Opinion

Sunderland 0 Newcastle 3 – Instant Newcastle United fan / writer reaction

Sunderland 0 Newcastle 3 – Saturday 6 January 2024 12.30pm:

Instant fan / writer reaction from some of our regular contributors on The Mag.

Nat Seaton:

‘A day to remember!

An early start but well worth it.

Without being at our very best we were more than good enough for the win.

An away win and the sweetest of them all, I’ve missed these days (especially when winning!).

3-0 was about right. Well done lads. On to the 4th round and maybe an easier home draw!’

Jamie Smith:

‘Absolutely mint.

Newcastle are back and after all the worry about this draw it turned into the perfect opportunity to get our season rebooted.

Almiron and Trippier were excellent but Bruno ran the show from the first whistle.

Now if this bus can please get away from Sunderland and get me to a nice Newcastle bar please.’

GToon:

‘Fantastic win. We brushed them aside and showed the gulf in quality.

This was a huge win for us and just what we needed.

The lads were great across the pitch.

Now let’s celebrate and make sure we leave their ground nice and tidy hahaha!’

Matt Busby said to Joe Harvey…:

‘Now, that is how to win a derby!

It helps of course, if the opposition are rank poor which is what our neighbours from down the road are. Even more than I supposed.

Credit to our keeper who I’ve criticised of late. A couple of good saves in the second half, that one where he improvised with his leg after a wicked deflection being very important.

Bruno was outstanding. Deserved MOTM from the biased co-commentator, who made up a trio of former Mackems that ITV rolled out for this one. Quite astonishing to have to listen to that tripe.

We missed big Joe to an extent but that probably says more about his first half performance which was immense. I hope he’s okay and was just taken off as a precautionary measure.

I also spotted a right footed pass from Miggy on the byline in the 85th minute, such was our dominance.

Let’s hope the fourth round draw is more forgiving than when we’ve been pulled out of the hat in our other cup ties this season.

Oh and how satisfying was winning 3-0 at their place? A scoreline that has a certain resonance to it…… HTL. NUWNBD.’

David Punton:

‘Sweet revenge. Joy on the Wear for the Mags!

After losing a few against this lot in the Ashley years we have our win.

It was easy! They have barely landed a glove on us.

A PR own goal in midweek with the Black Cats bar and an og to get us up and running – albeit Isak was lurking.

We’ve mugged them for the second, big time. Poor naive play and Isak sealed it.

The third a deserved penalty and Isak no mistake from the spot. Job done. Bragging rights ours.

Enjoy this lads and lasses – it’s been a long time coming.

An amazing day and I’d have traded recent losses for this win today. No doubt.’

Billy Miller:

‘I never subscribed to the whole ‘we don’t need this game, right now’ theory.

This was precisely the game we needed.

An easy stroll and confidence boosting domination against useless opposition.

Our closest rivals can stop banging on about how long it’s been since we beat them now.

Happy not to play them for another 8 years.’

Simon Ritter:

‘As my Sunderland-supporting mate Les said: “It was men against boys.”

Being slightly more articulate, I would describe it as a thoroughly professional performance, though we took rather longer than I would have liked to open the scoring.

Longstaff broke forward dangerously but missed two or three half-chances.

A neutral would have thought we had 11 players to Sunderland’s 10, such was our ability to find a spare man when in possession.

Miggy Stardust returned to his best form, Big Joe and his Brazilian buddy bossed midfield and Isak was his typical controlled self, finishing coolly from open play and from the spot.

The injury to Joelinton is a blow because he had a storming game until substituted.

Sunderland’s best spell was immediately after our second goal, when for 10 or 15 minutes they looked capable of possibly making a game of it.

Job done, let’s have a home tie in round four.’

Tony Mallabar:

‘They got it, they got it.

Nice guy Eddie obviously instilled what it meant to us.

Last week’s defeat to luckypool saw us a level behind them.

Today we showed the dark side we are two levels above them.’

Stats via BBC Sport:

Sunderland 0 Newcastle 3 – Saturday 6 January 2024 12.30pm:

Goals:

Newcastle United:

Ballard OG 35, Isak 46,, 90 pen

Sunderland:

(Half-time stats in brackets)

Possession was Sunderland 36% (28%) Newcastle 64% (72%)

Total shots were Sunderland 5 (1) Newcastle 10 (6)

Shots on target were Sunderland 2 (0) Newcastle 4 (2)

Corners were Sunderland 0 (0) Newcastle 5 (2)

Attendance: 44,814 (6,000 Newcastle)

Referee: Craig Pawson

Newcastle team v Sunderland:

Dubravka, Trippier, Schar (Lascelles 90+2), Botman, Burn (Dummett 90+2), Guimaraes, Longstaff, Joelinton (Miley 47), Isak, Gordon (Ritchie 90+2), Almiron (Livramento 90+2)

Unused subs:

Karius, Krafth, Hall, Parkinson

(Geordies outclass Mackems on and off the pitch – Sunderland 0 Newcastle 3 – Read HERE)

Newcastle United confirmed matches to end of February 2024:

Saturday 13 January 2024 – Newcastle v Man City (5.30pm) TNT Sports

Tuesday 30 January 2024 – Aston Villa v Newcastle (8.15pm) TNT Sports

Saturday 3 February 2024 – Newcastle v Luton (3pm)

Saturday 10 February 2024 – Forest v Newcastle (5.30pm) Sky Sports

Saturday 17 February 2024 – Newcastle v Bournemouth (3pm)

Saturday 24 February 2024 – Arsenal v Newcastle (8pm) TNT Sports