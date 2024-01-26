News

Sky Sports have selected their Premier League matches in first weekend in March

However, Newcastle v Wolves is not one of them, so that means it will (hopefully!) stay now at 3pm on Saturday 2 March at St James’ Park.

Premier League official announcement – 26 January 2024:

Remaining March fixtures will be announced in due course.

Revised schedule

Kick-offs 15:00 unless stated. All times GMT unless stated.

Saturday 2 March

Brentford v Chelsea

Everton v West Ham

Fulham v Brighton

Newcastle v Wolves

Nott’m Forest v Liverpool

Spurs v Crystal Palace

17:30 Luton Town v Aston Villa (Sky Sports)

Sunday 3 March

13:00 Burnley v AFC Bournemouth (Sky Sports)

15:30 Man City v Man Utd (Sky Sports)

Monday 4 March

20:00 Sheff Utd v Arsenal (Sky Sports)

Newcastle United confirmed matches to early March 2024:

Saturday 27 January 2024 – Fulham v Newcastle (7pm) ITV4

Tuesday 30 January 2024 – Aston Villa v Newcastle (8.15pm) TNT Sports

Saturday 3 February 2024 – Newcastle v Luton (3pm)

Saturday 10 February 2024 – Forest v Newcastle (5.30pm) Sky Sports

Saturday 17 February 2024 – Newcastle v Bournemouth (3pm)

Saturday 24 February 2024 – Arsenal v Newcastle (8pm) TNT Sports

(Midweek of Wednesday 28 February 2024 – FA Cup fifth round will be played)

Saturday 2 March 2024 – Newcastle v Wolves (3pm)