News

Sunderland boss speaks after Newcastle United humiliation – The less said about it the better

Michael Beale watched on as his Sunderland team were outclassed from the first whistle.

His team lucky to lose at home by ‘only’ three.

Michael Beale very honest after the humiliating home annihilation, admitting that there was a huge gulf between the two teams / clubs.

The recently installed boss saying that the only way his players can move positively on from this, is to be honest about how much better Newcastle United were in every department and to try and close that gap in quality.

Michael Beale speaking after Sunderland’s home demolition by Newcastle United:

“Clearly it wasn’t what anybody wanted the game to go…

“I felt first half defensively we were ok.

“We weren’t tidy enough or brave enough in possession.

“We didn’t win enough duels and we talked about that at half-time, our intention was to come back out and be right on the front foot.

“Obviously we concede a goal straight away and the less said about it the better, it is a mistake from everybody, not just the players in and around it in terms of decision making.

“After that we had two or three moments, we hit the bar and the keeper made some good saves and tactically what we was trying to do, was much much better.

“But the two goals in the second half we shoot ourselves in the foot.

“The third goal we lose the ball when we have no need to, we make a rash challenge when we don’t need to.

“I think it is a real harsh lesson for us today.

“There is clearly a gap between the two clubs.

“In terms of finance and everything.

“On the pitch there was gaps in terms of levels as well.

“If we are really honest about that and although that hurts, if we are really honest about it and use that, then we will improve.

“That will help get us where we want to be, if we are honest.

“But the honesty thing is really important.

“We need to improve.

“We can’t cut any corners.

“We need to train better, our standards need to be better, we need to be better out there, we need to be more ruthless.

“All those things, if you keep getting away with it, or individuals do.

“When you come up against the bigger teams, teams like today who have played in the Champions League, who have beat a PSG, they have beat a Chelsea, so I think that is their strongest team, well then, you have to take the feedback…

“So if we take our medicine today, because that is what we have to do, if we are honest about the gap we need to close… then we will make the improvements.”

Stats via BBC Sport:

Sunderland 0 Newcastle 3 – Saturday 6 January 2024 12.30pm:

Goals:

Newcastle United:

Ballard OG 35, Isak 46,, 90 pen

Sunderland:

(Half-time stats in brackets)

Possession was Sunderland 36% (28%) Newcastle 64% (72%)

Total shots were Sunderland 5 (1) Newcastle 10 (6)

Shots on target were Sunderland 2 (0) Newcastle 4 (2)

Corners were Sunderland 0 (0) Newcastle 5 (2)

Attendance: 44,814 (6,000 Newcastle)

Referee: Craig Pawson

Newcastle team v Sunderland:

Dubravka, Trippier, Schar (Lascelles 90+2), Botman, Burn (Dummett 90+2), Guimaraes, Longstaff, Joelinton (Miley 47), Isak, Gordon (Ritchie 90+2), Almiron (Livramento 90+2)

Unused subs:

Karius, Krafth, Hall, Parkinson

(Eddie Howe reflects as United hammer the Mackems – Sunderland 0 Newcastle 3 – Read HERE)

(Sunderland 0 Newcastle 3 – Match ratings and comments on all the Newcastle United players – Read HERE)

(Sunderland 0 Newcastle 3 – Instant Newcastle United fan / writer reaction – Read HERE)

(Geordies outclass Mackems on and off the pitch – Sunderland 0 Newcastle 3 – Read HERE)

Newcastle United confirmed matches to end of February 2024:

Saturday 13 January 2024 – Newcastle v Man City (5.30pm) TNT Sports

Tuesday 30 January 2024 – Aston Villa v Newcastle (8.15pm) TNT Sports

Saturday 3 February 2024 – Newcastle v Luton (3pm)

Saturday 10 February 2024 – Forest v Newcastle (5.30pm) Sky Sports

Saturday 17 February 2024 – Newcastle v Bournemouth (3pm)

Saturday 24 February 2024 – Arsenal v Newcastle (8pm) TNT Sports