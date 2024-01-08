News

Steve Bruce discusses Eddie Howe’s position and how the derby played out

Steve Bruce has been discussing Newcastle United and Eddie Howe.

The former NUFC boss speaking in the aftermath of Saturday’s derby match.

Steve Bruce asked for his thoughts on what is happening at St James’ Park.

Steve Bruce speaking to Sky Sports about Sunderland 0 Newcastle 3:

“At the end of the day it showed you the gulf didn’t it.

“There was a gulf in class at the end of the day.

“It was a really really comfortable derby win.

“And over the weekend, the great thing is looking for that [FA Cup] shock, where it is going to come from.

“The lowest ranked club in the competition, Maidstone probably pulled off the biggest shock of the weekend.

“Yeah, I just thought Newcastle were too good, too strong for Sunderland, all over the pitch.”

Presenter:

‘Did Eddie Howe need the win?’

Steve Bruce:

“Did he need the win?

“Well you know, there’s another one, he had constant… of all the the great things he has done and he has had a bad six or eight weeks.

“These things happen when you are at the top level.

“I thought they [Newcastle United] looked back to their best.

“They look as if they are getting a few injuries back.

“Important that the centre-halves [Botman and Schar] are available, Trippier available.

“They need their big players fit.

“And when they are all fit, I think they are fine.”

Stats via BBC Sport:

Sunderland 0 Newcastle 3 – Saturday 6 January 2024 12.30pm:

Goals:

Newcastle United:

Ballard OG 35, Isak 46, 90 pen

Sunderland:

(Half-time stats in brackets)

Possession was Sunderland 36% (28%) Newcastle 64% (72%)

Total shots were Sunderland 5 (1) Newcastle 10 (6)

Shots on target were Sunderland 2 (0) Newcastle 4 (2)

Corners were Sunderland 0 (0) Newcastle 5 (2)

Attendance: 44,814 (6,000 Newcastle)

Referee: Craig Pawson

Newcastle team v Sunderland:

Dubravka, Trippier, Schar (Lascelles 90+2), Botman, Burn (Dummett 90+2), Guimaraes, Longstaff, Joelinton (Miley 47), Isak, Gordon (Ritchie 90+2), Almiron (Livramento 90+2)

Unused subs:

Karius, Krafth, Hall, Parkinson

Newcastle United confirmed matches to end of February 2024:

Saturday 13 January 2024 – Newcastle v Man City (5.30pm) TNT Sports

Tuesday 30 January 2024 – Aston Villa v Newcastle (8.15pm) TNT Sports

Saturday 3 February 2024 – Newcastle v Luton (3pm)

Saturday 10 February 2024 – Forest v Newcastle (5.30pm) Sky Sports

Saturday 17 February 2024 – Newcastle v Bournemouth (3pm)

Saturday 24 February 2024 – Arsenal v Newcastle (8pm) TNT Sports