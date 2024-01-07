Some very interesting Sunderland v Newcastle United derby stats
Sunderland v Newcastle was great fun on Saturday.
A great advert for the region.
Northumbria Police reporting no real trouble off the pitch, Newcastle United reporting no real trouble picking up a very easy win.
I thought I would bring you some very interesting Sunderland v Newcastle stats…
Lewis Miley was aged nine the last time Sunderland won a derby.
It is seven years ten months since Sunderland last scored in a derby match.
I tell a lie, Daniel Ballard scored a cracking goal on Saturday.
Sunderland have had nine managers (17 including caretaker bosses) since they last had one who enjoyed a win against Newcastle.
Sunderland raised the price of a pint of lager from the usual £4.40….
To £6.50…
Saturday was the first time Sunderland have filled their stadium since Beyonce last played there.
Sunderland owner Kyril Louis-Dreyfus wasn’t old enough to vote, the last time Sunderland won against Newcastle.
Seagulls weren’t an endangered species on Wearside the last time Sunderland won a derby match.
Sunderland raised the price of the Black Cats Bar package from the usual £65 to £600 for Newcastle fans. They justified the £535 increase by giving NUFC fans six ‘free’ drinks and a buffet meal that the vast majority had to eat standing up.
Sunderland have had two ownership takeovers since they last won against Newcastle United.
Sunderland haven’t won a corner against Newcastle United since 2016.
