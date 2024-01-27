Opinion

Some interesting Fulham v Newcastle United stats

Fulham v Newcastle United is up next.

Thirteenth in the Premier League table up against tenth.

However, that is not the only ‘interesting’ stat though, ahead of this game in West London.

Here are a few other ‘interesting’ Fulham v Newcastle United stats to be chewing over as you look forward to the game.

BBC Sport coming up with some of these ahead of this weekend…

Newcastle United have won all of their last four matches (all in Premier League) against Fulham, scoring ten goals and conceding only one.

Fulham have lost all four of their FA Cup matches against Newcastle United, with those coming between 1908 and 1961. They also conceded at least four goals in every defeat.

Since 2017 Newcastle have not lost to Fulham, NUFC keeping five clean sheets in seven games (all competitions), scoring 16 goals and conceding only two.

There has been an average of six goals per game scored in the previous FA Cup ties between Fulham and Newcastle (24 goals in four games). In the entire history of the FA Cup from the first round onwards, the only fixture that has seen more goals per game (minimum four matches) is Aston Villa v Wednesbury Old Athletic (8.8, 35 goals in four games in the 1880s).

In their last 17 FA Cup campaigns, Newcastle have lost ten times in the third round, six times in the fourth round, once in the sixth round (quarter final).

Fulham reached the FA Cup fifth round last season, eliminating Sunderland in the fourth round. They have not progressed from the fourth round in consecutive seasons since doing so in three in a row between 2008-09 and 2010-11.

Newcastle United have lost their past seven FA Cup matches against Premier League opposition, all while as a top-flight side themselves. No top-tier team has ever lost eight consecutive FA Cup matches against fellow top-flight sides, with Liverpool (1932-46) and Charlton (1955-2003) also losing seven in a row.

Eddie Howe has never won an FA Cup match against a Premier League opponent in nine previous attempts (D1 L8), with this his first such match as Newcastle boss. The previous nine games were as Burnley manager (L2) and at Bournemouth (D1 L6).