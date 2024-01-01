News

Sky Sports expert’s verdict – Interesting on Newcastle United ahead of Liverpool match

The Sky Sports column ‘Jones Knows’ has given some interesting analysis and commentary on what is currently the position at Newcastle United.

The column makes predictions on what will happen at certain Premier League matches and also debates other matters / issues at clubs as well.

However, unlike the usual ex-pro predictions, that are usually simply based on how ‘big’ a club is and whether or not they won the previous game, this one has proper analysis and insight, not lazy assumptions.

The Sky Sports ‘Jones Knows’ column looks at the matches from a betting perspective and has been concentrating on this Newcastle United game away at Liverpool.

Lewis Jones (who is the Sky Sports expert behind the ‘Jones Knows’ column) has highlighted some major underlying factors that could / should have a big bearing on this Liverpool v Newcastle game.

“Eddie Howe admitted Newcastle will have to be “near perfect” to leave Anfield with a result.

“Back-to-back defeats to Luton and Nottingham Forest has left the Toon in a sticky spot and Howe has called for a reaction.

“Reading between the lines, there’s a sense that Newcastle will be going back to basics in attempt to stifle Jurgen Klopp’s side.

“Perhaps in the style that Manchester United resorted to? Low block and try to hit on the counter.

“If that’s the case then Liverpool’s corner count could be the value with Newcastle happy to force them down the channels.

“Against similar tactics at home against Everton, Manchester United and West Ham, Liverpool won 12 corners in all three games.

“That is a 12/1 shot with Sky Bet to happen again with the 10 or more corner line at 7/2 also likely to be a runner.

“Score Prediction: Liverpool 2 Newcastle 0”

A lot of good stuff in there, as usual, when it comes to what the Sky Sports expert says.

I agree with a lot of his reasoning on both clubs but not totally.

As others have said on The Mag, Eddie Howe has only had six days or more between matches on three occasions from mid-September onwards. They were due to international breaks and so Eddie Howe didn’t have all his squad to work with for the six or more days BUT United still won all three games, scoring nine goals and conceding only one.

Liverpool is a tough match but finally, Eddie Howe should have a starting eleven that has something like the energy levels to play as he prefers. Not saying it will be all out attack but certainly I see him wanting his players to get forward in numbers whenever getting the opportunity and indeed, potentially pressing high when able to.

You can’t ignore the results but the last five matches have seen Newcastle score first in four of them.

Indeed, as well as that, Newcastle have scored first on both occasions Eddie Howe has brought his team to Anfield. The first only a few weeks after taking over and yet Shelvey giving NUFC the lead, only for atrocious Mike Dean refereeing to help Liverpool with their first and second goals in their 3-1 home win. Last season Newcastle the better team in the opening half, 1-0 up and would have been 2-0 if not for ‘that’ offside on Isak. The referee then eventually playing on until Liverpool got their winner.

Eddie Howe should also have his strongest, as well as fittest, team than he has had for some time,, with even maybe options on the bench. Fingers crossed that all of Isak, Joelinton, Wilson, Botman, Gordon, Schar, Trippier, Bruno etc are all available and raring to go.

Whilst defensive lapses have made the headlines, the failure to take chances has been the stand out for me in recent times.

Last month, in the Man U, Everton, AC Milan, Luton and Forest matches, Newcastle had a combined total of 86 shots and yet scored only three goals in the five matches.

In the two Newcastle matches against Liverpool in 2023, Newcastle had a combined 37 shots and only scored that one Anthony Gordon goal in the 2-1 defeat. Those 37 shots including at least three that hit the woodwork.

I am not predicting that Newcastle United will dominate this game but I do think Eddie Howe’s side will give them a game and will create chances, if somebody sticks some of the opportunities away then who knows what might happen?