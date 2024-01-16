Opinion

Saudi Arabia PIF, Newcastle United and the Human Rights nine point checklist

I saw a story in the news today concerning Saudi Arabia PIF Governor Yasir Al Rumayyan.

The reason I saw it was because I saw some ardent Human Rights campaigners on Wearside commenting on the story on social media.

They were slagging off Newcastle United and the club’s fans, even though what the story was about, had nothing at all to do with NUFC supporters.

Almost as if they aren’t really fervent Human Rights campaigners, more like ‘campaigners’ against Newcastle United fans.

Now I have no issue with proper credible Human Rights organisations and individuals.

However, I thought it might be handy to have a checklist of questions, just in case a football fan of another club, especially those who may play in red and white… ever have a go at you as a Newcastle United fan, with regard to Human Rights issues concerning Saudi Arabia.

Saudi Arabia PIF, Newcastle United and the Human Rights nine point checklist

If the Saudi Arabia PIF led consortium had bought your club, would you have then refused to go to matches / support your club anymore?

What evidence can you show of campaigning for Human Rights, anywhere, prior to Saudi Arabia PIF linked with buying Newcastle United?

If the Saudi Arabia PIF was part of the ownership at your club, would you campaign against their ownership at matches?

How much money do you donate each month to Human Rights charities?

Have you checked and made sure none of the money in your pension fund is linked to investments in Saudi Arabia and if so, taken steps to move it to a more ‘ethical’ pension fund?

What other Human Rights ‘campaigning’ do you do, other than slagging off Newcastle United and the club’s fans on social media and comments sections online?

If you are a football fan who is an ardent Human Rights campaigner, particularly where Saudi Arabia are concerned, why didn’t you go and protest outside St James’ Park when Saudi Arabia played two friendlies there in 2023 (There may not have been a lot of them but the only football supporters protesting outside those games, were Newcastle United fans)?

Back on 7 October 2021, if you could have pressed a button and have your club instead of Newcastle United taken over by the Saudi Arabia PIF led consortium, would you have pressed the button?

Apart from your Human Rights ‘work’ with regard to the Saudi Arabia PIF ownership of Newcastle United, do you refuse to pay any money to Uber, Disney, Live Nation etc, which are also partly owned by Saudi Arabia PIF?