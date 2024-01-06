Opinion

Sunderland v Newcastle – 30 years of (no) hurt

Sunderland v Newcastle.

After eight long years we have the derby back, due to the ‘luck’ of the draw.

With the Mackems continuing their stay in the lower leagues, we were all left wondering if / when we would ever see this Sunderland v Newcastle fixture played again.

Now it is here.

I thought I would share my record of attending this fixture on Wearside.

It all started on 14 October 1978, as a young teenager (part terrified, bigger part beside myself with excitement) crushed against a barrier in the Roker End, as the masses of travelling black and whites went wild, a Peter Withe header earning a 1-1 draw at Roker Park.

It would be 30 years of (no) hurt as I attended three decades of Sunderland v Newcastle matches.

That first experience of an away derby was with grateful thanks to my older sister marrying a big Newcastle United fan, who then took me and my mate to this game 46 years ago (46 years????), the rest I went to under my own steam.

My Sunderland v Newcastle record on Wearside:

1978 Sunderland 1 Newcastle 1

1985 Sunderland 0 Newcastle 0

1989 Sunderland 0 Newcastle 0

1990 Sunderland 0 Newcastle 0

1991 Sunderland 1 Newcastle 1

1992 Sunderland 1 Newcastle 2

2000 Sunderland 2 Newcastle 2

2001 Sunderland 1 Newcastle 1

2002 Sunderland 0 Newcastle 1

2003 Sunderland 0 Newcastle 1

2006 Sunderland 1 Newcastle 4

2007 Sunderland 1 Newcastle 1

2008 Sunderland 2 Newcastle 1

So there you go, my Sunderland v Newcastle derby record on Wearside, which gives final stats of:

Played 13 Won 4 Drawn 8 Lost 1 Goals Scored 15 Goals Against 10

So as I mentioned earlier, it was 30 years of (no) hurt on my trips to Wearside until 2008, a Shola Ameobi header not enough as Newcastle United went on to lose that October 2008 match and indeed went on to be relegated, thanks to Mike Ashley, Dennis Wise and other Ashley minions.

I went from being a young teenager at that first 1978 Peter Withe game, then well into my 40s before seeing my first ever defeat on Wearside.

As some of the more observant of you may have spotted, I did miss three away derbies during that 30 year period:

1979 Sunderland 2 Newcastle 2

1980 Sunderland 1 Newcastle 0

1996 Sunderland 1 Newcastle 2

The first two I didn’t get the chance of a ticket nor offer of getting taken, whilst the final one of the three was of course when all away fans were banned (apart from the valiant ones who tried to go incognito amongst the home fans, with varying degrees of success…).

It always makes me laugh when Mackems go on about a six match run in more recent times, when for thirty years I went to Wearside and never saw us lose a single time.

Even including those three away derbies I missed during those 30 years, my record would still have read:

Played 16 Won 5 Drawn 9 Lost 2 Goals Scored 19 Goals Against 14

Due to boycotting Mike Ashley, giving up my season ticket due to him and thus losing all my loyalty points, I haven’t managed to get a Sunderland v Newcastle ticket since 2008. Although there have only been six away derbies in that time thanks mainly to the Mackems hiding away in the lower leagues.

Whilst those more recent defeats did of course hurt at the time, on the day of the games, I can honestly say that with the Mike Ashley era becoming an ever increasing blatant waste of time, with our club dead in the water, the pain of them was massively diluted.

As I say, the defeats still hurt, but Ashley had devalued our club so much and there was no intention of trying to create anything positive overall, so each of those more recent derbies happened in isolation. There were just one-off matches that never really counted towards anything. Such as trying to qualify for Europe, winning something, whatever.

Today is different.

I won’t be there in person but I will be there in spirit and watching on TV of course.

Eddie Howe and his Newcastle United players deserve a break in fortune after such an incredible run of bad luck, underpinned by the worst ever situation I have ever seen as a fan, when it comes to players missing for such long periods.

A win today and we are back on the start of a winning run, just Man City up next…

First of all though Sunderland v Newcastle, let’s get the Mackems dealt with first and then move on to sorting out our Premier League form during an extended FA Cup run, hopefully.