Opinion

Some very interesting Sunderland v Newcastle United derby stats

Sunderland v Newcastle was great fun on Saturday.

A great advert for the region.

Northumbria Police reporting no real trouble off the pitch, Newcastle United reporting no real trouble picking up a very easy win.

I thought I would bring you some very interesting Sunderland v Newcastle stats…

Lewis Miley was aged nine the last time Sunderland won a derby.

It is seven years ten months since Sunderland last scored in a derby match.

I tell a lie, Daniel Ballard scored a cracking goal on Saturday.

Sunderland have had nine managers (17 including caretaker bosses) since they last had one who enjoyed a win against Newcastle.

Sunderland raised the price of a pint of lager from the usual £4.40….

To £6.50…

Saturday was the first time Sunderland have filled their stadium since Beyonce last played there.

Sunderland owner Kyril Louis-Dreyfus wasn’t old enough to vote, the last time Sunderland won against Newcastle.

Seagulls weren’t an endangered species on Wearside the last time Sunderland won a derby match.

Sunderland raised the price of the Black Cats Bar package from the usual £65 to £600 for Newcastle fans. They justified the £535 increase by giving NUFC fans six ‘free’ drinks and a buffet meal that the vast majority had to eat standing up.

Sunderland have had two ownership takeovers since they last won against Newcastle United.

Sunderland haven’t won a corner against Newcastle United since 2016.