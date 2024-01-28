Opinion

Some interesting Fulham v Newcastle United (post-match) stats

Fulham v Newcastle United on Saturday night.

Thirteenth in the Premier League table up against tenth.

Eddie Howe’s side triumphing away from home, 2-0 at Craven Cottage, Sean Longstaff and Dan Burn with the goals.

Here are a few ‘interesting’ Fulham v Newcastle United stats to be chewing over as you look forward to the fifth round.

BBC Sport coming up with some of these in the aftermath of the NUFC victory…

Newcastle United have beaten a Premier League side in the FA Cup for the first time since January 2012, when they won 2-1 against Blackburn Rovers. The Magpies had lost their past seven games against Premier League sides in the competition, scoring only one goal.

Fulham have now lost all five of their FA Cup matches against Newcastle United, with those coming between 1908 and 2024.

Newcastle United have won each of their past two away games in all competitions, both coming in the FA Cup. It’s the first time they have won successive away games since a run of the three victories between March and April 2023.

Newcastle United have won all of their last five matches (all competitions) against Fulham, scoring twelve goals and conceding only one.

Sean Longstaff has scored four goals for Newcastle United in all competitions this season, his most in a single campaign for the club. This was his first goal in the FA Cup since netting for the Magpies away to Oxford United in February 2020.

Since 2017 Newcastle have not lost to Fulham, NUFC keeping six clean sheets in eight games (all competitions), scoring 18 goals and conceding only two.

Since the start of last season, defender Dan Burn is just one of three Newcastle United players to score in the Premier League, Champions League, Carabao Cup and now the FA Cup, alongside Alexander Isak and Sean Longstaff.

In their last 17 FA Cup campaigns before this 2024 one, Newcastle had lost ten times in the third round, six times in the fourth round, once in the sixth round (quarter final).

Eddie Howe had never won an FA Cup match against a Premier League opponent in nine previous attempts (D1 L8) until this one, with this his first such match as Newcastle boss. The previous nine games were as Burnley manager (L2) and at Bournemouth (D1 L6).