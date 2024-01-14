Opinion

Some people incapable of accepting you can play well AND get beat

Nor can they accept that you can say both teams ‘deserved’ the win…

Manchester City because they were the superior team overall, with more chances.

Newcastle United due to how they battled and defended, no positive subs available, created plenty chances / situations in the first half to score more goals and scored two brilliant ones.

The victors write history and of course this game is now all about how Man City won it, nothing else.

Personally, I don’t think Eddie Howe / NUFC could have done any more than they did, apart from finishing more of the chances in the first half.

Ironically, Isak and Gordon scored two far more difficult goals than some of the other chances / situations that came Newcastle’s way.

If Newcastle United had tried to get forward in the second half like we did in the first, they (Man City) would have had massive gaps to play through and we would have got torn apart, plus the players would have been even more knackered the last 20 minutes.

Guardiola’s team scored three brilliant goals, as we did two, that killer one from De Bruyne though, it was a brilliant pass to get behind our midfield and then NUFC so unlucky as it went through Schar’s legs and if the Belgium international had struck it any other place, I don’t think he scores and I think Newcastle would have held on to win.

Fine margins.

Last season, Joelinton and Willock were massive in terms of chasing down the opposition midfield, along with Longstaff, massive energy up and down the pitch, covering everything. Tonali would have been the same but better I think, in terms of added quality. Bruno and Miley are both lacking pace and Gordon is doing ok at defensive work but Willock was far better at it, though not as good as Gordon going forward.

A conundrum.

With the injuries / missing players this season, I think simply serious bad luck in most cases, freak injuries and loads of them.

Botman landed awkwardly against Liverpool and to me that was the starting point of his big injury.

Burn landed on his back against Arsenal.

Anderson another freak back injury.

Barnes that freak foot injury against Sheffield United with nobody around him.

Murphy and Pope freak shoulder dislocations.

The Tonali ban.

Targett a serious injury with nobody around him, a few minutes into that League Cup game at Old Trafford.

A Mackem caused that latest Joelinton one when pushing him as he ran.

Willock obviously a serious injury end of last season and difficult to shake it off.

Whilst Wilson is Wilson and it has ended up him and Isak having to then play on when the other is knackered and then all the games each of them play in a concentrated period, get them knackered again.

Stats via BBC Sport:

Newcastle 2 Manchester City 3 – Saturday 13 January 2024 5.30pm:

Goals:

Newcastle United:

Isak 35, Gordon 37

Man City:

Bernardo Silva 26, De Bruyne 74, Bobb 90+1

(Half-time stats in brackets)

Possession was Man City 73% (69%) Newcastle 27% (31%)

Total shots were Man City 27 (11) Newcastle 12 (7)

Shots on target were Man City 11 (3) Newcastle 5 (3)

Corners were Man City 13 (5) Newcastle 3 (2)

Attendance: 52,190 (3,000 Man City)

Referee: Chris Kavanagh

Newcastle team v Manchester City:

Dubravka, Trippier, Schar, Botman, Burn, Longstaff, Guimaraes, Miley, Almiron, Isak, Gordon (Hall 86)

Unused subs:

Karius, Gillespie, Dummett, Lascelles, Ritchie, Krafth, A Murphy, Parkinson

Newcastle United confirmed matches to end of February 2024:

Saturday 27 January 2024 – Fulham v Newcastle (7pm) ITV4

Tuesday 30 January 2024 – Aston Villa v Newcastle (8.15pm) TNT Sports

Saturday 3 February 2024 – Newcastle v Luton (3pm)

Saturday 10 February 2024 – Forest v Newcastle (5.30pm) Sky Sports

Saturday 17 February 2024 – Newcastle v Bournemouth (3pm)

Saturday 24 February 2024 – Arsenal v Newcastle (8pm) TNT Sports