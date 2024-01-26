Newsletter

News

Sky Sports have selected their Premier League matches in first weekend in March

18 hours ago
Matches have been selected by Sky Sports for live broadcast the first weekend in March.

Four Premier League games selected in total by the broadcaster.

However, Newcastle v Wolves is not one of them, so that means it will (hopefully!) stay now at 3pm on Saturday 2 March at St James’ Park.

Premier League official announcement – 26 January 2024:

See which Premier League matches are selected for live TV coverage in the UK and when they will be played

The broadcast selections have been announced for live TV in the UK for the first Premier League matches in March 2024.

Remaining March fixtures will be announced in due course.

Revised schedule
Kick-offs 15:00 unless stated. All times GMT unless stated.

Saturday 2 March

Brentford v Chelsea
Everton v West Ham
Fulham v Brighton
Newcastle v Wolves
Nott’m Forest v Liverpool
Spurs v Crystal Palace
17:30 Luton Town v Aston Villa (Sky Sports)

Sunday 3 March

13:00 Burnley v AFC Bournemouth (Sky Sports)
15:30 Man City v Man Utd (Sky Sports)

Monday 4 March

20:00 Sheff Utd v Arsenal (Sky Sports)

Newcastle United confirmed matches to early March 2024:

Saturday 27 January 2024 – Fulham v Newcastle (7pm) ITV4

Tuesday 30 January 2024 – Aston Villa v Newcastle (8.15pm) TNT Sports

Saturday 3 February 2024 – Newcastle v Luton (3pm)

Saturday 10 February 2024 – Forest v Newcastle (5.30pm) Sky Sports

Saturday 17 February 2024 – Newcastle v Bournemouth (3pm)

Saturday 24 February 2024 – Arsenal v Newcastle (8pm) TNT Sports

(Midweek of Wednesday 28 February 2024 – FA Cup fifth round will be played)

Saturday 2 March 2024 – Newcastle v Wolves (3pm)

