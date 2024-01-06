Opinion

Sunderland 0 Newcastle 3 – Match ratings and comments on all the Newcastle United players

We asked Jonathan Drape-Comyn to give us his match ratings and player comments after Sunderland 0 Newcastle 3.

MATCH RATINGS:

Dubravka – 8

Two great saves in the second half.

A big game and a big clean sheet for him.

Trippier – 8

Solid game.

All the talk from mackems before the game was about how Jack Clarke was a good player but he didn’t get a look in.

Schar – 8

Looked comfortable. Didn’t break sweat.

Botman – 8

Did well also, didn’t have to get out of second gear.

Burn – 9

Didn’t put a foot wrong, great performance.

Looked like he had an extra yard of pace in him going forward today too.

Bruno – 8

What a pass to Joelinton for the goal.

Made things happen but did lose his way slightly when his mate went off.

Not a big fan of giving it the big one in front of the away end on 50 minutes but maybe I’m a grumpy sod.

Good game nonetheless.

Longstaff – 7

Makes some great forward runs but too much of a headless chicken at times for me in the middle of the park.

Needs to have a bigger impact on the game.

Joelinton – 9

Great play for the first goal.

Could have been a 10 if he’d continued like that for the whole game.

He was by far the best player on the pitch in the first half. So dominant.

We looked a little more open in the middle of the park without him…

Almiron – 9

Some really good moments and worked his socks off.

Not only won the ball but a really good assist for the second goal.

Could have set up Isak for a first goal too. One of his best performances for NUFC.

Gordon – 9

Not on the ball as much as you’d want him to but every time he was, he caused their left back all sorts of problems.

Won the penalty too.

Really disciplined too. Kept his head. Brilliant.

Isak – 8.5

Struggled and looked isolated in the first half but stayed cool and almost always pops up with a goal.

That was a decent finish with his left foot by the way for his first goal… two goals in the derby. Not bad!

SUBS:

Miley – 7

A great experience for him at 17.

Did ok and kept things ticking over.

Lascelles – N/A

Not on long enough to judge.

Dummett – N/A

Not on long enough to judge.

Ritchie – N/A

Not on long enough to judge.

Livramento – N/A

Not on long enough to judge.

Eddie Howe – 10

Spot on.

That is a massive massive win.

Back to an almost full strength team. Great mentality.

A word on the mackems?

They really rolled the red carpet out for us which is unforgivable really. They’ll never go anywhere under their current manager who is useless.

Others won’t agree with me but that’s a shame because I wish we played them twice every season.

Stats via BBC Sport:

Sunderland 0 Newcastle 3 – Saturday 6 January 2024 12.30pm:

Goals:

Newcastle United:

Ballard OG 35, Isak 46,, 90 pen

Sunderland:

(Half-time stats in brackets)

Possession was Sunderland 36% (28%) Newcastle 64% (72%)

Total shots were Sunderland 5 (1) Newcastle 10 (6)

Shots on target were Sunderland 2 (0) Newcastle 4 (2)

Corners were Sunderland 0 (0) Newcastle 5 (2)

Attendance: 44,814 (6,000 Newcastle)

Referee: Craig Pawson

Newcastle team v Sunderland:

Dubravka, Trippier, Schar (Lascelles 90+2), Botman, Burn (Dummett 90+2), Guimaraes, Longstaff, Joelinton (Miley 47), Isak, Gordon (Ritchie 90+2), Almiron (Livramento 90+2)

Unused subs:

Karius, Krafth, Hall, Parkinson

