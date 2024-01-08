News

St James’ Park appointment confirmed for young Newcastle United stars

Always good to see the young Newcastle United stars getting their chance to play at St James’ Park.

So it is positive news to see the club confirm that the upcoming FA Youth Cup third round match will be played there.

St James’ Park hosting a 7pm kick-off on Wednesday 17 January, as the young NUFC stars take on Bournemouth.

Hopefully a decent crowd will turn out to back them.

Newcastle United official announcement – 8 January 2024:

‘Newcastle United Under-18s’ FA Youth Cup fourth round tie at home to AFC Bournemouth will take place at St. James’ Park on Wednesday, 17th January.

The Toon teenagers booked their spot in round four following a 7-2 thrashing of Leyton Orient at Whitley Park last month, with Sean Neave’s brace along with strikes from Anthony Munda, Scott Bailey, Trevan Sanusi, Rory Powell and Dylan Charlton sealing an impressive victory for Graeme Carrick’s side.

United’s youngsters have been rewarded with a home tie against Bournemouth, who claimed a 2-0 away win against their West Bromwich Albion counterparts in round three. Kick-off is set at 7pm (GMT).

The young Magpies will be aiming to win the trophy for a third time in the club’s history after tasting success in 1962 before a side including Geordie midfielder Paul Gascoigne, lifted the cup in 1985.

United’s youngsters reached the quarter-finals of the competition in 2021 with a side involving Elliot Anderson, beating the likes of Huddersfield Town, Leeds United and Watford, before exiting at the hands of eventual winners Aston Villa at St. James’ Park.

Tickets for United’s FA Youth Cup fourth round tie against AFC Bournemouth at St. James’ Park are priced at £3 for adults and £1 concessions. Please note admission prices as stated apply to season ticket holders.’