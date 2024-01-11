Transfer Market

Standard Liege official statement – Newcastle United have activated Isaac Hayden recall clause

Isaac Hayden is on his way back to Tyneside.

Thursday seeing Standard Liege releasing a statement (see below), revealing that Newcastle United have activated a ‘recall clause’ in his loan deal.

The 28 year old looked to be making a decent impression and getting regular football, starting eight league matches for Standard Liege up to and including 11 November.

However, after Standard Liege lost 6-0 at Antwerp that day, these last two months have seen only one more league start, Isaac Hayden named in the starting eleven that drew 1-1 with Sint-Truiden on 27 December.

In the summer Eddie Howe had made clear that along with Ryan Fraser and Jeff Hendrick, Isaac Hayden wouldn’t be named in the official Newcastle United squad when the Premier League kicked off this season.

The trio were training with the NUFC Under 21s and then whilst Fraser and Hendrick found loan clubs, Isaac Hayden saw a loan move to promoted Luton collapse, with no reasons made public, then the Premier League / English summer transfer window closed with still no new club for Hayden.

However, with the transfer window in Belgium open until 6 September 2023, on 5 September a loan move to Standard Liege was announced.

As to what happens now, it remains to be seen where Isaac Hayden will be for the rest of the season.

He still has two and a half years left on his United contract.

Some media have claimed that Isaac Hayden will be heading out to a Championship club on a loan deal for the rest of this season.

However, with the ongoing injury situation, no doubt some Newcastle fans will wonder whether Eddie Howe may have a look at him in training, with a possibility of a u-turn and including him in the Newcastle United Premier League squad for these next four or so months.

Standard Liege official statement – 11 January 2024:

‘The English club has activated the recall clause provided for in the loan contract of Isaac Hayden who therefore returns to Newcastle.

Standard de Liège wishes Isaac all the best for the rest of his professional career.’