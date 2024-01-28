Match Reports

Tales from the riverbank, featuring the matchday mascot who went rogue

Where to begin?

Sitting in the Hammersmith End last night, I groaned inwardly when the Fulham MC started pre-match interviews with a handful of boys and girls whose respective parents had presumably paid a small fortune to see little Johnny and little Jenny walk onto the hallowed turf alongside Fulham’s finest footballers.

These cheery chats with the mascots were all going to script, with everyone predicting a home win, until a boy called Bo stepped right up to the microphone.

His beaming if slightly bewildered face was projected on the big screen above the Putney End, where the travelling Toon Army were already in fine voice. “So, who will win tonight, Bo?” asked the compere, a man following in the famous footsteps of one Diddy David Hamilton, who had fulfilled this arduous role for 16 years from 1998 to 2014.

“Newcastle,” replied little Bo.

Long pause. “But you’re a Fulham supporter, Bo,” the MC pointed out, by way of a helpful hint. “Who will win? And where are your mum and dad?”

Bo would not be moved. “Newcastle,” he repeated, which presumably answered the first question rather than the supplementary enquiry.

Seeking to escape from this unforeseen development, the unflappable interviewer asked for the final score. Bo by now had lost interest, sadly, and played the silent card. Not a peep more from little Bo. A familiar scenario among supporters at Craven Cottage over the years.

Fulham’s fans are a funny bunch, as in funny peculiar. They rarely lose their rag, seem to accept defeat with barely a murmur and would probably sell their grannies into slavery rather than start a pitch invasion. Fans they may be. Fanatics they most certainly are not.

“We are Fulham, super Fulham” came the occasional chant from the Hammersmith End hardcore. That should be: “We are Fulham, stoic Fulham” on the evidence of Saturday night, which was clearly not alright for fighting.

Perhaps this is the consequence of winning nothing except promotion and a few celebrity followers in 145 years. Fulham FC claim to be the capital’s oldest extant outfit and style themselves “London’s original football club,” a moniker challenged by supporters of Crystal Palace, whose history can be traced back to 1861. Do the math . . .

There is also unhappiness with the club’s owner. Tickets last night were £40 for adults but, according to the Fulham supporter next to me, prices in the nearly complete Riverside stand will be more than twice that for Premier League games.

Or maybe the flat atmosphere was caused by the selection of a starting XI minus seven of the players who had given Liverpool a run for their money on Wednesday in the League Cup semi-final.

The story of this season’s FA Cup was probably written by sixth-tier Maidstone United two hours before kick-off at the Cottage. They beat an Ipswich Town team showing even more changes than Marco Silva had made. And Ipswich were immediately accused of disrespecting their National League South opponents. “Got what they deserved” was a common verdict.

The same must be said of Fulham, whose head coach chose to put William, Jimenez, Palhinha and Leno on the bench.

Nobody will know whether the match would have had a different outcome if Silva had followed Eddie Howe’s example and picked his strongest possible line-up. Equally, nobody can dispute Fulham posed a bigger threat once the three outfield absentees entered the fray. William in particular was a cut above any other Fulham player and came close to equalising at the far post only a minute after replacing the crocked Wilson.

That would have made the half-time score 1-1. We had decent chances at 0-0, with the returning Murphy shooting straight at the keeper when presented with a gift-wrapped early opportunity and Gordon driving narrowly wide. At the other end, Muniz hit a low shot that was heading towards the right corner of Dubravka’s net until he pushed it out for a corner.

The opening goal came from a high Trippier cross that brought snorts of derision from Fulham fans in the Hammersmith End, wrongly thinking our captain had wildly overhit an attempted pass. He who laughs last, laughs loudest. Whether by accident or design, the ball found man-of-the-match Burn beyond the far post. He headed it back into the danger area, causing panic and a weak attempt to clear that hit Guimaraes on the arm and fell to Longstaff. Yes, the ball deflected off our Brazilian’s upper limb.

No, that arm was not extended or in an unnatural position. Neither was there any attempt to control the ball illegally. Longstaff lashed it home and was the happiest man on the pitch. But not the happiest woman in the ground. That was my daughter Jo, eight rows back in the Hammersmith End and in the perfect position to see her £2 wager on first scorer instantly turn into a £34 profit.

Before kick-off, she had told me to behave. “You’re not going to cause any trouble, Dad, are you?” she asked accusingly. And now Dad was having to stop her celebrations . . .

Fulham had more attempts to score and more possession but Dubravka was not extended in the second half. The only time Jimenez looked dangerous, he stole a march on Botman and headed inches over the bar. By then we were two up, thanks to a Trippier corner, a thumping Botman header that was parried by Rodak and a predatory finish from close range by Burn’s left boot.

All in all, a happy tale from the riverbank. Not a great performance but a good result. A clean sheet away from home, a goal apiece for two likely lads and a certain Mr Shearer standing in the away end to see the clincher hit the net.

More than 60 years after I first watched Tales Of The Riverbank on children’s television and took delight in the antics of Hammy the Hamster, Ratty and their pals (all voiced by Johnny Morris), an FA Cup win next to the Thames still makes me smile.

As for Billy the Badger, Fulham FC’s official mascot, the less said, the better. Any club playing the riverside location card should surely choose a beaver for a mascot!

Stats via BBC Sport:

Fulham 0 Newcastle 2 – Saturday 27 January 2024 7pm:

Goals:

Newcastle United:

Longstaff 39, Burn 61

Fulham:

Possession was Fulham 56% Newcastle 44%

Total shots were Fulham 14 Newcastle 8

Shots on target were Fulham 2 Newcastle 6

Corners were Fulham 10 Newcastle 5

Attendance: 18,960 (Approx 6,000 Newcastle – Incl in home sections)

Referee: Jarred Gillett

Newcastle team v Fulham:

Dubravka, Trippier (Krafth 86), Schar, Botman, Burn, Longstaff, Guimaraes, Miley, Murphy (Livramento 75), Isak, Gordon (Ritchie 90+4)

Unused subs:

Karius, Dummett, Hall, A Murphy, Parkinson, Hernes

Newcastle United confirmed matches to early March 2024:

Tuesday 30 January 2024 – Aston Villa v Newcastle (8.15pm) TNT Sports

Saturday 3 February 2024 – Newcastle v Luton (3pm)

Saturday 10 February 2024 – Forest v Newcastle (5.30pm) Sky Sports

Saturday 17 February 2024 – Newcastle v Bournemouth (3pm)

Saturday 24 February 2024 – Arsenal v Newcastle (8pm) TNT Sports

(Midweek of Wednesday 28 February 2024 – FA Cup fifth round will be played)

Saturday 2 March 2024 – Newcastle v Wolves (3pm)