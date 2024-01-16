Opinion

Should this St James’ Park statue be an easy decision?

Dear Newcastle United owners, who should have a St James’ Park statue?

Is it exhibit A, with 224 appearances for the club, spanning nine years, including a promotion to the topflight, lifting The Cup as captain twice, managing the club across 13 years including promotion to the topflight and winning a European trophy.

Or is it exhibit B, managing the club across six years, achieving third and fourth place Premier league finishes, two qualifications for the UEFA Champions League and in one campaign progression to the second group stage of the UEFA Champions League.

Taking emotion out of the equation, they are hard facts with no opinion on style of play or management. So come on, answer the question, who has the recognition of a statue? Is it Exhibit A, Joe Harvey or Exhibit B, Sir Bobby Robson?

Sir Bobby undoubtedly was a great man of football and is widely loved across the football community (even though those with short memories forget the bile he had to face as England manager). Sir Bobby has rightly been canonised through world football. He is a global football figure which no doubt, Joe Harvey is not. However, practically all of Joe’s career in the game was committed to our club, which makes the absence of a statue, at our eternal home, conspicuous and striking.

So, why isn’t Joe Harvey’s name sung at St James’? Why isn’t there a statue? The plaque is a good effort from fans but not commensurate with the contribution. The aberration needs to be corrected. As far as Newcastle United is concerned his contribution to our history is far greater in terms of achievements and more substantial in time, than arguably anyone else and Sir Bobby’s NUFC record is, [gasp, the heresy!] a pale imitation.

Why has this happened? Clearly, the club over the decades and several regimes has allowed this to happen, with little care of duty to our history. That in turn has led to the generations who think football started in 1992, not even being aware of this titan of our club.

This must be corrected, as be warned, a club that loses sight of its history, loses its roots, moves forward at pace without any consideration of what came before, good, or bad.

“History will be kind to me, for I intend to write it”? Sir Bobby already has his correspondents, it is time for us to pen and communicate Joe’s huge contribution to the institution we are all proud of.

“My message to you, the Newcastle United owners, please show your commitment to the history of our club, our roots and correct this affront.

Joe! Joe! Joe! Harvey!