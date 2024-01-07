News

Sunderland 0 Newcastle 3 – Interesting independent ratings on the Newcastle United players

It ended Sunderland 0 Newcastle 3.

Eddie Howe’s side dominating the match throughout.

The overwhelming pressure eventually forcing an own goal, followed by a double from Alexander Isak after the break.

Looking at the individuals in black and white, interesting to get an independent perspective on how this played out.

Whoscored ratings use data from every single Premier League match, over 200 raw statistics included in the automated calculation of a player’s rating, weighted according to their influence within the game.

Every event of importance is taken into account, with a positive or negative effect on ratings weighted in relation to its area on the pitch and its outcome.

Now whoscored have published their independent player ratings for this Sunderland 0 Newcastle 3 match:

(The way they display the subs means only a maximum of four can be shown for one team at any one time, sub Lewis Miley was rated 6.2)

As you can see, the very highest rated home starting player was Neil, who had a rating of 6.5.

The same as the very lowest rated Newcastle starter, Sean Longstaff.

A bit harsh on the Geordie midfielder!

Whilst at the very top of these independent automated ratings for NUFC players was Miguel Almiron (8.7).

Next highest were Isak (7.8) and Trippier (7.6).

I thought all that trio were excellent but in truth, Newcastle United were so dominant due to the fact that nobody played badly. The likes of Joelinton, Gordon and Bruno certainly deserving higher than these automated independent ratings.

Loads of great performances though as United got the job done.

Worth comparing these automated ratings to the ones we featured on The Mag, Jonathan Drape-Comyn giving these person ratings HERE on the Newcastle United players against Sunderland.

Stats via BBC Sport:

Sunderland 0 Newcastle 3 – Saturday 6 January 2024 12.30pm:

Goals:

Newcastle United:

Ballard OG 35, Isak 46, 90 pen

Sunderland:

(Half-time stats in brackets)

Possession was Sunderland 36% (28%) Newcastle 64% (72%)

Total shots were Sunderland 5 (1) Newcastle 10 (6)

Shots on target were Sunderland 2 (0) Newcastle 4 (2)

Corners were Sunderland 0 (0) Newcastle 5 (2)

Attendance: 44,814 (6,000 Newcastle)

Referee: Craig Pawson

Newcastle team v Sunderland:

Dubravka, Trippier, Schar (Lascelles 90+2), Botman, Burn (Dummett 90+2), Guimaraes, Longstaff, Joelinton (Miley 47), Isak, Gordon (Ritchie 90+2), Almiron (Livramento 90+2)

Unused subs:

Karius, Krafth, Hall, Parkinson

Newcastle United confirmed matches to end of February 2024:

Saturday 13 January 2024 – Newcastle v Man City (5.30pm) TNT Sports

Tuesday 30 January 2024 – Aston Villa v Newcastle (8.15pm) TNT Sports

Saturday 3 February 2024 – Newcastle v Luton (3pm)

Saturday 10 February 2024 – Forest v Newcastle (5.30pm) Sky Sports

Saturday 17 February 2024 – Newcastle v Bournemouth (3pm)

Saturday 24 February 2024 – Arsenal v Newcastle (8pm) TNT Sports