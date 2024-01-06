Opinion

Sunderland rip off Newcastle United fans by massively raising drinks prices just for them

Six thousand Newcastle United fans have travelled to Wearside this morning.

Of those, 720 were heading for the Black Cats Bar.

As we showed (see below) on The Mag on Friday, Sunderland taking advantage of for once selling their stadium out against a big Premier League club.

Instead of the usual £65 charged for Sunderland fans to go in the Black Cats Bar as part of a ticket package.

Prices for Newcastle United fans raised by £535 per person, each charged £600. The extra justified by six free drinks and a buffet meal served that the vast majority of the 720 Newcastle United fans would have to eat whilst standing up.

Now the rest of the Newcastle United fans have found out that they have been targeted as well.

Mag contributor Gavin Peterson reporting from Wearside after going to get the drinks in…

‘One of the screens in the concourse hasn’t been updated

£2.10 on a pint

I think they think it’s the fans who are loaded not the owners.’

Normal Sunderland prices:

Prices Sunderland charging Newcastle United fans:

The Mag article on massive price rise in Black Cats Bar – 5 January 2024:

Sunderland official site – Showing what Sunderland fans usually pay and get in the Black Cats Bar:

‘Wear your red and white shirt with pride in the Black Cats Bar while enjoying great pitch views and an informal matchday atmosphere.

Package Includes:

Purchase Menu available until Second Half

Exclusive Food and Drinks offers

Seat at the back of the Carling Stand

Complimentary matchday programme

Exclusive Entrance on the North side of the Stadium

No dress code

Adult tickets for the Black Cats Bar are priced at £65 for Adults’

This is what Newcastle United fans have paid £600 each for in the Black Cats Bar for Saturday’s game:

‘The hospitality ticket option will be situated within the Black Cats Bar and includes the following:

Padded seat in the North Stand (directly accessible from the suite and close to general admission Newcastle United supporters)

Three-course buffet-style meal (main courses served pre-match, desserts served post-match)

Hot drinks

Matchday programme

Arrival drink and canapes

Five drinks tokens plus a full purchase drinks menu from two bars

Exclusive gift for all guests

Entertainment from a Newcastle United legend

This package has been priced by Sunderland AFC at £500+VAT per person (£250+VAT for under 16 years). The cost of coach travel is covered by Newcastle United.

Dress code:

There is no dress code in this Suite for this fixture.

Please note:

Seating areas and tables cannot be reserved in the Suite and the majority of the Suite is standing.’

So, Sunderland fans usually pay £65 to go in the Black Cats Bar.

Newcastle United fans are paying £600, as the Sunderland owner sees the pound signs flashing before his eyes.

So, what are Newcastle fans getting for the extra £535?

Well, it boils down to a mystery ‘free’ gift, having a Newcastle United ‘legend’ appear amongst them, six drinks, nibbles (canapes) as you go in, plus a three course buffet meal.

Get this though, even though paying £535 extra for a few drinks and something to eat basically, most of the 720 Newcastle United fans don’t even get a seat whilst eating their meal!

Pretty outrageous really, charging people £60o for a match ticket, a few drinks and a meal you have to eat standing up…

The greed of the Sunderland owner shining through.