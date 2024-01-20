Opinion

Sunderland fans furious – Returning 2 weeks later and finding out what Newcastle United fans had done

The Sunderland fans are furious.

What about?

Well, it seems to be pretty much everything…

Their latest feeble defeat on Friday night at home to Hull means it is now only two wins and five defeats in their last eight games.

The Sunderland fans having forced out Tony Mowbray and looking a bit foolish now, when you read some of this vitriol aimed at Michael Beale, demanding he be sacked after a month in charge.

The Sunderland fans only appearing uncertain, when it comes to whether they hate Beale or owner Kyril Louis-Dreyfus the most.

For once, Newcastle United and their supporters actually a distant third when it comes to the hating from Sunderland fans…

Sunderland fans reacting via their RTG message board:

‘2 weeks later it looks as though there is zero prospect of anyone losing their jobs over the whole debacle and there is still Mag graffiti all over the place.’

‘There was a picture taken during the match in the BCB(?) and it showed some artwork of “HA’WAY THE LADS'” which had been crossed out and replaced with “HOWAY THE LADS”.

It was probably on Look North as they were rubbing our noses.

Dawn Thewlis on last nights Look North review of the game was at it again with words to the effect ‘To-nights game is the first home game since Sunderland were thrashed by the Magpies in the FA Cup’ and cut to a picture of Isak celebrating in front of the North Stand.’

‘Look at this

‘Notice a lot of graffiti, stickers and vandalism. Fair few Sunderland badges defaced on posters. Probably stay like that for years. Would post a picture but have no idea how.’

‘Full refit of the stand and bcb and bill it to the Murdering scum up the road’

‘Probably couldn’t afford the sandpaper. Maybe we will loan a sheet or two.’

‘Probably waiting for The Scums cheque ( for donating their share of the gate receipts) to clear then they’ll buy some sandpaper and get Beale to sand it down.’

‘I bet if someone wrote FTM and fuck off KLD it would be removed asap.’

‘Photo could be have taken anywhere, probs someone stirring the sh.t a bit more.’

‘After the uproar that went on giving the mags the full north stand you would honestly think the club would at least tidy up any shi.e like that.

I’m not putting another penny in until Dreyfus fu..s off.’

‘and they expect folk to pay £800 for a season in the Black Cats Bar again in March?’

‘Everything about the Newcastle game was handled really badly, completely tone deaf. They also haven’t helped themselves by getting rid of Mowbray and replacing him with an out-of-work chancer, who appears to be taking us backwards.’

‘Two weeks to clean and sort it out.

Doesn’t take a genius to predict that there could’ve been some damage.

Probably awaiting Newcastle to get back and front the bill / arrange the clean.’

‘I don’t know how to post the pictures but I sit right behind the goal in the north stand behind the camera gantry.Last night it was covered(the gantry) in rubbish (cups pop bottles ect) clearly left over from the cup game.’

‘Did the club really think those knuckle dragging sportswashed would just turn up, watch the game and leave without leaving a trace (bar their stench) ?

Take pride in your home FFS.’

‘Hopefully an invoice for all the damage will be sent up the road ……I doubt it though, the money ear marked for transfers will be used.’

‘Mag stickers left all over in the North Stand, I heard from a club source last night. Two weeks after that horror event to get things put right, yet it was still in evidence last night. Says it all really, they don’t care about our fans.’

‘”NUFC” in big bold letters on one of the hand dryers in the North Stand yesterday.’

‘It’s an absolute joke. Just handed over the ground to them.’

‘There was graffiti in bogs in the north stand, and evidence of the mags trying to burn the various signs around the place with the badge on.’

‘Stoke at home protest.

Fans need to vote with their feet and not turn up for this one.’

‘The supposed one for last night went well.’

‘I’m in for a protest like.’

‘It all sounds a bit Geordie to me. I’m not comfortable with it.

How about we get behind the lads? Show them some support unlike last night.

We pride ourselves on our support (numerically at least), let’s not take that away.’

