate receipts, cash which is shared between the two clubs in each match (with a percentage going into the central pot), after expenses.
Clubs also bank bonus money when their game is chosen for live TV broadcasting, as in the case of Sunderland v Newcastle United today.
The FA official announcement – The 2023-24 FA Cup prize fund:
The FA Cup Season 2022-23
Payments made from The FA’s prize fund
2023-24 FA Cup prize fund
Payments made from The FA’s prize fund
Extra preliminary round winners (208) £1,125
Extra preliminary round losers (208) £375
Preliminary round winners (136) £1,444
Preliminary round losers (136) £481
First round qualifying winners (112) £2,250
First round qualifying losers (112) £750
Second round qualifying winners (80) £3,375
Second round qualifying losers (80) £1,125
Third round qualifying winners (40) £5,625
Third round qualifying losers (40) £1,875
Fourth round qualifying winners (32) £9,375
Fourth round qualifying losers (32) £3,125
First round proper winners (40) £41,000
Second round proper winners (20) £67,000
Third round proper winners (32) £105,000
Fourth round proper winners (16) £120,000
Fifth round proper winners (8) £225,000
Quarter-final winners (4) £450,000
Semi-final winners (2) £1,000,000
Semi-final losers (2) £500,000
Final runners-up (1) £1,000,000
Final winners (1) £2,000,000
Amounts are per club in each round. Numbers in brackets represent the number of clubs receiving the respective payment per round.