‘Carry on supporting and nothing will change.’

‘Shame we didn’t do that with Mowbray. We’d be in a play off position now.’

‘The club needs your support not some lefty rebelion type protest…It’s hard I know but protests solve nothing but create poor PR…It’s our club, through thick and thin and loyal supporters support not Destroy!’

‘KLD and the club were doing ok and generally in the right path.

Sack someone for the Mags calamity, sack Beal, get 2 experienced players in (striker essential) and appoint a manager who fits the club.

It can be reversed quite easily.’

‘Here they come ‘Don’t vent any frustration, just accept it or we’ll look like mags’. f…ing do one man.

Clubs being ran on peanuts and the last 5 weeks or so its started to unravel.’

‘Should do protest match from town with a banner.’

Beale on chants from Sunderland fans: “I think this young group are finding that difficult. I would ask for the fans to get behind them.”‘

‘It’s him whose getting boo’d !!’

‘F… off Beale. No one likes you and you aren’t wanted here.’

‘Hes been here 5 minutes and slates us? The f…ing cheek.’

‘Must’ve thought we wanted the players sacked in the morning. Easy mistake to make…’

‘It’s like at the moment the club are prepared to die on this hill rather than anyone admit any wrongdoing or take the very basic steps to get the fans on side.

Sack Davidson, apologise for the mags game and sort the club shop out. If they’d done those things I guarantee their would be more patience from the fans.’

‘At this point we’re better off just supporting the other team and hope we lose until he’s gone.’

‘He’s already completed the checklist of who to blame in 7 games. A new record for the excuse making f***ing charlatan

He’s blamed the players

He’s blamed Speakmans recruitment

Now he’s blamed the fans.’

‘Atmosphere has been shi.e for years. Its been a steady decline season on season.’

‘Even the Derby wasn’t that good compared to what it was in years gone by. I remember the first ever derby at the SoL when we drew 2-2 with them. Probably the best atmosphere I’ve ever been in.’

‘Maybe cause a stir by going to our seats on 5 mins into game vs Stoke.’

‘Loads do that anyaway man.’

‘At the point where atmosphere is an embarrassment. 3/4 of the ground is silent except when there’s cause for a moan, and last night was one of the worst I can remember for that. Moaning, whinging at anything that went wrong.’

The atmosphere is often non-existent

Only really here from the south stand when they’re complaining about the referee, or last night when they wanted our new manager sacked.’

‘Just embarrassing all round from KLD and the rest of them.’

CONCLUSIONS

Now I have no idea (nor do seemingly the vast majority of the Sunderland fans above) of what Newcastle United fans did or didn’t do two weeks ago.

Well, apart from celebrating three goals and enjoying their team dominating the derby (mis-)match from the very first whistle.

No idea whether that image posted above is even from the Black Cats Bar, never mind knowing exactly who scrawled that message in pen. Whether it was even a Newcastle fan, if indeed this is a genuine image taken in the BCB.

The Newcastle fans in the Black Cats Bar had paid £600 each, for some ‘free’ drinks and a three course buffet meal that most of them had to eat standing up, as there are only enough seats for less than 50 per cent of the BCB capacity (which I am guessing rarely is a problem…). Would somebody who had paid £600 bother scrawling something like that, rather than throwing the ‘free’ pints down? Who knows.

I am amused at how many other Sunderland fans claim to have seen widespread other damage caused by Newcastle United fans, yet have no photos, or claim they don’t know how to upload images online. Remember, the Mackems brought in digital tickets before NUFC did, so the overwhelming majority of the Sunderland fans at their matching have smartphones, smartphones that can take photos…

Anyway, nice to see that the NUFC hammering two weeks ago and the news of the (alleged) graffiti left behind, have played their part in adding to the outrage on Wearside.

Long may it continue.

It is now nine years and counting since Sunderland last won against Newcastle United and indeed eight years since they even won a corner in a derby game against NUFC.

Howay The Lads!